Tunnel Collapses At Nuclear Facility Once Called 'An Underground Chernobyl Waiting To Happen'

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Managers at the Hanford Site in Washington State told workers to "take cover" Tuesday morning after a tunnel leading to a massive plutonium finishing plant collapsed. The emergency is especially worrisome, since Hanford is commonly known as "the most toxic place in America," with one former governor calling it "an underground Chernobyl waiting to happen." Worrisome might actually be an understatement. An emergency has been declared. The accident occurred near the 200 East Area, the home of several solid waste sites. More specifically, the tunnel that collapsed was one filled with highly radioactive train cars that once carried spent fuel rods containing deeply dangerous plutonium and uranium from a reactor on the Columbia River to the processing facility. Those reactors once produced plutonium for America's nuclear arsenal, though production ended in 1980. The cleanup process that followed has gone on for nearly 30 years. Back to the poor workers, though. They've been instructed to stay indoors, and one manager reportedly sent out a message telling workers to "secure ventilation in your building" and "refrain from eating or drinking." When you can't even have a glass of water, you know the nuclear emergency is bad. The U.S. Department of Energy sent out a press release around 1pm EST that said "facility personnel have been evacuated," while workers at nearby sites have been instructed to stay indoors. A spokesperson also told the press that "there was no evidence to suggest that radioactive materials had been released and that all of the workers in the area were accounted for."
This is no nuclear facility you can "improve", which you can make better in any way: it's a waste dump of highly toxic, highly volatile materials. These exist and transmutation of them is a bullshit theory of people too stupid for physics (meaning it is damn expensive in research and then energy to transmute, so expensive it's a pipedream one stop below a perpetuum mobile).
This is one of many waste dumps around Hanford that you have to watch over for a few tens of thousands of years. Now think what happens
Now think what happens in 12.000 AD
Sure, there is a 0.0001% chance that 10000 years from now a handful of people might be harmed. If we evaluate all technology by the same standard, we would never do anything. The harm caused by global warming is far greater, far more imminent, and much more certain.
Hopefully by 12,000 AD we'll have come up with a better disposal and recovery solution than "bury it and look the other way." Either that or we'll all be dead there won't be anyone left to care. The critters that happen to be on top of the hole will die and the rest of whatever's left of the environment will carry on as usual. We're the only species that gives a crap about life on an individual level.
How about we don't try to produce energy with the most toxic and deadly materials mankind has ever discovered?
You mean carbon?
How about we don't try to produce energy with the most toxic and deadly materials mankind has ever discovered?
The waste at Hanford is from producing weapons, not energy. This has nothing to do with nuclear power.
RDA = Recommended Daily Allowance, like the vitamins listed on your breakfast cereal boxes.
RDA = Recommended Daily Allowance, like the vitamins listed on your breakfast cereal boxes.
It is easy to see if you have met your RDA for plutonium:
Turn off the lights.
If you glow in the dark, you've had too much.
Just think of all the money we'd save on electricity if everyone just glowed in the dark.
Re: (Score:3)
What is it you think the EPA was going to do about a tunnel collapse exactly?
Now that all those pesky scientists have gone they can be replaced with Marketing Experts from Industry, hell they may be able to put such a huge spin on this we may have to reconsider if perpetual motion is real or not.
Well nothing now, they are too busy trying to figure out how coal can be portrayed as "safe clean energy"
Now that all those pesky scientists have gone they can be replaced with Marketing Experts from Industry, hell they may be able to put such a huge spin on this we may have to reconsider if perpetual motion is real or not.
Is this what flies as an intelligent argument from leftists?
Hanford comes under DoD, I believe. As such, the EPA has never had any input into the conditions of the place.
Note a difference between Hanford and Chernobyl (other than the fact that we don't test nuclear power plants to destruction the way they did) - Chernobyl was a nuclear power plant. Hanford isn't about producing power, it's about producing Pu239....
A giant lizard like creature has been spotted in the river approaching Portland.
He was heard shouting "A 15-minute call could save you 15 percent (or more) on car insurance."
Was it speaking Danish or Japanese?
(Trying to figure out if it was Reptilicus or Godzilla)
On a news site supposedly devoted to technology and science.
It's not a "Chernobyl waiting to happen" because they're not running the reactor hard to test the safety systems.
They're worried about a release of radiation into the air through the permeability of the tunnel collapse and that's presuming the train cars were damaged in the collapse as well - if there is leakage we're looking at another Three Mile Island (and all the hysteria that went along with that)
The bigger story here is why don't we have a mo
Radiation poses no more long term danger than climate change.
We cannot have this incident distracting DoE resources from work on Clean Coal and getting the coal miners back to work.
Fun fact: the miners are made of the same material as coal itself!
Re: (Score:3)
The left likes to bitch about nucs too. If you want to wean us off carbon, nuclear will be necessary.
This is the responsibility of the DoE and congress. What do we do with our nuclear facilities? Do we update them? Build new ones? Moth ball the existing?
This is a question of science and politics.
The Trump administration wants to increase US wealth by not sending jobs and money elsewhere. Whether that makes sense or not we'll see. Free market types tend to disagree. Socialists tend to agree. (However most socialist leaning types would never, never,never agree wi
30 year gig to "clean up" a site. Wish I had founded a company to snag this sweet gig. The profits would have enormous - funding the anti nuke nuts would have been a small portion of the profit margin.
and then the excavator becomes radioactive and you have to dispose of it too.
It's a nuclear site from the 1940s when people didn't seem to exactly care about what they were doing. Might be another 4000 years or so of job security.
perhaps stay out of the area (Score:3)
I plan on taking the LIGO tour out there this year. Back in 1980 I drove past Hanford about every week taking care of sister radio stations in Yakima and Richland.
w7com, an old batlabs lurker. Need any old Jedi radios, Mike?
I find the prose and opinion in these kinds of news stories to be annoying. Whether or not I agree or disagree with the bias of this particular story, the "Back to the poor workers, though" bit had me wondering if one of the worker's grandmothers wrote this news or what.
he United States Department of Energy activated its emergency teams to the Hanford Site.
Thankfully our POTUS appointed a highly qualified and intelligent person with n political agenda to lead the Department of Energy, so we know this will be handled in the safest and most intelligent manner possible.
The damage has already happened. The way to deal with this going forward is simple...... Tons and tons of pumped concrete. Keep pumping into the crater caused by collapse, until there is no longer a hole, then pump in more tons to create a 5ft slab over the top of the tunnel
The way to deal with this going forward is simple...... Tons and tons of pumped concrete. Keep pumping into the crater caused by collapse, until there is no longer a hole, then pump in more tons to create a 5ft slab over the top of the tunnel
Can we at least pump in fracking fluid, instead of concrete? Then we could get some natural gas out of the deal.
Although, instead of the neighbors' tap water just burning . . . it will come roaring out as a thermonuclear plasma reaction!
That would be cool.
Yet another reason I got my ass out of Yakima as soon as I could!
Good thing we don't use nuclear fission here.
Well, except for the old submarines and naval ships.
Retrofitting them for fusion is only partially under way, mostly for the ones with laser defense systems.
Reminder: if we had stored this radioactive mess under the White House, it wouldn't be an issue.
Isn't WHPPS 2 (whoops too!) still running?
Only in the movies
I work a mile from the site border, and connect remotely to the government network there for my job, and have worked on site.
There was no radiological release; no contamination was spread.
Employees were instructed to shut off HVAC and to avoid eating and drinking for several hours; these moratoriums have been lifted.
The site has essentially been evacuated. All non-essential employees have been released for the day. Swing shift cancelled (again, except non-essential personnel).
Can we please stop with the scaremongering? The worst thing about Hanford is that no work ever gets done out there because safety is quite literally job number 1: they've extraordinarily happy that you don't get any work done as long as you're safe not doing it. Hanford's just a huge money sink.
Hell, I didn't even hear about it until my mother in law halfway across the state texted me.
Scaremongering really is needed though. The only way anything's going to get done, not just at that site but with all of the old sites, is if people start worrying about their back yards.
Unfortunately, the anti-nuclear regime has directed all of the scariness of nuclear in the wrong direction: We're petrified of new, safer nuclear options while we simultaneously ignore the old, decaying nuclear sites that already exist and are at moderate to extreme risk of disaster due to neglect and simply being well pa
Emergency -- yes. Catastrophe -- no. (Score:2)
I've been following this situation, and the shelter in place order and early worker release are just sensible precautionary measures. At present there is no reason to expect any release of contamination.
Not that this is exactly a feather in the cap for the site's management; obviously it should never have happened. But the response at least is responsible: when the unexpected happens, you assume more unexpected events are in store until you're sure as sure can be.
What some politician called the site in the
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo:
An anonymous reader named mdsolar
;-)
Came here for the lectures on how Nuclear Energy is the safest and cleanest.
How it is so much more reliable and green than solar, wind, or hydro
Left disappointed, will check back later.
The biggest issues I have with nuclear, apart from safety concerns around handling spent fuel, is that it is extremely expensive way to produce energy, and it isn't in fact renewable. It is reliant, at least at the moment, on digging up radioactive minerals like pitchblende out of the ground, so in that respect you're still left finding sources of fuel, whether that be primary sources like mining it, or secondary sources like enriched uranium and plutonium originally meant for or made into nuclear weapons.
S