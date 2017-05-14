Scientists Achieve Direct Counterfactual Quantum Communication For The First Time (sciencealert.com) 18
schwit1 shares an article from ScienceAlert: Quantum communication is a strange beast, but one of the weirdest proposed forms of it is called counterfactual communication -- a type of quantum communication where no particles travel between two recipients. Theoretical physicists have long proposed that such a form of communication would be possible, but now, for the first time, researchers have been able to experimentally achieve it -- transferring a black and white bitmap image from one location to another without sending any physical particles... It works based on the fact that, in the quantum world, all light particles can be fully described by wave functions, rather than as particles. So by embedding messages in light the researchers were able to transmit this message without ever directly sending a particle.
It's different than quantum entanglement (which Einstein described as "spooky action at a distance.") The article describes it as "a pretty cool demonstration of just how bizarre and unexplored the quantum world is."
counterfactual communication (Score:1)
Oh please! We've been doing that since the invention of marriage, no wait, I mean politics...
So... (Score:2)
How is this different than radio?
If I'm 11000 miles from someone's radio transmitter, waves of magnetism induce electron movement in my local loop antenna (this description applies only to loop antennas.) The only particles -- electrons -- I'm dealing with are local. The particle movement is not induced by electrons that travelled from the source to my antenna. Magnetism isn't carried by particles. Right? Because it goes right through non-ferrous solid objects.
Light is just radio at a really high frequency,
Re: (Score:2)
> I am pretty sure the summary left out the most important bit, which would make it all make sense.
Are we still waiting for that bit... or did my ADHD kick in mid sentence?
Re: (Score:1)
Radio waves are photons too. Light is just photons that happen to have the right frequency for our eyes to pick up. Whenever electrons are changing magnetic fields that act on other electrons, deep down at the quantum mechanical level it turns out to actually be an interchange of photons.
In this latest experiment, no photons or any other kind of particles were exchanged between emitter and receiver. So it really is quite different.
An answer (Score:2)
You can define a particle as something that has energy - either rest energy as mass, or energy in motion as a photon.
Most of the time you need some sort of transfer of energy to transfer information. A photon is sent from one place to another, it interacts with a sensor, and information is exchanged.
One interpretation of this effect is that the photon itself doesn't travel down the path, it's the *probability* of the photon that travels down the path. When a particle is emitted, the universe takes the parti
No FTL from this (Score:2)
Careful to not crash the universe! (Score:2)
Given the universally observable incompetence, the simulation environment running this universe is probably running on something in the same class as Windows XP. Create too many exceptions like the one in this experiment (ordinary things are clearly not simulated at this detail...) and you may just crash the whole thing. That may be bad.
Classical channel? (Score:2)
Does it require one? Or can I use it to get internet on my submarine?