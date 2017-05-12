Major Cyberattack Hits As Many As 16 British Health Facilities; Ransomware Demanded (theguardian.com) 25
Hospitals across England have been hit by a large-scale cyber-attack, the NHS has confirmed, which has locked staff out of their computers and forced many trusts to divert emergency patients. The IT systems of NHS sites across the country appear to have been simultaneously hit, with a pop-up message demanding a ransom in exchange for access to the PCs. NHS Digital said it was aware of the problem and would release more details soon. Details of patient records and appointment schedules, as well as internal phone lines and emails, have all been rendered inaccessible. From a report: "The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor. At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this. NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and to recommend appropriate mitigations. "This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors. "Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available." NPR adds: The problem erupted around 12:30 p.m. local time, the IT worker says, with a number of email servers crashing. Other services soon went down -- and then, the unidentified NHS worker says, "A bitcoin virus pop-up message had been introduced on to the network asking users to pay $300 to be able to access their PCs. You cannot get past this screen." The attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organizations from across a range of sectors, it appears. The report adds: Images that were posted online of the NHS pop-up look nearly identical to pop-up ransomware windows that hit Spain's Telefonica, a powerful attack that forced the large telecom to order employees to disconnect their computers from its network -- resorting to an intercom system to relay messages. Telefonica, Spain's largest ISP, has told its employees to shut down their computers.
Sounds like the General VLAN got hit. Critical medical systems should be on a separate and restricted VLAN. I'm a bit surprised that VOIP phones weren't isolated from this.
I don't know how things are in the U.K., but I spent a few years working in hospital IT in the U.S. The phones used in patient rooms had to be discarded after ever discharge because of fears of contamination, meaning that it was incredibly expensive to have a rotation of phones coming and going. This made it difficult to transition away from the old analog phone system that was in use.
I didn't get involved with the telephony side of things, so I'm not sure if this entire process was logical or not.
The phones used in patient rooms had to be discarded after ever discharge because of fears of contamination, meaning that it was incredibly expensive to have a rotation of phones coming and going. This made it difficult to transition away from the old analog phone system that was in use.
Interesting. The few hospitals I've worked in for IT Support had VOIP phones that most workstations plugged into. We discarded old keyboards like the plague since studies have shown that they are dirtier than toilets and a hospital environment was probably a lot worse.
Yes you're correct, they had VOIP for IT and admin staff, it was only patient rooms that still had analog.
If they had had actual competent professionals on staff, they wouldn't have gotten hit with a ransomware attack.
Even smaller shops tend to have the VoIP stuff on a separate VLAN, just for QoS purposes, to ensure that a doctor calling in a prescription for Prozium or Joy will not get dropped.
It would be interesting to see how this attack happened. A misconfigured AD forest could have allowed for brute-forcing a DA/EA account. Especially if there is no protection against brute force [1]. A lack of physical security could have allowed someone to boot a DC and crack an admin account.
In any case, why wasn't AppLocker running?
"Ransomware demanded"???
"Ransomware demanded"???
So wait. They've demanded that 16 hospitals to give them ransomware?
Isn't the correct business model to give the hospitals the ransomware instead, and then demand ransom?
Is this an altruistic cyberattack? The hospitals give them the ransomware, which they install, and then they give the hospitals money so that the hospitals will send the the unlock code, and they can then move onto the next hospital?
I mean, as an approach to medical billing, it's kind of disruptive, but...
.. disruptive, but...
The headline still hasn't been fixed yet. So it must be. Msmash wouldn't just leave it there, right?
"Ransomware Demanded" (Score:4, Funny)
Don't give it to them! If you give them ransomware, they're just going to use it to start attacking people and demanding ransoms from their victims.
If the admins were smart... (Score:1)
If they were smart the desktops used to access patient are nothing more than "thin" clients with just an OS that can be PXE booted and re-imaged in short order... and the actual applications that matter would be running in VMs accessed from those clients... and the VMs would have have snapshots to roll back to in case something there gets screwed up...
Then again, if they were smart, they never would have connected systems used for patient care to the internet in the first place... all internet access would be from separate systems.
Are they using Windows computers for sensitive health information?
... morons...
Are they using Windows for mission critical applications?
When Tony Blair met Bill Gates in 2006 - after kissing Gates' feet and gushing for a few hours about his supreme wonderfulness - Blair signed up for the super huge mega deal, with all the Windows you can eat. (Small print: security is up to you, mumble mumble mumble...)
"Mr Gates, the billionaire software pioneer, had just written a book about how IT could transform economies".
Yeah. Transform them from prosperity to miserable bankruptcy - along with lots of dead and dying patients. And transfer a large slice of public money into private hands.
It's been posted online that this is a version of WannaCry v2.0 Ransomware. Apparently it's taking advantage of the SMB exploits that got released last week or so ago. It's probably doing an IP scan inside the LAN from an infected machine, and then attempting to exploit SMB at the other end. That machine gets infected, and so it spreads at an exponential rate. Short version, this is WW III starting level shit!! We'll know soon enough in the next 48 hours around the world
