Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Microsoft

Microsoft's Emma Watch Is a Game-Changer For People With Parkinson's (betanews.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the for-good dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Called "Emma," it is a wrist wearable that can help people suffering with Parkinson's disease. The device is named after the Parkinson's sufferer that helped Haiyan Zhang, Innovation Director at Microsoft Research, create the device. What exactly does it do? Well, the incurable disease causes body tremors in those inflicted, and as a result, Emma has very shaky hands. This disease makes it impossible for her to draw straight lines or write legibly. With the wearable on her wrist, however, normal writing and drawing is possible. Remarkably, how it works isn't 100 percent known. "While the wait for a cure continues, Zhang has created what she hopes could be a 'revolutionary' aid for reducing tremors. The Emma Watch uses vibrating motors -- similar to those found in mobile phones -- to distract the brain into focusing on something other than trying to control the patient's limbs. Put simply, Zhang believes Lawton's brain is at war with itself -- half is trying to move her hand, the other half is trying to stop it. The two signals battle and amplify each other, causing the tremors. The device stops that feedback loop," says Microsoft. You will want to watch this video.

Microsoft's Emma Watch Is a Game-Changer For People With Parkinson's More | Reply

Microsoft's Emma Watch Is a Game-Changer For People With Parkinson's

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

I cannot believe that God plays dice with the cosmos. -- Albert Einstein, on the randomness of quantum mechanics

Close