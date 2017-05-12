Human Sense of Smell Rivals That of Dogs, Says Study (theguardian.com) 78
One scientific analysis is arguing that the human sense of smell has not only been underestimated over the years, but that it may rival that of dogs and rodents. John McGann, a neuroscientist at Rutgers University in New Jersey and the paper's author, said: "For so long people failed to stop and question this claim, even people who study the sense of smell for a living. The fact is the sense of smell is just as good in humans as in other mammals, like rodents and dogs." McGann has reached this unexpected conclusion after spending 14 years studying the olfactory system. The Guardian reports: McGann identifies a 19th century brain surgeon, Paul Broca, as the primary culprit for introducing the notion of inferior human olfaction into the scientific literature. Broca noted that the olfactory bulb -- the brain region that processes odor detection -- is smaller, relative to total brain volume, in people compared with dogs or rats. The discovery inspired Freud's belief that human sexual repression may be linked to our "usually atrophied" sense of smell. In the latest paper, published in Science, McGann points out that in absolute terms the human olfactory bulb is bigger than in many mammals and a literature search revealed that the absolute number olfactory neurons is remarkably consistent across mammals. McGann goes on to deconstruct other metrics that have been used to support the idea that human smelling abilities are limited. Humans have approximately 1,000 odor receptor genes, for instance, compared to 1,100 in mice, which some had taken as confirmation of mouse superiority. However, other work suggests there is not a tight relationship between the number of olfactory genes and smelling ability. One study found that cows have 2,000 such genes - far more than dogs.
I can't smell my own BO
I can smell your BO, too. Over the Intertubes, for Christ's sake. I use Irish Spring, maybe you should too.
Yeah well, spring's almost over, better use it again...
And what the headline really meant was that some humans' smell rival that of dogs.
And if you want to make your nose a bit more sensitive, just wet it a little, like theirs.
For one, humans smell a scent as a homogeneous thing so a bag of weed is invisible if you've sprayed an air freshener
Maybe not for you, but for the rest of us that complain air fresheners just cover up scents, so it them smells like air freshener + weed, the smells are not homogeneous and invisible when you use air freshener.
This may be the Internet, but I CAN tell you're a dog.
Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
Find me a human who can compete with a bloodhound or beagle in tracking a person, based on smelling a old shirt.
Re:Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously. Just because one study (that hasn't been replicated yet, the fundamental requirement of science) say something, doesn't mean it invalidates ALL of our pragmatic knowledge and experience.
- Police aren't using humans to track drugs and dead bodies buried under ground for 7 days.
- As an engineer, it doesn't take a genius to look at the shape of a dog's nose verses other animals to notice the huge mass and evolutionary investment in their noses. We aren't using humans to hunt for truffles. Don't you think in the course of human history it would be easier to use our noses than DOMESTICATE AND TRAIN ANOTHER ANIMAL to learn what we want?
I mean, all we know from this snippet is we MAY have more "oder receptor genes." DO more genes = more smelling ability? And what is ability defined as? Maybe dogs can't smell [as many] types of different smells, but they can smell them BETTER at smaller parts-per-million. They may also be able to smell the DIRECTION the scent is coming from a thousand times stronger than us. Our nose is pointed DOWN, theirs is pointed FORWARD. Evolution doesn't just design stuff like that for shits and giggles.
I mean, there are so many questions that the only thing we can really do at this point is go "Huh. Interesting." and go about our days until some REAL science starts confirming this study and exploring the actual implications. This is just clickbait at this point unless some actual EXPERTS show up in the comment section to elaborate their experiences and research.
Don't you think in the course of human history it would be easier to use our noses than DOMESTICATE AND TRAIN ANOTHER ANIMAL to learn what we want?
From the summary:
One study found that cows have 2,000 such genes - far more than dogs.
Cows were probably domesticated before dogs, so it stands to reason that we could have had bomb sniffing cows and cadaver cows.
Tigers cannot smell much either (Score:2)
According to Jim Corbet, 1930s Tiger hunter with a national park named after him (seriously -- he really understood wild tigers).
In his book Corbet warned any readers that wish take up the sport of hunting tigers on foot through thick jungle that tigers do not realize that humans cannot smell. So if you are walking downwind you will be safe from an attack from behind. However, walking upwind can be extremely dangerous if there is a man eater nearby.
Information that I am sure Slash Dot readers will find ve
Well we do use human to develop new perfumes for women and men, and not really dogs or pigs, at least on the smelling part.
In the same vein we also do not, or no longer in developed countries, use humans to transport humans, we use horses, donkeys in places where beasts are more practical than cars/trucks.
I believe it is possible that while not as sensitive as a blood hound, our nose might be a lot more sensitive than assumed in the past but just not at a conscious level and we might not be as good at isola
- Police aren't using humans to track drugs and dead bodies buried under ground for 7 days.
You are correct, but they sure are using dogs trained by humans. You have to learn to delegate.
No, we use pigs to hunt for truffles. Additionally pigs are considered to have superior olfactory sense and yet their noses aren't all that specially shaped.
Human noses tend to be several feet off the ground, while dog noses are much closer (and often go to the ground to sniff stuff.) Even if a human puts their head to the ground the nostril points the wrong way to hoover up scents on the ground.
Long-term training? [Re:Really?] (Score:2)
How about an experiment. [imgur.com]
On a serious note, maybe nobody has really tried it. Dogs instinctively rely on their noses. People may have to train and practice. Being upright, we kind of have to go out of our way to sniff the ground a lot. It would take athletic training and conditioning to bend often, or use a shoveling device. Is that cheating?
A handful of deaf people have learned to use echo location to navigate by making clicking sounds. I tried it myself and indee
Find me a human who can compete with a bloodhound or beagle in tracking a person, based on smelling a old shirt.
Also a cow. TFS makes it sound like since cows have a poor sense of smell. That is not true at all. Pigs also have superb smelling ability. They can locate potatoes and other root vegetables even through frozen ground. Pigs are sometimes used for tracking instead of dogs. Dogs have the drawback that they will only work with one handler, who they consider their master. But a pig will work with any handler, and will consider any human to be their equal.
But a pig will work with any handler, and will consider any human to be their equal.
Shit, if this is true, pigs are superior to most humans.
Re: (Score:3)
They are. People make lousy bacon.
Re:Really? (Score:5, Funny)
But a pig will work with any handler, and will consider any human to be their equal.
But some pigs are more equal than others.
Must
... resist ... Trump ... jokes ...
But no one uses blind dogs to track an escaped convict. No one needs to, because even the dogs that can see can smell the guy's trail.
Maybe blind bloodhounds can find even fainter scent trails that bloodhounds that aren't blind. Doesn't seem like a problem that needs fixing at the moment.
This reminds me of a field-test, ten years ago, where researchers had volunteers follow a scent trail on all fours. It turns out that most did surprisingly well, even getting better at it with repetition. So we, humans, are actually pretty good at this. It’s just that we’re no longer quite comfortable putting (and keeping) our noses smack against the ground to take a really good whiff of whatever was down there.
See this article (from 2006) in Nature: People track scents in same way as dogs [nature.com].
In th
Exactly. I've owned 2 beagles. They are nothing short of amazing. One liked french fries in his later years. On walks he would pull me up to a block away if he smelled fries someone had tossed into the road. My 2nd was more of a hunter. At night he would bay at the tree and I'm thinking what? After awhile I got it. There was a field rat in the tree. I'd get a flashlight and see beady eyes staring back at me 10-15 feet in the air. He was right every single time. On walks, he'd scent a rat hole in tree roots
Blunt objection (Score:1)
I know of drug and bomb sniffing dogs, I don't know of any drug or bomb sniffing humans.
Maybe we have as much processing hardware dedicated to smell as dogs, but we still don't do it as well as them. Maybe our sensors in the nose are worse, maybe our software running on that processing hardware is inferior. The end result ist: dogs do it better.
"I don't know of any drug or bomb sniffing humans."
Any cop with an attitude.
Drug dogs debunked. Doesn't pass the sniff test (Score:5, Interesting)
Talking about the number of genes is a bit silly, agreed. If you want to compare the two, compare them directly. There are humans and dogs trained in smelling things (in the fragrance industry, for example). Run a direct comparison test. Also of course you could directly test having untrained humans and dogs smell for food and other items.
DRUG dogs, specifically, have not fared well in blind in blind tests. While *some* dogs are probably quite good, in testing the typical police dog consistently "alerts" on wherever the handler thinks the drugs are. Tests have been done in which the drugs are in box #1, nothing is in box #2, and the police handler is *told* the drugs are in box #3. A police dog is more likely to alert on #3, where the cop thinks the drugs are, then box #1, where the drugs actually are.
Police dog taking the hint from its handler (Score:2)
That's not a bug but a feature?
A police dog is smarter than an FBI Director?
Re: (Score:2)
But can they smell that smell?
If dogs have such a refined sense of smell (Score:2)
then why do they plant their faces into piles of dung? Can't they just get a whiff of the leavings of other animals from a distance?
Even if the number of neurons or brain size is similar between humans and dogs, it seems to me that the physical proportions of a dog's nose could also make a big difference. I'm guessing that a good-sized dog must have an order of magnitude more nose volume than an average human. Maybe this optimizes the exposure of each nerve sensor to incoming scents.
urine (Score:1)
If our sense of smell is so good, can we tell whose urine is whose by smelling it?
Yeah, no... (Score:1)
In terms of absolute mass of brain dedicated to smell, yeah, maybe humans are the same as everything else. However, it's pretty well shown that dogs can distinguish individual scents massively better than humans. Their brain seems to divide the smells in to individual pieces whereas a human combines and b lends them all together. So a dog smells a specific bacteria, soap, cologne, and the each item in your lunch. Whereas a human just smells a college of mixed smells.
Which means they CAN smell better. GP is accurate.
Sniffing the tires of the car? (Score:2)
When we would pull up to my brother-in-law's farm, his dog would intently sniff all four tires of our car. Was the dog forming a mental image of the trip over hundred's of miles of highway that took us there?
Other advantages (Score:1)
It could be that dog's superior tracking is no related to the nose at all.
For example:
1) Closeness to the ground/source is esesntial, which is one of the reasons that dogs with shorter legs and/or long floppy ears to gather scents near the nose are better scent trackers than other dogs
2) More nuerons biologically programmed to process the results of the nose. That is, it's not the genes for the nose, but the genes that focus the brain's growth on scent rather than sight.
3) Training - most scent dogs have
Humans evolved (Score:2)
From sniffing arse to kissing ass.
Next: Elephants memory is not all that great. (Score:2)
You can count the neurons and talk about the absolute size of the olfactory bulb versus relative fraction of the brain volume/weight. But proof is in the pudding. We don't have famed Scotland yard detectives sniffing their way from the murder scene. But the bloodhounds do. Till I see a human who can smell the difference between his own pee and his rival's... we need to give th
I say, I say, I say (Score:2)
My dog's got no nose
How does he smell ?
Just like you
really? (Score:5, Informative)
I've studied olfaction, and this just doesn't seem right. This olfactory bulb argument seems like a straw man that no one in the field has been using since... the 19th century. Digging in to the article a bit, it seems the authors of the actual study agree with me, and are using different odors for humans to balance out some of our... differences. Their main point (which is right) is that the human sense of smell is much better than most people realize, and that you can be trained to follow a scent trail, distinguish similar odors, and notice the cognitive effects scent has on you. Anyone who has experimentally studied olfaction for a few years will notice themselves gaining these abilities (it goes away quickly when you're not smelling things professionally several hours a day).
So why is this summary so wrong?
First off, humans only have 400 different olfactory receptors, it doesn't matter if genetics say you should have 1000, you only get 400 (genotype =/= phenotype). Second, you have less "sensor" surface area than other mammals in real terms, not scaled for size. Third, you lack the ability to concentrate scent molecules by varying your rate of breathing like other mammals (this can be overcome by varying breathing through your mouth and nose, but other mammals don't have to do this).
Having a wet nose doesn't hurt though, right?
I smell... (Score:1)
Bullshit.
is that wrong then? (Score:2)
A NOSE FOR ODORS
What do dogs have that we don't? For one thing, they possess up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about six million in us. And the part of a dog's brain that is devoted to analyzing smells is, proportionally speaking, 40 times greater than ours.
from: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/n... [pbs.org]
A dog's nose sure is longer than a humans...
If you look at a dog looking out of the window of a driving car - the activity is mainly smelling, seems to me dogs live in a world of smel
It's also shaped so that air entering is not mixed with expelled air as much as a human's nose will do.
odor detection thresholds (Score:2)
The "sensitivity of the nose" is measured by odor detection thresholds. [wikipedia.org]
Here are some values for humans:
http://www.tandfonline.com/doi... [tandfonline.com]
And here are some values for dogs:
http://www.barksar.org/K-9_Det... [barksar.org]
As you can see, both dogs and humans can detect some chemicals at below one part per billion. So, it's hard to say conclusively that dogs have "more sensitive noses" than humans. Humans and dogs are probably just sensitive to different compounds because we use smell differently. So, humans can't track prey b
Richard Feynman (Score:2)
I recall reading a book authored by Richard Feynman where he recounted a party where he used that as a party trick. He had one of his guests lay an arm somewhere inside a book, and Feynman was able to smell which two pages the person lay his arm between.
~Loyal
Right!
Besides the party trick, in the 1960'ies Feynman was aware of the discovery published now: Humans can (with a bit of training) smell almost as good as dogs.
Empirical Evidence Says Otherwise (Score:2)
What Feynman realized (see comments above), is that it takes some practice to develop your sense of smell to the level that dogs are capable of. We have been trained to IGNORE most smells.
I'm a bit over-sensitive to cigarette smoke. I had an intern a long time ago who smoked in the train coming to work. Back then my company was located inside my home. So one day I say: I smell him coming... I look out of the window... nobody there. Huh? I was wrong? So I look again, and there he is, turning into the street!
Bullshit (Score:2)
"One scientific analysis is arguing that the human sense of smell has not only been underestimated over the years, but that it may rival that of dogs and rodents"
Utter bullshit.
If this was true they'd be using humans to sniff out drugs and bombs instead of dogs.
Smells like someone needed more grants (Score:2)
There is a flaw in this conclusion (Score:2)
If the human sense of smell were as sophisticated as Dr. McGann believes, then we would never be in doubt about who "dealt it".
Wet dogs smell worse (Score:2)
Dry dogs smell OK to me, but wet dogs definitely smell worse than wet humans.