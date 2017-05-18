Humans Accidentally Made a Space Cocoon For Ourselves Out of Radio Waves (vice.com) 97
An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard article: Humans have accidentally created a protective bubble around Earth by using very low frequency (VLF) radio transmissions to contact submarines in the ocean. It sounds nuts, but according to recent research published in Space Science Reviews, underwater communication through VLF channels has an outer space dimension. This video explainer, released by NASA on Wednesday, visualizes how radio waves wafting into space interact with the particles surrounding Earth, and influence their motion. Satellites in certain high-altitude orbits, such as NASA's particle-watching Van Allen Probes, have observed these VLF ripples creating an 'impenetrable boundary,' a phrase coined by study co-author Dan Baker, director of the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. This doesn't mean impenetrable to spacecraft or asteroids, per se, but rather to potentially harmful particle showers created by turbulent space weather.
So there is this "space blanket", but...
This doesn't mean impenetrable to spacecraft or asteroids, per se
Does it or does it not inrefear with spacecraft or asteroids? If not than what does it interfear with? Anything? Space whales? Potentially?
but rather to potentially harmful particle showers created by turbulent space weather.
Well, does it or does it not? From the very minimal Vice "article":
Next, scientists are figuring out whether the VLF bubble can be used to purify the near-Earth environment from charged particles, which would make humanity a little safer. Well done, random radio-induced space cocoon.
OK, so this is all just wild speculation, and there is no real evidence to suggest this "space blanket" interfears with anything. But for sure if it doeas, we will find out because certinly that can be "weaponized".
I think the black obelisk told us to develop this space blanket for the space baby.
You misspelled 'interfere' TWICE in TWO COMPLETELY DIFFERENT WAYS!!! Are you fucking retarded? Jesus, end my life. I can't live in a world filled with such morons. FUCK!
And you are an Anonymous Coward, i'll take the bad speller any day over pedantic people like you.
Re:Interesting... (Score:5, Funny)
Yes, that, and a bowl of petunias.
Weaponized = removed. Why haven't the terrorists done that yet? Blow all of those VLF RF emission devices to pieces and they'll scare and harm Humans until their deity is appeased enough to give them enough virgins to last about two and a half months! That's right, one a day for almost two and a half months! Get your terror on today! Psh.
Re:Beginning of shield technology? (Score:5, Informative)
But it would still be very low frequency as far as high frequency goes.
Mediocre Frequency?
Ludicrous Frequency!
A plaid shield!
Is it opposites day?
;)
Re:Beginning of shield technology? (Score:5, Funny)
Hmmm... Ok. So we can't increase the frequency, but what if we just took this Very Low Frequency radiation and shortened the wavelength?
Or you could change the Lambda instead.
Or you could change the Lambda instead.
That only works infrequently at best.
Sounds too complicated. How about we fluctuate the mass of earth instead [wikipedia.org]?
Re: Mars! (Score:2)
That's what I'm wondering... could this be used to wrap Mars in a protective space blanket to protect its atmosphere from solar wind? If so, that's a pretty huge step in teraforming.
I honestly can tell that you didn't actually read what you wrote.
Re: (Score:3)
Or invert the polarity. Or modulate the frequency.
Re:Beginning of shield technology? (Score:5, Funny)
Could we modulate the polarity?
It may cancel out or it might do something interesting...
I think that's how my Bose QC25 work....
This might make Mars habitation more feasible. (Score:5, Interesting)
If you can get people there without the proteins in their brain being denatured by radiation, maybe you could keep them that way for extended periods without their brains turning into scrambled eggs.
This is only a test.
[annoying high frequency noise that older people can't even hear properly]
If you can get people there without the proteins in their brain being denatured by radiation, maybe you could keep them that way for extended periods without their brains turning into scrambled eggs.
It's too late for that. Just look what 20 years of FOX "News" has done to brains of millions...
Roger Ailes is dead but only after he left Fox so perhaps you need to be close to the source to have scrambled brains & a long life
If you can get people there without the proteins in their brain being denatured by radiation, maybe you could keep them that way for extended periods without their brains turning into scrambled eggs.
It's too late for that. Just look what 20 years of FOX "News" has done to brains of millions...
Roger Ailes is dead but only after he left Fox so perhaps you need to be close to the source to have scrambled brains & a long life
mmm... scrambled brains....
If you can get people there without the proteins in their brain being denatured by radiation, maybe you could keep them that way for extended periods without their brains turning into scrambled eggs.
It wouldn't work on Mars because there are no oceans to put Submarines in to communicate with.
/ yes I'm being facetious.
1) Don't worry about the core, it'll last. It's currently at ~5000K and will be at ~4950K in a billion years... which is about 300M years after the surface will be baked sterile by the Sun.
2) Even so... it would take a LONG time for the solar wind to strip our atmosphere away. And in fact, it turns out we were wrong about the effect of the Earth's magnetic field; it is actually helping the solar wind heat and strip the atmosphere. At current depletion rates, it's estimated to be good for another 4 billio
Don't worry about the core, it'll last. It's currently at ~5000K and will be at ~4950K in a billion years...
Wait a second. The core is cooling? Does Al Gore know about this?
Or anyone who's forgotten their wife's birthday (Score:3, Funny)
Or anyone who's forgotten their wife's birthday. Amirite?
Re:Or anyone who's forgotten their wife's birthday (Score:5, Interesting)
Well since the frequency of your wife's birthday is around 1/31536000 Hz, you can always say you rounded that event to zero, which means that while you never tell her "happy birthday" it also means she never ages.
Because the impenetrable layer is penetrable.
Can it help on Mars and moon? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Can it help on Mars and moon? (Score:4, Informative)
Peeked at TFA, sounds like it amplifies an existing Van Allen belt. Probably doesn't work surgically. Probably impossible to set up a belt on other planets with known tech, but I don't know belts and maybe a mild one can be synthesized, then amplified. I imagine the scale/distribution of radio emitters required isn't too impossible since we did it accidentally.
Obligatory Star Wars Quote (Score:2)
"Now Witness the Firepower of this fully Armed and Operational Earth!"
Humpback Whales (Score:2)
Is this how they lost contact with their alien overlords?
Up in the air Jr. Birdmen ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe a first step in terraforming Mars. And does this "shield" keep particles in as well as out? If it works both ways it could help prevent atmospheric depletion and allow bulking up the atmosphere on celestial bodies that have lost their magnetic fields. Lake Armstrong here we come! And maybe even generation ships crossing interstellar distances.
Would it work without the magnetic field of the earth? It appears to be interacting with Earth's magnetic field. Mars has a much weaker magnetic field, I don't know if the magnetic field is important for it to work, if it is, this wouldn't work on Mars.
Very Large Transmitter (Score:2)
Makes me wonder if, now knowing this, we could engineer the effect to, say, mitigate the effects of solar flares on our various technologies?
No Star Trek reference yet? (Score:2)
They need an emergency ramp up button (Score:2)
fermi paradox (Score:2)
(This sounds like an episode of The X-Files.)
So the real answer to the Fermi Paradox is... Before a coronal mass ejection hits the planet, civilization has to have developed... submarines. Well, *that's* counter-intuitive.
