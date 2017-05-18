Humans Accidentally Made a Space Cocoon For Ourselves Out of Radio Waves

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard article: Humans have accidentally created a protective bubble around Earth by using very low frequency (VLF) radio transmissions to contact submarines in the ocean. It sounds nuts, but according to recent research published in Space Science Reviews, underwater communication through VLF channels has an outer space dimension. This video explainer, released by NASA on Wednesday, visualizes how radio waves wafting into space interact with the particles surrounding Earth, and influence their motion. Satellites in certain high-altitude orbits, such as NASA's particle-watching Van Allen Probes, have observed these VLF ripples creating an 'impenetrable boundary,' a phrase coined by study co-author Dan Baker, director of the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. This doesn't mean impenetrable to spacecraft or asteroids, per se, but rather to potentially harmful particle showers created by turbulent space weather.

  • So there is this "space blanket", but...

    This doesn't mean impenetrable to spacecraft or asteroids, per se

    Does it or does it not inrefear with spacecraft or asteroids? If not than what does it interfear with? Anything? Space whales? Potentially?

    but rather to potentially harmful particle showers created by turbulent space weather.

    Well, does it or does it not? From the very minimal Vice "article":

    Next, scientists are figuring out whether the VLF bubble can be used to purify the near-Earth environment from charged particles, which would make humanity a little safer. Well done, random radio-induced space cocoon.

    OK, so this is all just wild speculation, and there is no real evidence to suggest this "space blanket" interfears with anything. But for sure if it doeas, we will find out because certinly that can be "weaponized".

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I think the black obelisk told us to develop this space blanket for the space baby.

      • Re: Interesting... (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Has nothing to do with monoliths. Has all to do with HAARP and geoengineering in collusion with the Russians who shared their chemtrail technology originally with the Reagan administration and now with TRUMP. TRUMP and the Russians are wholly owned by Reptilian Zionist Jews who want to eradicate the surface of the earth of "space pork," aka humans possessed by Mohammed promising 1024 virgins (joke's on Slashdot), Mohammed actually being a yerk slug and mind control virus created by Vindoor and delivered by

        • Isn't the main weapon of the Death Star a particle beam? Perhaps Alderaan needed more submarines and a VLF comm system.
        • It's (((Zionist Jews))), FWIW, but mostly I just want to ask who the hell Vindoor is. Otherwise, complete agreement. Though you did forget to mention how HIV ties in. It's super secret!

    • Re:Interesting... (Score:5, Funny)

      by msauve ( 701917 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @12:15PM (#54442031)
      "Space whales?"

      Yes, that, and a bowl of petunias.

    • Weaponized = removed. Why haven't the terrorists done that yet? Blow all of those VLF RF emission devices to pieces and they'll scare and harm Humans until their deity is appeased enough to give them enough virgins to last about two and a half months! That's right, one a day for almost two and a half months! Get your terror on today! Psh.

  • This might make Mars habitation more feasible. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @11:29AM (#54441635) Homepage Journal

    If you can get people there without the proteins in their brain being denatured by radiation, maybe you could keep them that way for extended periods without their brains turning into scrambled eggs.

    • If you can get people there without the proteins in their brain being denatured by radiation, maybe you could keep them that way for extended periods without their brains turning into scrambled eggs.

      It wouldn't work on Mars because there are no oceans to put Submarines in to communicate with.

      / yes I'm being facetious.

    • Also suppose the core of the earth solidifies and loses it's magnetism, this could be used to prevent the atmosphere from evaporating into space.

      • 1) Don't worry about the core, it'll last. It's currently at ~5000K and will be at ~4950K in a billion years... which is about 300M years after the surface will be baked sterile by the Sun.

        2) Even so... it would take a LONG time for the solar wind to strip our atmosphere away. And in fact, it turns out we were wrong about the effect of the Earth's magnetic field; it is actually helping the solar wind heat and strip the atmosphere. At current depletion rates, it's estimated to be good for another 4 billio

        • Don't worry about the core, it'll last. It's currently at ~5000K and will be at ~4950K in a billion years...

          Wait a second. The core is cooling? Does Al Gore know about this?

  • Or anyone who's forgotten their wife's birthday (Score:3, Funny)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @11:32AM (#54441663)
    >> 'impenetrable boundary,' a phrase coined by study co-author Dan Baker

    Or anyone who's forgotten their wife's birthday. Amirite?

  • Can it help on Mars and moon? (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @11:37AM (#54441703) Journal
    Seriously, if this can lower possible harm to a ground crew, that could be useful. Perhaps directed to cover a small area.

  • "Now Witness the Firepower of this fully Armed and Operational Earth!"

  • Is this how they lost contact with their alien overlords?

  • Maybe a first step in terraforming Mars. And does this "shield" keep particles in as well as out? If it works both ways it could help prevent atmospheric depletion and allow bulking up the atmosphere on celestial bodies that have lost their magnetic fields. Lake Armstrong here we come! And maybe even generation ships crossing interstellar distances.

    • Maybe a first step in terraforming Mars. And does this "shield" keep particles in as well as out? If it works both ways it could help prevent atmospheric depletion and allow bulking up the atmosphere on celestial bodies that have lost their magnetic fields. Lake Armstrong here we come! And maybe even generation ships crossing interstellar distances.

      Would it work without the magnetic field of the earth? It appears to be interacting with Earth's magnetic field. Mars has a much weaker magnetic field, I don't know if the magnetic field is important for it to work, if it is, this wouldn't work on Mars.

  • So, basically (and unwittingly), we're using the Earths' own natural magnetic field as a carrier wave, and our VLF emissions are modulating it? Cool.
    Makes me wonder if, now knowing this, we could engineer the effect to, say, mitigate the effects of solar flares on our various technologies?
  • Basically, we've figured out how to make a rudimentary deflector shield.
  • Solar storm approaching! Earth shields to maximum power! *hits big red button on VLF machine*

  • (This sounds like an episode of The X-Files.)

    So the real answer to the Fermi Paradox is... Before a coronal mass ejection hits the planet, civilization has to have developed... submarines. Well, *that's* counter-intuitive.

  • Everyone know it is our Lord and Benevolent protector President Trump that did this.

