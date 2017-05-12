Major Cyberattack Hits As Many As 16 British Health Facilities; Ransomware Demanded (theguardian.com) 9
Hospitals across England have been hit by a large-scale cyber-attack, the NHS has confirmed, which has locked staff out of their computers and forced many trusts to divert emergency patients. The IT systems of NHS sites across the country appear to have been simultaneously hit, with a pop-up message demanding a ransom in exchange for access to the PCs. NHS Digital said it was aware of the problem and would release more details soon. Details of patient records and appointment schedules, as well as internal phone lines and emails, have all been rendered inaccessible. From a report: "The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor. At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this. NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and to recommend appropriate mitigations. "This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors. "Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available." NPR adds: The problem erupted around 12:30 p.m. local time, the IT worker says, with a number of email servers crashing. Other services soon went down -- and then, the unidentified NHS worker says, "A bitcoin virus pop-up message had been introduced on to the network asking users to pay $300 to be able to access their PCs. You cannot get past this screen." The attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organizations from across a range of sectors, it appears. The report adds: Images that were posted online of the NHS pop-up look nearly identical to pop-up ransomware windows that hit Spain's Telefonica, a powerful attack that forced the large telecom to order employees to disconnect their computers from its network -- resorting to an intercom system to relay messages. Telefonica, Spain's largest ISP, has told its employees to shut down their computers.
Sounds like the General VLAN got hit. Critical medical systems should be on a separate and restricted VLAN. I'm a bit surprised that VOIP phones weren't isolated from this.
I don't know how things are in the U.K., but I spent a few years working in hospital IT in the U.S. The phones used in patient rooms had to be discarded after ever discharge because of fears of contamination, meaning that it was incredibly expensive to have a rotation of phones coming and going. This made it difficult to transition away from the old analog phone system that was in use.
I didn't get involved with the telephony side of things, so I'm not sure if this entire process was logical or not.
If they were smart the desktops used to access patient are nothing more than "thin" clients with just an OS that can be PXE booted and re-imaged in short order... and the actual applications that matter would be running in VMs accessed from those clients... and the VMs would have have snapshots to roll back to in case something there gets screwed up...
Then again, if they were smart, they never would have connected systems used for patient care to the internet in the first place... all internet access would