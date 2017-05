US Life Expectancy Can Vary By 20 Years Depending On Where You Live

After analyzing records from every U.S. county between 1980 and 2014, Christopher Murray , head of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, and his team found that life expectancy can vary by more than 20 years from county to county . "In counties with the longest lifespans, people tended to live about 87 years, while people in places with the shortest lifespans typically made it only about 67," reports NPR. From the report:The study has been published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine