Human Sense of Smell Rivals That of Dogs, Says Study (theguardian.com) 38
One scientific analysis is arguing that the human sense of smell has not only been underestimated over the years, but that it may rival that of dogs and rodents. John McGann, a neuroscientist at Rutgers University in New Jersey and the paper's author, said: "For so long people failed to stop and question this claim, even people who study the sense of smell for a living. The fact is the sense of smell is just as good in humans as in other mammals, like rodents and dogs." McGann has reached this unexpected conclusion after spending 14 years studying the olfactory system. The Guardian reports: McGann identifies a 19th century brain surgeon, Paul Broca, as the primary culprit for introducing the notion of inferior human olfaction into the scientific literature. Broca noted that the olfactory bulb -- the brain region that processes odor detection -- is smaller, relative to total brain volume, in people compared with dogs or rats. The discovery inspired Freud's belief that human sexual repression may be linked to our "usually atrophied" sense of smell. In the latest paper, published in Science, McGann points out that in absolute terms the human olfactory bulb is bigger than in many mammals and a literature search revealed that the absolute number olfactory neurons is remarkably consistent across mammals. McGann goes on to deconstruct other metrics that have been used to support the idea that human smelling abilities are limited. Humans have approximately 1,000 odor receptor genes, for instance, compared to 1,100 in mice, which some had taken as confirmation of mouse superiority. However, other work suggests there is not a tight relationship between the number of olfactory genes and smelling ability. One study found that cows have 2,000 such genes - far more than dogs.
I'm calling horse hockey (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I can't smell my own BO
I can smell your BO, too. Over the Intertubes, for Christ's sake. I use Irish Spring, maybe you should too.
Really? (Score:4, Insightful)
Find me a human who can compete with a bloodhound or beagle in tracking a person, based on smelling a old shirt.
Re:Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously. Just because one study (that hasn't been replicated yet, the fundamental requirement of science) say something, doesn't mean it invalidates ALL of our pragmatic knowledge and experience.
- Police aren't using humans to track drugs and dead bodies buried under ground for 7 days.
- As an engineer, it doesn't take a genius to look at the shape of a dog's nose verses other animals to notice the huge mass and evolutionary investment in their noses. We aren't using humans to hunt for truffles. Don't you think in the course of human history it would be easier to use our noses than DOMESTICATE AND TRAIN ANOTHER ANIMAL to learn what we want?
I mean, all we know from this snippet is we MAY have more "oder receptor genes." DO more genes = more smelling ability? And what is ability defined as? Maybe dogs can't smell [as many] types of different smells, but they can smell them BETTER at smaller parts-per-million. They may also be able to smell the DIRECTION the scent is coming from a thousand times stronger than us. Our nose is pointed DOWN, theirs is pointed FORWARD. Evolution doesn't just design stuff like that for shits and giggles.
I mean, there are so many questions that the only thing we can really do at this point is go "Huh. Interesting." and go about our days until some REAL science starts confirming this study and exploring the actual implications. This is just clickbait at this point unless some actual EXPERTS show up in the comment section to elaborate their experiences and research.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't you think in the course of human history it would be easier to use our noses than DOMESTICATE AND TRAIN ANOTHER ANIMAL to learn what we want?
From the summary:
One study found that cows have 2,000 such genes - far more than dogs.
Cows were probably domesticated before dogs, so it stands to reason that we could have had bomb sniffing cows and cadaver cows.
Re: (Score:2)
Well we do use human to develop new perfumes for women and men, and not really dogs or pigs, at least on the smelling part.
In the same vein we also do not, or no longer in developed countries, use humans to transport humans, we use horses, donkeys in places where beasts are more practical than cars/trucks.
I believe it is possible that while not as sensitive as a blood hound, our nose might be a lot more sensitive than assumed in the past but just not at a conscious level and we might not be as good at isola
Re: (Score:2)
- Police aren't using humans to track drugs and dead bodies buried under ground for 7 days.
You are correct, but they sure are using dogs trained by humans. You have to learn to delegate.
Re: (Score:2)
Find me a human who can compete with a bloodhound or beagle in tracking a person, based on smelling a old shirt.
Also a cow. TFS makes it sound like since cows have a poor sense of smell. That is not true at all. Pigs also have superb smelling ability. They can locate potatoes and other root vegetables even through frozen ground. Pigs are sometimes used for tracking instead of dogs. Dogs have the drawback that they will only work with one handler, who they consider their master. But a pig will work with any handler, and will consider any human to be their equal.
Re: (Score:2)
But a pig will work with any handler, and will consider any human to be their equal.
Shit, if this is true, pigs are superior to most humans.
Re: (Score:2)
This reminds me of a field-test, ten years ago, where researchers had volunteers follow a scent trail on all fours. It turns out that most did surprisingly well, even getting better at it with repetition. So we, humans, are actually pretty good at this. It’s just that we’re no longer quite comfortable putting (and keeping) our noses smack against the ground to take a really good whiff of whatever was down there.
See this article (from 2006) in Nature: People track scents in same way as dogs [nature.com].
In th
Blunt objection (Score:1)
I know of drug and bomb sniffing dogs, I don't know of any drug or bomb sniffing humans.
Maybe we have as much processing hardware dedicated to smell as dogs, but we still don't do it as well as them. Maybe our sensors in the nose are worse, maybe our software running on that processing hardware is inferior. The end result ist: dogs do it better.
Re: (Score:2)
"I don't know of any drug or bomb sniffing humans."
Any cop with an attitude.
Drug dogs debunked. Doesn't pass the sniff test (Score:3)
Talking about the number of genes is a bit silly, agreed. If you want to compare the two, compare them directly. There are humans and dogs trained in smelling things (in the fragrance industry, for example). Run a direct comparison test. Also of course you could directly test having untrained humans and dogs smell for food and other items.
DRUG dogs, specifically, have not fared well in blind in blind tests. While *some* dogs are probably quite good, in testing the typical police dog consistently "alerts" on
Police dog taking the hint from its handler (Score:2)
That's not a bug but a feature?
A police dog is smarter than an FBI Director?
Re: (Score:2)
If dogs have such a refined sense of smell (Score:2)
then why do they plant their faces into piles of dung? Can't they just get a whiff of the leavings of other animals from a distance?
urine (Score:1)
If our sense of smell is so good, can we tell whose urine is whose by smelling it?
Yeah, no... (Score:1)
In terms of absolute mass of brain dedicated to smell, yeah, maybe humans are the same as everything else. However, it's pretty well shown that dogs can distinguish individual scents massively better than humans. Their brain seems to divide the smells in to individual pieces whereas a human combines and b lends them all together. So a dog smells a specific bacteria, soap, cologne, and the each item in your lunch. Whereas a human just smells a college of mixed smells.
Sniffing the tires of the car? (Score:2)
When we would pull up to my brother-in-law's farm, his dog would intently sniff all four tires of our car. Was the dog forming a mental image of the trip over hundred's of miles of highway that took us there?
Other advantages (Score:1)
It could be that dog's superior tracking is no related to the nose at all.
For example:
1) Closeness to the ground/source is esesntial, which is one of the reasons that dogs with shorter legs and/or long floppy ears to gather scents near the nose are better scent trackers than other dogs
2) More nuerons biologically programmed to process the results of the nose. That is, it's not the genes for the nose, but the genes that focus the brain's growth on scent rather than sight.
3) Training - most scent dogs have
Humans evolved (Score:2)
From sniffing arse to kissing ass.
Next: Elephants memory is not all that great. (Score:2)
You can count the neurons and talk about the absolute size of the olfactory bulb versus relative fraction of the brain volume/weight. But proof is in the pudding. We don't have famed Scotland yard detectives sniffing their way from the murder scene. But the bloodhounds do. Till I see a human who can smell the difference between his own pee and his rival's... we need to give th
I say, I say, I say (Score:2)
My dog's got no nose
How does he smell ?
Just like you
really? (Score:3)
I've studied olfaction, and this just doesn't seem right. This olfactory bulb argument seems like a straw man that no one in the field has been using since... the 19th century. Digging in to the article a bit, it seems the authors of the actual study agree with me, and are using different odors for humans to balance out some of our... differences. Their main point (which is right) is that the human sense of smell is much better than most people realize, and that you can be trained to follow a scent trail, distinguish similar odors, and notice the cognitive effects scent has on you. Anyone who has experimentally studied olfaction for a few years will notice themselves gaining these abilities (it goes away quickly when you're not smelling things professionally several hours a day).
So why is this summary so wrong?
First off, humans only have 400 different olfactory receptors, it doesn't matter if genetics say you should have 1000, you only get 400 (genotype =/= phenotype). Second, you have less "sensor" surface area than other mammals in real terms, not scaled for size. Third, you lack the ability to concentrate scent molecules by varying your rate of breathing like other mammals (this can be overcome by varying breathing through your mouth and nose, but other mammals don't have to do this).
is that wrong then? (Score:2)
A NOSE FOR ODORS
What do dogs have that we don't? For one thing, they possess up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about six million in us. And the part of a dog's brain that is devoted to analyzing smells is, proportionally speaking, 40 times greater than ours.
from: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/n... [pbs.org]
A dog's nose sure is longer than a humans...
If you look at a dog looking out of the window of a driving car - the activity is mainly smelling, seems to me dogs live in a world of smel