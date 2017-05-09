Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


typodupeerror
Tunnel Collapses At Nuclear Facility Once Called 'An Underground Chernobyl Waiting To Happen'

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Managers at the Hanford Site in Washington State told workers to "take cover" Tuesday morning after a tunnel leading to a massive plutonium finishing plant collapsed. The emergency is especially worrisome, since Hanford is commonly known as "the most toxic place in America," with one former governor calling it "an underground Chernobyl waiting to happen." Worrisome might actually be an understatement. An emergency has been declared. The accident occurred near the 200 East Area, the home of several solid waste sites. More specifically, the tunnel that collapsed was one filled with highly radioactive train cars that once carried spent fuel rods containing deeply dangerous plutonium and uranium from a reactor on the Columbia River to the processing facility. Those reactors once produced plutonium for America's nuclear arsenal, though production ended in 1980. The cleanup process that followed has gone on for nearly 30 years. Back to the poor workers, though. They've been instructed to stay indoors, and one manager reportedly sent out a message telling workers to "secure ventilation in your building" and "refrain from eating or drinking." When you can't even have a glass of water, you know the nuclear emergency is bad. The U.S. Department of Energy sent out a press release around 1pm EST that said "facility personnel have been evacuated," while workers at nearby sites have been instructed to stay indoors. A spokesperson also told the press that "there was no evidence to suggest that radioactive materials had been released and that all of the workers in the area were accounted for."

  • EPAAAWWWWWWHHHHH (Score:2, Insightful)

    by jhoegl ( 638955 )
    De-funded at the worst time.
    • Don't worry, Rick Perry will save the day. /s
    • While the EPA may declare this an environmental disaster. The DOE needs to reclassify plutonium as a mineral. The FDA can come up with an RDA for plutonium. The workers and nearby population can be told there is nothing to worry about. Go about your business as normal. Move along. Move along.

      RDA = Recommended Daily Allowance, like the vitamins listed on your breakfast cereal boxes.

      • RDA = Recommended Daily Allowance, like the vitamins listed on your breakfast cereal boxes.

        It is easy to see if you have met your RDA for plutonium:

        Turn off the lights.

        If you glow in the dark, you've had too much.

      • Just think of all the money we'd save on electricity if everyone just glowed in the dark.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      What is it you think the EPA was going to do about a tunnel collapse exactly?

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by sit1963nz ( 934837 )
        Well nothing now, they are too busy trying to figure out how coal can be portrayed as "safe clean energy"

        Now that all those pesky scientists have gone they can be replaced with Marketing Experts from Industry, hell they may be able to put such a huge spin on this we may have to reconsider if perpetual motion is real or not.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by geek ( 5680 )

          Well nothing now, they are too busy trying to figure out how coal can be portrayed as "safe clean energy"

          Now that all those pesky scientists have gone they can be replaced with Marketing Experts from Industry, hell they may be able to put such a huge spin on this we may have to reconsider if perpetual motion is real or not.

          Is this what flies as an intelligent argument from leftists?

      • Backfill the tunnel with concrete. Immobilize the problem so it doesn't wash into the water table, then cover with dirt and call it a national park. Yes seriously, this crazy plan is better than what they've been doing.
    • But the EPA for the last 8 years under Obama was what was keeping this tunnel from collapsing? Gotcha.

    • Hanford comes under DoD, I believe. As such, the EPA has never had any input into the conditions of the place.

      Note a difference between Hanford and Chernobyl (other than the fact that we don't test nuclear power plants to destruction the way they did) - Chernobyl was a nuclear power plant. Hanford isn't about producing power, it's about producing Pu239....

  • In other news... (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A giant lizard like creature has been spotted in the river approaching Portland.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      I'm not sure how this is a bad thing, Portland needs its hipsters cleansed.

    • He was heard shouting "A 15-minute call could save you 15 percent (or more) on car insurance."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Was it speaking Danish or Japanese?

      (Trying to figure out if it was Reptilicus or Godzilla)

  • I love seeing technophobia (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    On a news site supposedly devoted to technology and science.

    It's not a "Chernobyl waiting to happen" because they're not running the reactor hard to test the safety systems.

    They're worried about a release of radiation into the air through the permeability of the tunnel collapse and that's presuming the train cars were damaged in the collapse as well - if there is leakage we're looking at another Three Mile Island (and all the hysteria that went along with that)

    The bigger story here is why don't we have a mo

    • There is no science to see here. Move along. This is the Trump administration. Now move along before I re-accommodate you.

      Radiation poses no more long term danger than climate change.

      We cannot have this incident distracting DoE resources from work on Clean Coal and getting the coal miners back to work.

      • Fun fact: the miners are made of the same material as coal itself!

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by epyT-R ( 613989 )

        The left likes to bitch about nucs too. If you want to wean us off carbon, nuclear will be necessary.

      • Does your comment make sense to you?

        This is the responsibility of the DoE and congress. What do we do with our nuclear facilities? Do we update them? Build new ones? Moth ball the existing?

        This is a question of science and politics.

        The Trump administration wants to increase US wealth by not sending jobs and money elsewhere. Whether that makes sense or not we'll see. Free market types tend to disagree. Socialists tend to agree. (However most socialist leaning types would never, never,never agree wi

  • 30 yr gig (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ghoul ( 157158 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @04:52PM (#54387261)

    30 year gig to "clean up" a site. Wish I had founded a company to snag this sweet gig. The profits would have enormous - funding the anti nuke nuts would have been a small portion of the profit margin.

    • It's a nuclear site from the 1940s when people didn't seem to exactly care about what they were doing. Might be another 4000 years or so of job security.

  • perhaps stay out of the area (Score:3)

    by k6mfw ( 1182893 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @04:53PM (#54387269)
    Hanford. I remember friend and I drove to the road adjacent to this property to view the total eclipse in 1979 (wide open flat area). Looks like have to find another location to view total eclipse this August.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nethead ( 1563 )

      I plan on taking the LIGO tour out there this year. Back in 1980 I drove past Hanford about every week taking care of sister radio stations in Yakima and Richland.

      w7com, an old batlabs lurker. Need any old Jedi radios, Mike?

  • News (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @04:55PM (#54387295) Homepage Journal

    I find the prose and opinion in these kinds of news stories to be annoying. Whether or not I agree or disagree with the bias of this particular story, the "Back to the poor workers, though" bit had me wondering if one of the worker's grandmothers wrote this news or what.

  • I see a dome for Washington... unfortunately, it's for the wrong Washington.

  • he United States Department of Energy activated its emergency teams to the Hanford Site.

    Thankfully our POTUS appointed a highly qualified and intelligent person with n political agenda to lead the Department of Energy, so we know this will be handled in the safest and most intelligent manner possible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      The damage has already happened. The way to deal with this going forward is simple...... Tons and tons of pumped concrete. Keep pumping into the crater caused by collapse, until there is no longer a hole, then pump in more tons to create a 5ft slab over the top of the tunnel

      • The way to deal with this going forward is simple...... Tons and tons of pumped concrete. Keep pumping into the crater caused by collapse, until there is no longer a hole, then pump in more tons to create a 5ft slab over the top of the tunnel

        Can we at least pump in fracking fluid, instead of concrete? Then we could get some natural gas out of the deal.

        Although, instead of the neighbors' tap water just burning . . . it will come roaring out as a thermonuclear plasma reaction!

        That would be cool.

  • Site is an unholy mess (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Bugler412 ( 2610815 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @05:12PM (#54387435)
    I've done engineering work on the site (new storage tanks). This site is a perfect example of how technical neglect or ignorance (the early days of nuclear) combined with entrenched bureaucracy and underfunding of the cleanup project can land you in a giant mess that's difficult (at best) to resolve. Hanford is and was an accident waiting to happen, and it could happen at literally any time, contaminating beyond any reasonable ability to cleanup the entire Columbia river basin when the big accident finally happens. And with current funding and environmental attitudes of the current regime, it's not going to get better.

  • Good thing we don't use nuclear fission here.

    Well, except for the old submarines and naval ships.

    Retrofitting them for fusion is only partially under way, mostly for the ones with laser defense systems.

    Reminder: if we had stored this radioactive mess under the White House, it wouldn't be an issue.

  • Scaremongering (Score:5, Informative)

    by Scarred Intellect ( 1648867 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @05:17PM (#54387469) Homepage Journal

    I work a mile from the site border, and connect remotely to the government network there for my job, and have worked on site.

    There was no radiological release; no contamination was spread.

    Employees were instructed to shut off HVAC and to avoid eating and drinking for several hours; these moratoriums have been lifted.

    The site has essentially been evacuated. All non-essential employees have been released for the day. Swing shift cancelled (again, except non-essential personnel).

    Can we please stop with the scaremongering? The worst thing about Hanford is that no work ever gets done out there because safety is quite literally job number 1: they've extraordinarily happy that you don't get any work done as long as you're safe not doing it. Hanford's just a huge money sink.

    Hell, I didn't even hear about it until my mother in law halfway across the state texted me.

    • Thanks for the non fear mongering version of events.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Altrag ( 195300 )

      Scaremongering really is needed though. The only way anything's going to get done, not just at that site but with all of the old sites, is if people start worrying about their back yards.

      Unfortunately, the anti-nuclear regime has directed all of the scariness of nuclear in the wrong direction: We're petrified of new, safer nuclear options while we simultaneously ignore the old, decaying nuclear sites that already exist and are at moderate to extreme risk of disaster due to neglect and simply being well pa

  • I've been following this situation, and the shelter in place order and early worker release are just sensible precautionary measures. At present there is no reason to expect any release of contamination.

    Not that this is exactly a feather in the cap for the site's management; obviously it should never have happened. But the response at least is responsible: when the unexpected happens, you assume more unexpected events are in store until you're sure as sure can be.

    What some politician called the site in the

  • mdsolar (Score:4)

    by Major Blud ( 789630 ) on Tuesday May 09, 2017 @05:20PM (#54387487) Homepage

    An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo:

    An anonymous reader named mdsolar ;-)

  • Came here for the lectures on how Nuclear Energy is the safest and cleanest.
    How it is so much more reliable and green than solar, wind, or hydro
    Left disappointed, will check back later.

    • The biggest issues I have with nuclear, apart from safety concerns around handling spent fuel, is that it is extremely expensive way to produce energy, and it isn't in fact renewable. It is reliant, at least at the moment, on digging up radioactive minerals like pitchblende out of the ground, so in that respect you're still left finding sources of fuel, whether that be primary sources like mining it, or secondary sources like enriched uranium and plutonium originally meant for or made into nuclear weapons.

      S

