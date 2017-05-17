Where Have All the Insects Gone?

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Entomologists have been assessing diversity and abundance across western Germany and have found that between 1989 and 2013 the biomass of invertebrates caught had fallen by nearly 80 percent. From an article on Science magazine: Scientists have tracked alarming declines in domesticated honey bees, monarch butterflies, and lightning bugs. But few have paid attention to the moths, hover flies, beetles, and countless other insects that buzz and flitter through the warm months. "We have a pretty good track record of ignoring most noncharismatic species," which most insects are, says Joe Nocera, an ecologist at the University of New Brunswick in Canada. [...] A new set of long-term data is coming to light, this time from a dedicated group of mostly amateur entomologists who have tracked insect abundance at more than 100 nature reserves in western Europe since the 1980s. Over that time the group, the Krefeld Entomological Society, has seen the yearly insect catches fluctuate, as expected. But in 2013 they spotted something alarming. When they returned to one of their earliest trapping sites from 1989, the total mass of their catch had fallen by nearly 80%. Perhaps it was a particularly bad year, they thought, so they set up the traps again in 2014. The numbers were just as low. Through more direct comparisons, the group -- which had preserved thousands of samples over 3 decades -- found dramatic declines across more than a dozen other sites. Such losses reverberate up the food chain. "If you're an insect-eating bird living in that area, four-fifths of your food is gone in the last quarter-century, which is staggering," says Dave Goulson, an ecologist at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, who is working with the Krefeld group to analyze and publish some of the data. "One almost hopes that it's not representative -- that it's some strange artifact."

  • Cellphones killed them, every one.

    When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn? /#

  • I've noticed it too (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:04PM (#54436467) Homepage Journal
    I attributed it to climate change and loss of continuous habitat.

  • Editor's note (Score:5, Insightful)

    by msmash ( 4491995 ) Works for Slashdot <asteriskspace@outlook.com> on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:05PM (#54436479)
    It's actually a week-old story, but I only spotted it today. (It wasn't pitched by any reader.) Apologies for running what seems like an old story, but we found it important enough to run it. Thanks.

  • I was asking the same question this summer... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by MindPrison ( 864299 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:07PM (#54436491) Journal

    It's nearly summer here, we got 23C today, and most of the leaves have sprung everywhere. But indeed - where are the insects? Yes, there are the odd bumblebee here and there, but this place (right in the middle of mother nature) is usually buzzing with insects this time of the year, but there is hardly any.

    Of course - I can't say that I miss the Mosquito, in fact - it's my sworn enemy, but the rest of the insect hordes seems to be gone as well, I hardly see any banana flies, moths or any common insects here out in the wilderness any more. Maybe there is something going on here?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      I spent many years in the mosquito control field. Trust me, they're coming. You just need rain followed by a warm spell.

      Animal and plant species vary by how well they deal with disruptions. Species which deal well with disruptions and which have a high reproduction rate is a weedy species and thrives when we screw things up. Specie that reproduce slowly and are dependent upon certain specific things in the environment are the ones that disappear.

      Most mosquito species are weedy. The larvae live on rotti

      • But it's so weird for all the other insects.

        Even last summer I noticed the absence of insects. I live out on the country side. For a while I thought it might be my basement spiders (which I do have a lot of, they can get quite big, up to 15 CM long, yes, the fuel of nightmares for some), and I was grateful for them keeping the insect population to a minimum around here.

        But somethings odd...we have knatts (do you call them that in your neck of the woods?), those are the smaller biting bugs that likes to hang

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Of course - I can't say that I miss the Mosquito, in fact - it's my sworn enemy,

      Alas, even the mosquito is a delicacy for some predators as well - bats and frogs I believe love them as do many other creatures (spiders?).

  • Even the insects (Score:3)

    by mspohr ( 589790 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:11PM (#54436513)

    I used to think that climate change would only make mammals go extinct and that invertebrates and insects and bacteria, etc. would adapt and survive.
    However, it looks like the insects are going... earth will need to start over from a clean slate. It should only take a few hundred million years for a carboniferous period to create conditions for mammal like creatures again.

  • Lightning Bugs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Every night in the summer in WV you'd see them flying all around. I haven't seen a single on in many years. Very sad.

  • It begins (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:18PM (#54436551)

    "Scientists have tracked alarming declines in domesticated honey bees, monarch butterflies, and lightning bugs. But few have paid attention to the moths, hover flies, beetles, and countless other insects"

    In other news,:birds eating those missing insects are declining rapidly as well.

    http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com... [wiley.com]

  • The world's missing mosquitos are in my backyard. Everyone is welcome to them, just let me know when you want to come pick them up.

  • Those bloodsuckers caught me off-guard last weekend.

    I'm sure they will outlast the Human species, and live on to plague the next dominant species. :)

  • Oh yeah? Well how do you know that the Krefeld Entomological Society aren't ones killing all the damn bugs? There's no way to ever know that for sure, so I say, we play it safe and just assume that's what's really happening. Now the real question is, what are we going to do about it? I say take their shoes off so they won't be able to crush the insects so easily. Take their shoes and laugh at them. That'll bring the fucking bugs back. Their MEMORIES, that is! Which we will all hold in OUR OWN SHOES!

  • Wait for prices to rise (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mugnyte ( 203225 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:26PM (#54436603) Journal
    This has some scary downstream implications - bird migrations will immediately change, and the ecosystem will have geographic pockets of abundance and scarcity due to that. Food pollination also comes to mind. Corporations do not react to emotional pressures [often] - so any link from pesticide/herbicide usage to lack of pollinators will require a round of market disruption. Even then, the answer may not be insects but something like humans or drones to artificially pollinate sustenance plants until unequivocal proof is found that insects were affect by these chemicals.

  • Part of a massive eradication programme (Score:4, Funny)

    by hAckz0r ( 989977 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:31PM (#54436637)
    Somebody told Trump that the Chinese were making better "bugs" than the US.

    /s

  • It shows some bees and it said, "If we go we're taking you with us" *handed cease and desist order* Dammit! I should have read your article about stealing jokes first! :(
  • Sir, I don't understand. Who needs a knife in a nuke fight anyway?

  • This report sounds pretty suspicious. As is mentioned, loss of insects to that degree would have huge implications for the entire biomass - which we are not seeing.

    I question the duration of the period being studied and the consistency of collection technique. Who is to say they did not have a much higher number of insects than normal when they started collecting? Or perhaps they over-fished the area they were collecting from and CAUSED the crash in local populations...

    Personally I've noticed no decrease

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rl117 ( 110595 )
      The effect might not be immediate. It might not be noticeable or detectable for a few years, at which point it might be too late. Ecosystems are very complex, and can be fragile in ways we don't even suspect when some critical but unappreciated part is disrupted. When it concerns our future food production, it's only right to be concerned about it, irrespective of whether it eventually turns out to be a serious problem or not.

      • The effect might not be immediate.

        Insects (not just bees) play a huge part in pollination. You should see a dramatic drop in plant growth if nothing else if the insect population had declined by 80% - not to mention the also immediate effect on populations of birds and other animals that rely on a daily intake of insects to survive.

        Ecosystems are very complex, and can be fragile in ways we don't even suspect

        I guess they aren't fragile after all if you can drop 80% of insects with no immediate observed effe

  • lightning bugs and forestry companies (Score:4, Informative)

    by Revek ( 133289 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @04:38PM (#54436707) Homepage

    When I was a kid you could see tens of thousands fireflies at night in the country around here. In the early eighties the pine beetle started spreading through the tree farms around here. They started aerial spraying of pesticides to kill them and in just a few years you stopped seeing them at all. In the last decade or so they have reappeared, in very low numbers.

    • In the '90s, I spent summers on a Great Plains farm and saw fireflies by the multitude, year after year. By the mid-2000s, though, they had all disappeared. Haven't seen them in at least a decade, and I do wonder if pesticides are responsible -- the farmers who worked the surrounding land in my youth aren't those who are working it today.

  • How do we know it is not evolution and survival of the fittest? Maybe all of the stupid bugs have been weaned out of the gene pool over the years and now they can't catch the ones smart enough to avoid the traps.

  • All is quiet on the Western Front...
  • It's actually evolution in action. All of the stupid insects in the area are being caught by these traps, thus removing their lower intelligence from the local gene pool. Over time the insects that are breeding are only having smarter offspring, so they aren't getting caught in these traps. It's the long term results of the observer effect. I heard that in the areas that have been doing this the longest, many of the traps have been vandalized by what appear to be tiny stone weapons.

