Researchers Devise New Printing Technique To Produce High-Resolution Color Images Without Using Ink (gizmodo.com) 14
An anonymous reader writes: Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark have taken inspiration from creatures like butterflies and peacocks, whose wings and feathers create bright, iridescent colors not through light-absorbing pigments, but by bending and scattering light at the molecular level, creating what's known as structural color. The new printing method the team has developed starts with sheets of plastic covered in thousands of microscopic pillars spaced roughly 200 nanometers apart. To get those tiny plastic pillars to produce color, or at least appear to, they're first covered with a thin layer of germanium -- a shiny, grayish-white metalloid material. An ultra-fine laser blasts the germanium until it melts onto each pillar, strategically changing their shape and thickness (Editor's note: original research paper). This is then followed by a protective coating that helps preserves the shape and structure of all those tiny pillars. When light hits this modified plastic surface, the lightwaves bounce around amongst the various pillars, which end up changing their wavelength as they're reflected, producing different colors. The researchers were able to predict what colors would be produced by those nanoscale pillars, and by creating specific patterns, they were able to generate recognizable, high-contrast images. Compared to average desktop inkjet printers, and laser printers that produce images with a resolution of around 5,000 dots per inch and 20,000 dots per inch, respectively, this new technology can generate detailed images with an "astonishing resolution of 127,000 dots crammed into a single square inch," the article adds.
What weird world was this written in? (Score:2)
WTF? 300-600 dpi is the actual state of the art - perhaps 1200 at the outside. Somebody doesn't have a clue in hell about the technology.
Re: (Score:1)
Sounds promising (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What is the archival quality/life expectancy of these new prints compared to the best archival printing we currently have?
Unless you're wanting to print "snapchat" type stuff that only lasts a short period, this is an important quality.
Cost per page? Other stats... (Score:2)
So how huge is a printer like this. (yes, I know it's a prototype, but...)
How thick are the pages with their tiny crystal towers?
How much does it cost per page?
Do the colors shift when you bend the page?
Can you even bend the page?
Is boosting the resolution by a factor of 2.5 in each direction even visible to the human eye?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know. I read the article but I'm guessing:
I doubt the "paper" is very thick, It probably wouldn't work if the paper was thick, has to be thin for the tiny crystal towers, if they were tall, I imagine colour would look wrong from an angle... The printer will probably not end up being much larger, again I don't know, but lasers can be pretty compact, think of your Sony Discman... or rather travel back to 1990 and think of your Sony Discman.
I think the biggest problem: how much does the "paper" cost.
Re: (Score:2)
Something seems off about the resolution comments in this post. 127,000 dots per square inch only works up to 356.37 dots per linear inch. Laser printers have had 300 dots per linear inch resolution since the late 1980s. Somebody tell me what I'm missing here... thanks!
Color laser printers tend to do worse than B&W ones for resolution.
What do you mean, "appear to"? (Score:2)
To get those tiny plastic pillars to produce color, or at least appear to
If it appears to produce colour, then it's producing colour. That's what colour is...
Inches??? (Score:2)
127,000 dpi, what's with the archaic units? Roughly 200 nm/dot?
Okay So the 'ink' is built into the 'paper'. (Score:1)
Still sounds expensive with all these layers you need to do the job.