38,000 People a Year Die Early Because of Diesel Emissions Testing Failures

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Diesel cars, trucks, and other vehicles in more than 10 countries around the world produce 50 percent more nitrogen oxide emissions than lab tests show, according to a new study. The extra pollution is thought to have contributed to about 38,000 premature deaths in 2015 globally. In the study, published today in Nature, researchers compared emissions from diesel tailpipes on the road with the results of lab tests for nitrogen oxides (NOx). The countries where diesel vehicles were tested are Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, and the U.S., where more than 80 percent of new diesel vehicle sales occurred in 2015. The researchers found that 5 million more tons of NOx were emitted than the lab-based 9.4 million tons, according to the Associated Press. Nitrogen oxides are released into the air from motor vehicle exhaust or the burning of coal and fossil fuels, producing tiny soot particles and smog. Breathing in all this is linked to heart and lung diseases, including lung cancer, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation, which took part in the research. Governments routinely test new diesel vehicles to check whether they meet pollution limits. The problem is that these tests fail to mimic real-life driving situations, and so they underestimate actual pollution levels. The researchers estimate that the extra pollution is linked to about 38,000 premature deaths worldwide in 2015 -- mostly in the European Union, China, and India. (The U.S. saw an estimated 1,100 deaths from excess NOx.)
And how many people died from gasoline car emissio (Score:3)
And in the same period, how many people died as a result of pollution from ordinary gasoline automotive emissions? Smog is a huge problem in the world but it's not all diesel engines. Removing diesels may help the problem but people are still going to die from health complications because of smog even if everyone just ran gasoline engines. So the deaths are tragic, but at the same time I'm not convinced they are statistically significant as a sole driver of public policy.
Reminds me of the classic scene from Yes Prime Minister where Humphries argues that preventing smoking would just cost the NHS more money and that it's far cheaper for smokers to continue to die at about the present rate. Morally Humphries is wrong of course, but economically he was absolutely correct.
damn it all (Score:4, Informative)
According to a new paper by Ott and Pickering in the Journal of Geophysical Research, each flash of lightning on average in the several mid-latitude and subtropical thunderstorms studied turned 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of nitrogen into chemically reactive NOx. "In other words, you could drive a new car across the United States more than 50 times and still produce less than half as much NOx as an average lightning flash," Ott estimated. The results were published July.
When the researchers multiplied the number of lightning strokes worldwide by 7 kilograms, they found that the total amount of NOx produced by lightning per year is 8.6 terragrams, or 8.6 million metric tons. "That's somewhat high compared to previous estimates," said Pickering.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
One estimate is that 24,000 people are killed by lightning strikes around the world each year and about 240,000 are injured. Another estimate is that the annual global death toll is 6,000.
Re: (Score:2)
Right, the problem is large cities with poor ventilation where the NOx is in very high concentration.
Re: (Score:2)
OK, I'll keep this short: the half life of nitric oxide in the atmosphere is 100 hours. So basically your observation that automotive emissions don't match global natural emissions of NO is true, but irrelevant.
