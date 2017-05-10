Microsoft's Emma Watch Is a Game-Changer For People With Parkinson's (betanews.com) 33
An anonymous reader writes: Called "Emma," it is a wrist wearable that can help people suffering with Parkinson's disease. The device is named after the Parkinson's sufferer that helped Haiyan Zhang, Innovation Director at Microsoft Research, create the device. What exactly does it do? Well, the incurable disease causes body tremors in those inflicted, and as a result, Emma has very shaky hands. This disease makes it impossible for her to draw straight lines or write legibly. With the wearable on her wrist, however, normal writing and drawing is possible. Remarkably, how it works isn't 100 percent known. "While the wait for a cure continues, Zhang has created what she hopes could be a 'revolutionary' aid for reducing tremors. The Emma Watch uses vibrating motors -- similar to those found in mobile phones -- to distract the brain into focusing on something other than trying to control the patient's limbs. Put simply, Zhang believes Lawton's brain is at war with itself -- half is trying to move her hand, the other half is trying to stop it. The two signals battle and amplify each other, causing the tremors. The device stops that feedback loop," says Microsoft. You will want to watch this video.
Credit where it's due (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Microsoft have often been good at hardware. They should drop the soft.
Re: (Score:2)
good, something to help me (Score:3, Funny)
I've got so much brain trauma from the repeated head desking from dealing with Microsoft products for so many years. I just can't stop trembling anymore.
Finally Microsoft is doing something to help us poor IT people cope!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, I look at it that I've had a 20 year career supporting products that can't truly be fixed. Back when I worked for a small tech services company that supported mostly small businesses in a regional area, when we fixed Novell issues we had to fix them one time, and they stayed fixed, at least in the way that had been serviced. With NT domains we would have to fix the same problems over and over again.
Thank you Microsoft! Thank you for enabling me to have a fairly highly paid career that doesn't requi
I don't say this very often, but... (Score:2)
That's sand in my eye. (Score:1)
It doesn't seem very high-tech (Score:1)
I've watched the video and was wondering why this hasn't been "invented" previously? It looks like it just vibrates the arm randomly, doesn't seem to be trying to perform any counter-motions or anything.
Re: (Score:2)
perhaps nobody figured out that those vibrations would calm parkinson's tremors? things don't have to be 'high-tech' to be novel...
Re:It doesn't seem very high-tech (Score:5, Informative)
It appears to be a case of dithering [wikipedia.org] used to reduce quantization errors [wikipedia.org]. If a system exhibits self-oscillation (Parkinsons tremors), adding random noise in the feedback loop can break that up.
This technique has been used in numerous systems, including one prototyped on the XB-70 and in use on the B-1B. Small nose mounted winglets oscillate to introduce a small amount of 'noise' in the fuselage that interferes with tendencies of the automated flight controls to induce oscillations.
Not Harry Potter (Score:2)
It's not distracting (Score:3)
Maybe Microsoft should pivot (Score:4, Informative)
Microsoft really needs to pivot away from operating systems and onto other things. Microsoft has always made excellent peripherals for example. I remember using the first Microsoft Natural keyboard, and it did wonders for my RSI at the time.
And then they do stuff like this.
Seems to me that if Microsoft spun off their Windows and Office divisions, they'd be a pretty good company.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. It's like when you want to go see some obscure guest that wrote some episodes of your favorite TV series at a Comic Con; those screaming catgirls running around in the halls and fighting for seats to see Nathan Fillion are what bring in the dollars so that the convention can afford to bring in Dorothy Fontana.
No need for special spoon? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The inventor of that spoon might well be the first person to be happy that Microsoft has destroyed his marketshare by introducing their own product.
Wonder if this would scale to full body (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Remember how kids tend to noogie each other in the small of the back?
Microsoft Research has some great stuff (Score:4, Insightful)
If only the main company would listen to and use the results of their Research department.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If only the main company would listen to and use the results of their Research department.
That would require ditching Windows, and replacing it with Linux, as Microsoft's research department has determined that to be the best way to use a computer.
Naturally, Microsoft's Accounting department disagrees.
squirrel! (Score:1)
Whelp, I'm officially an Apple fan boy...
Watching an inspiring video about helping Parkinson's sufferers, and what's the first thing I notice? The Innovation Director at Microsoft Research uses an iMac at home. https://youtu.be/k9Rm-U9havE?t=46s
Re: (Score:3)
Old Microsoft would care, since their money came from selling Windows. New Microsoft doesn't mind so much since more money comes from selling cloud services (azure), office (PC and Mac), and backend services (SQL, etc).
Re: (Score:1)
Nice but Apple has a watch with Mickey on it (Score:3)
Where Do I Get One? (Score:4, Insightful)
I have a friend with Parkinson's. I'd love to purchase one of these watches. I wonder if Microsoft intends to make them available now. Will this require a 10 year study and FDA approval? Or was it a one shot for public relations?
Okay Obi-wan (Score:2)
You will want to watch this video.
Why are you waving your hand around like that?
Onions (Score:2)
God damn! Who the hell is cutting onions in my office?
Ow my feels.