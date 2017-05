Major Cyberattack Hits As Many As 16 British Health Facilities; Ransomware Demanded

Hospitals across England have been hit by a large-scale cyber-attack, the NHS has confirmed, which has locked staff out of their computers and forced many trusts to divert emergency patients. The IT systems of NHS sites across the country appear to have been simultaneously hit, with a pop-up message demanding a ransom in exchange for access to the PCs. NHS Digital said it was aware of the problem and would release more details soon. Details of patient records and appointment schedules, as well as internal phone lines and emails, have all been rendered inaccessible . From a report:NPR adds:The attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organizations from across a range of sectors, it appears. The report adds:Telefonica, Spain's largest ISP, has told its employees to shut down their computers.