US Life Expectancy Can Vary By 20 Years Depending On Where You Live (npr.org) 18
After analyzing records from every U.S. county between 1980 and 2014, Christopher Murray, head of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, and his team found that life expectancy can vary by more than 20 years from county to county. "In counties with the longest lifespans, people tended to live about 87 years, while people in places with the shortest lifespans typically made it only about 67," reports NPR. From the report: The discrepancy is equivalent to the difference between the low-income parts of the developing world and countries with high incomes, Murray notes. For example, it's about the same gap as the difference between people living in Japan, which is among countries with the longest lifespans, and India, which has one of the shortest, Murray says. The U.S. counties with the longest life expectancy are places like Marin County, Calif., and Summit County, Colo. -- communities that are well-off and more highly educated. Counties with the shortest life expectancy tend to have communities that are poorer and less educated. The lowest is in Oglala Lakota County, S.D., which includes the Pine Ridge Native American reservation. Many of the other counties with the lowest life expectancy are clustered along the lower Mississippi River Valley as well as parts of West Virginia and Kentucky, according to the analysis. There's no sign of the gap closing. In fact, it's appears to be widening. Between 1980 and 2014, the gap between the highest and lowest lifespans increased by about two years. The reasons for the gap are complicated. But it looks like the counties with the lowest lifespans haven't made much progress fighting significant health problems such as smoking and obesity. The study has been published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
Well relief is at hand for you (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just drive 70 and stay alive. Drive 45-55 at your own risk of pissing someone off. and on LSD be ready to do 55+ all year round.
Two choices (Score:1)
You can have progressive taxation and universal healthcare or increasing inequality and more illness, fear, death and guns. Your choice.
"Progressive" solution to inequality (Score:1)
Yep, the "progressive" solution is to make everyone equally sick. (Except for the chosen few, who will be more equal than others.)
I'm making my choice and staying in the US. You, please, make yours and move to Venezuela. It really is awesome out there [osac.gov] — haven't you heard of Venezuelan diet, for example? Lose 19 pounds per year [huffingtonpost.ca] — and keep them off for as long as your country remains "pr
Is it location, class, or race? (Score:4, Insightful)
Those three things are often correlated, so causation may be falsely determined.
I.E. theoretically it could be (but isn't) that genetically the natives are subject to major diseases that reduce life expectancy.
Or, (almost as unlikely), that area could be infectred by a nasty disease.
Or most likely, it is a matter of money and education, both of which has been systematically denied to the members of the lower class that predominate in that area.