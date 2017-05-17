Where Have All the Insects Gone? (sciencemag.org) 56
Entomologists have been assessing diversity and abundance across western Germany and have found that between 1989 and 2013 the biomass of invertebrates caught had fallen by nearly 80 percent. From an article on Science magazine: Scientists have tracked alarming declines in domesticated honey bees, monarch butterflies, and lightning bugs. But few have paid attention to the moths, hover flies, beetles, and countless other insects that buzz and flitter through the warm months. "We have a pretty good track record of ignoring most noncharismatic species," which most insects are, says Joe Nocera, an ecologist at the University of New Brunswick in Canada. [...] A new set of long-term data is coming to light, this time from a dedicated group of mostly amateur entomologists who have tracked insect abundance at more than 100 nature reserves in western Europe since the 1980s. Over that time the group, the Krefeld Entomological Society, has seen the yearly insect catches fluctuate, as expected. But in 2013 they spotted something alarming. When they returned to one of their earliest trapping sites from 1989, the total mass of their catch had fallen by nearly 80%. Perhaps it was a particularly bad year, they thought, so they set up the traps again in 2014. The numbers were just as low. Through more direct comparisons, the group -- which had preserved thousands of samples over 3 decades -- found dramatic declines across more than a dozen other sites. Such losses reverberate up the food chain. "If you're an insect-eating bird living in that area, four-fifths of your food is gone in the last quarter-century, which is staggering," says Dave Goulson, an ecologist at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, who is working with the Krefeld group to analyze and publish some of the data. "One almost hopes that it's not representative -- that it's some strange artifact."
Cellphones killed them, every one.
When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?
That's why I don't let my pet fruit fly operate a cell phone whilst flying.
Where have all the insects gone,
long time passing?
Where have all the insects gone,
long time ago...
Where have all the insects gone,
Cellphones killed them every one.
When will they ever learn? Oh when will they ever learn...
Where have all the cellphones gone,
long time passing?
Where have all the cellphones gone,
long time ago...
Where have all the cellphones gone,
They've gone to young girls every one.
When will they ever learn? Oh when will they ever learn...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I've noticed it too (Score:3)
Especially with all those eco-friendly diesel cars and trucks that spew black dust that covers the arctic and causes ice to melt faster.
That's only in the U.S. where diesel vehicles (still) throw out clouds of black smoke. In Europe they mandated cleaner burning diesel which resolved that issue.
It's the same thing with higher mileage vehicles in Europe. American car manufacturers make vehicles which meet those higher requirements without issue. It's only in the U.S. where they fight tooth and nail to prevent the same thing from happening.
You mean I can google for food?! Amazing times we live in. But seriously, there's plenty of food in my grocery store, so we're good.
Actually, yes you can. Google delivers food [google.com] to my house quite often. Although it is mostly non perishable but they do deliver bread and other edibles.
Merely knowing you guys read our comments and look at the feedback is a major improvement from the management. Keep up the good work.
reading the comments on Slashdot
Not buying it.
I had two thoughts when reading this:
1) Saying "no" to this headline is far less satisfying than it should be. Betteridge's Law of Headlines [wikipedia.org] has apparently failed me again!
2) That (though I don't think it to be the case) the evidence could just as easily back up the theory that--after decades of work--these researchers have successfully bred/selected the members of the insect species such that they no longer fall into those particular varieties of traps. I.e. More or less what you said, except that they've
I was asking the same question this summer...
It's nearly summer here, we got 23C today, and most of the leaves have sprung everywhere. But indeed - where are the insects? Yes, there are the odd bumblebee here and there, but this place (right in the middle of mother nature) is usually buzzing with insects this time of the year, but there is hardly any.
Of course - I can't say that I miss the Mosquito, in fact - it's my sworn enemy, but the rest of the insect hordes seems to be gone as well, I hardly see any banana flies, moths or any common insects here out in the wilderness any more. Maybe there is something going on here?
I spent many years in the mosquito control field. Trust me, they're coming. You just need rain followed by a warm spell.
Animal and plant species vary by how well they deal with disruptions. Species which deal well with disruptions and which have a high reproduction rate is a weedy species and thrives when we screw things up. Specie that reproduce slowly and are dependent upon certain specific things in the environment are the ones that disappear.
Most mosquito species are weedy. The larvae live on rotti
But it's so weird for all the other insects.
Even last summer I noticed the absence of insects. I live out on the country side. For a while I thought it might be my basement spiders (which I do have a lot of, they can get quite big, up to 15 CM long, yes, the fuel of nightmares for some), and I was grateful for them keeping the insect population to a minimum around here.
But somethings odd...we have knatts (do you call them that in your neck of the woods?), those are the smaller biting bugs that likes to hang
Alas, even the mosquito is a delicacy for some predators as well - bats and frogs I believe love them as do many other creatures (spiders?).
Even the insects
I used to think that climate change would only make mammals go extinct and that invertebrates and insects and bacteria, etc. would adapt and survive.
However, it looks like the insects are going... earth will need to start over from a clean slate. It should only take a few hundred million years for a carboniferous period to create conditions for mammal like creatures again.
Soylent brown is BUGS! BUUUUUUGGGGSSS!
Insects thrive on warmer weather. The only potential cause that I can think of are pesticides.
Lightning Bugs
Every night in the summer in WV you'd see them flying all around. I haven't seen a single on in many years. Very sad.
We still have them in neighboring PA, so they aren't completely gone.
It begins
"Scientists have tracked alarming declines in domesticated honey bees, monarch butterflies, and lightning bugs. But few have paid attention to the moths, hover flies, beetles, and countless other insects"
In other news,:birds eating those missing insects are declining rapidly as well.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com... [wiley.com]
I know where they went
The Mosquito Population is Fine, I can verify.
Those bloodsuckers caught me off-guard last weekend.
I'm sure they will outlast the Human species, and live on to plague the next dominant species.
:)
It's the shoes.
Oh yeah? Well how do you know that the Krefeld Entomological Society aren't ones killing all the damn bugs? There's no way to ever know that for sure, so I say, we play it safe and just assume that's what's really happening. Now the real question is, what are we going to do about it? I say take their shoes off so they won't be able to crush the insects so easily. Take their shoes and laugh at them. That'll bring the fucking bugs back. Their MEMORIES, that is! Which we will all hold in OUR OWN SHOES!
Wait for prices to rise
Part of a massive eradication programme
/s
I saw a T-Shirt
Klandathu
Very dubious
This report sounds pretty suspicious. As is mentioned, loss of insects to that degree would have huge implications for the entire biomass - which we are not seeing.
I question the duration of the period being studied and the consistency of collection technique. Who is to say they did not have a much higher number of insects than normal when they started collecting? Or perhaps they over-fished the area they were collecting from and CAUSED the crash in local populations...
Personally I've noticed no decrease
lightning bugs and forestry companies
When I was a kid you could see tens of thousands fireflies at night in the country around here. In the early eighties the pine beetle started spreading through the tree farms around here. They started aerial spraying of pesticides to kill them and in just a few years you stopped seeing them at all. In the last decade or so they have reappeared, in very low numbers.
Evolution
How do we know it is not evolution and survival of the fittest? Maybe all of the stupid bugs have been weaned out of the gene pool over the years and now they can't catch the ones smart enough to avoid the traps.
Where did the insects go?