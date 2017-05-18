Star Trek Discovery's First Trailer Brings a New Ship, New Characters, and Old Conflicts (cbs.com) 17
nyquil superstar writes: Hey all, the Star Trek: Discovery trailer is out. Looks entertaining! From a report via Vox: "The trailer features Sonequa Martin-Green, fresh from The Walking Dead, as Michael Burnham, a first officer promoted unexpectedly to the position of captain by her mentor, Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). Set 10 years before the original Star Trek series (and 90 years after the franchise's only other prequel, Star Trek: Enterprise), the new series follows the starship Discovery as Burnham learns to become a captain. But she soon finds her abilities tested by a host of challenges that will be familiar to all lovers of the classic sci-fi universe: new worlds to explore and alliances to forge, hostile Klingons, and the difficulty of adhering to the Federation's peacekeeping mission."
Where the show was designed by the actor's race and sex instead of a plot and a casting call. Because blatant sexism and racism is good so long as it isn't favouring white males!
Then there's the whole problem with it being restricted to a very limited new streaming service.
Pass.
Lets be honest, the original star trek was nothing more than racial awareness propaganda by Rodenberry with a Sci Fi series nailed onto it. However he wasn't so hot on feminism so the studios are now tripping over themselves to Right That Wrong! First we had wosshername as captain in Voyager (too lazy to google), but she was white (oops). Now they've got diversity squared with an asian female captain. No doubt one of her team will be LGBT along with assorted other minority groups.
Roddenberry certainly tried to give women equal roles in the original series. In the pilot Majel Barret played the second in command of the ship. Unfortunately the studio objected and decided that they would have the child-like Yeoman Rand, and then got rid of her to make way for a love-interest-of-the-week (which is how Kirk got his reputation).
Star Trek has always been quite diverse, by TV standards.
Pilot - Number One was a woman
Original Series - Black woman, east Asian man, Russian and Scot in the main cast
Next Generation - Many female and black characters, Picard was French
Deep Space 9 - Black captain
Voyager - Female captain and chief engineer, Native American second in command
I didn't even mention the black/east Asian members of the crew in the later ones, they were so normal (for Trek) by that point. And Janeway was originally going to be French too, but they replaced the actor after some test footage didn't turn out as they had hoped.
Where the show was designed by the actor's race and sex instead of a plot and a casting call.
On the other hand, even the original serie, from the beginning has tried hard to be inclusive (the communication officier was a african american woman, the navigator comes from the other side of the iron curtain, etc.)
So trying to feature under-represented minory is absolutely nothing new in Star Trek.
Exactly.
I guess that means that we're going to have to just talk about something else...
Perhaps before approving a story with a youtube link someone could actually check to make sure the video is available in a reasonable % of the world outside the USA?
