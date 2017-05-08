Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


EPA Dismisses Half the Scientists on Its Major Review Board

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A few weeks after the election, pro-Trump commentator Scottie Nell Hughes heralded the dawn of a new era when she declared, "There's no such thing, unfortunately, anymore as facts." In the age of Trump there's little need for people who've devoted their lives to studying scientific facts, and over the weekend the administration finally got around to dismissing some of them. According to the Washington Post, about half of the 18 members on the Environmental Protection Agency's Board of Scientific Counselors have been informed that their terms will not be renewed. The academics who sit on the board advise the EPA's scientific board on whether its research is sound. The academics usually serve two three-year stints, and they were told by Obama administration officials and career EPA staffers that they would stay on for another term. But on Friday some received emails from the agency informing them that their first three-year term was up and they would not be renominated. Republican members of Congress have complained for some time that the Board of Scientific Counselors, as well as the 47-member Science Advisory Board, just rubber-stamp new EPA regulations. A spokesman for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt confirmed that he's thinking of replacing the academics with industry experts (though the EPA is supposed to be regulating those companies). Gretchen Goldman, research director at the Center for Science and Democracy, expressed her disappointment and asked, "What's the scientific reason for removing these individuals from this EPA science review board? It is rare to see such a large scale dismissal even in a presidential transition. The EPA is treating this scientific advisory board like its members are political appointees when these committees are not political positions. The individuals on these boards are appointed based on scientific expertise not politics. This move by the EPA is inserting politics into science."

  • Money (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @02:48PM (#54378835)

    Who's watching the watchers if they're watching themselves?

    • Other sources reporting the story:
      https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]

      http://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/2017/05/08/epa-michigan-state-professor/101429388/

      https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/05/epa-boots-at-least-5-scientists-off-board-may-favor-replacements-from-industry/

      http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/08/politics/epa-scott-pruitt-board/

      https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/the-epa-just-got-rid-of-a-bunch-of-scientists-on-its-top-review-board-vgtrn

      http://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2017/05/08/EPA-dismisses-five-me

      • From looking at the other stories, apparently the number of scientist dismissed (in the story here listed as "at least five") is nine.
        From http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/08/... [cnn.com] :

        "An EPA spokesman told CNN there are a total of 18 positions on this particular advisory board, and nine of those scientists were not renewed following the end of their three-year term."

  • Brain surgery (Score:5, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @02:48PM (#54378839) Journal

    Those damn scientists think they're so smart, with their highfalutin PhDs and science stuff. We need more straight-shooting regular people doing science.

    A spokesman for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt confirmed that he's thinking of replacing the academics with industry experts

    OK, this shit ain't funny no more.

    • The scientists may be smart. but as a agency, the EPA is faking research [thefederalist.com] to justify regulations.

      Since the job of the people on this panel is to verify research going out form the EPA, it seems like they should not keep their jobs since they are allowing nonscientific results to leave the EPA and drive policy.

      Have we as a nation become so blind to science when only accept results when they seem intuitive or agree with our worldview? That is not how science is supposed to work!

    • Re:Brain surgery (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @03:18PM (#54379101)

      Interestingly enough, when a medical committee is looking at brain surgeons, they typically have a few on the committee.

      Government is about balancing interests of multiple groups against each other and deciding the best public policy.For instance, eliminating ALL cars from the road would save tens of thousands of lives and reduce the CO2 emissions of the US by orders of magnitude. But we don't do that because a destroyed economy isn't worth it (at least to rational people).

      The EPA must always balance the cost of regulations with the expected benefit. If you have a committee of people who do not know the industry, don't know the real costs of a policy, then you end up with bad policy. The very LEAST that should have been done is to augment the committee with industry experts.

      As it is they are keeping half the scientists and will be bringing in Industry people.

      • Re:Brain surgery (Score:5, Interesting)

        by thaylin ( 555395 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @03:30PM (#54379199)

        You have fellow PHDs on the board, you dont invite the patients to review potential brain surgens, but that is what you are talking about.

        The EPAs job is not to balance the cost of regulations with the benefits, that is congress' job, the EPA has one job, and it is in its name.

      • Interestingly enough, when a medical committee is looking at brain surgeons, they typically have a few on the committee.

        Two things:

        (1) As another reply already pointed out, a medical committee on brain surgery invites brain surgeons, Ph.D.s in neurophysiology or whatever, etc. They don't invite patients for their opinions on how best to do the surgery, which is a closer analogue here.

        (2) Your idea may have some merit in the sense that having input from industry experts could be useful in formulating the best policy plans if they will require restructuring businesses. Perhaps there is already some sort of committee like

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        The EPA must always balance the cost of regulations with the expected benefit.

        So, we're putting dollar values on people's health? Great! I say that we should spend $0 to prevent you and your family from early death due to environmental pollution. I really don't want to have to spend another $2 when I fill up my car. Thanks!
    • Wow, I want to be an "industry expert." I know what I'm doing, how do I get that role?

      OK, this shit ain't funny no more.

      Lies. I know you got a joke in you. One that's funny as hell.

  • Do they ever learn? (Score:3)

    by rastos1 ( 601318 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @02:53PM (#54378873) Homepage
    In these sad times I would appreciate a story about a person wising up after an issue, that you warned about, backfired. Do you have some?

  • try worrying about pollution (Score:5, Funny)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @02:54PM (#54378877) Journal
    Lead in poor peoples drinking water for starters

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If there was a market for low-priced lead-free water someone would supply it.

      The fact that none of them has taken it upon themselves to make a nice living doing so just shows that not only do they deserve to be poor but they deserve to be poisoned too.
      --
      roman_mir

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Thud457 ( 234763 )
      how'dya like that regulatory capture? UNH UNH take it bich...

      Time to make a play in the canned air [sciencealert.com] market segment.

  • Facts get in the way. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ITRambo ( 1467509 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @02:55PM (#54378883)
    Trump and his cronies, advisers, and buddies, can't let facts get in the way of their beliefs.
    • Almost - they can't let facts (or laws) get in the way of extracting profit from people and the environment.
      Remember, he promised jobs; just like the way China grew it's economy at 10% annually for over a decade.
      We should not be surprised when we end up with the same toxic waste land that has Beijing : China has 7 of the 10 most polluted cities in the world
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      Of course if your a capitalist, you can just claim this is fake news and continue your pillage.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Well, if Trump country is anything to go by, there will be less Trump supporters in the future. They didn't want any government supplied heath care because they can die very well on their own:

            https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]

  • Since more scientists are better, why doesn't the government just employ ALL the scientists? This 18 member panel didn't actually do scientific work, but they reviewed the scientific work of the actual working scientists, so that makes them more like bureaucratic scientists? The scientific work produced by the EPA should be peer reviewed in any case, and not reviewed by a static group of scientists that almost certainly have a net bias towards the viewpoints of whatever administration made the decision to

  • Isn't that what the 45th President of the United States was elected to do?
    Or was it take out science with politics? It's so hard to keep these things straight.

  • Not political? (Score:4, Funny)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Monday May 08, 2017 @03:00PM (#54378931) Homepage Journal

    The EPA is treating this scientific advisory board like its members are political appointees when these committees are not political positions. The individuals on these boards are appointed based on scientific expertise not politics.

    Could someone name two or three of the dismissed people, for whom he can vouch that they do not have a Che Guevara T-shirt?

  • Foxes in the Henhouse (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @03:01PM (#54378937)
    A spokesman for the henhouse comfirmed that he's thinking of replacing the roosters with "chicken experts" (i.e. foxes).

  • she declared, "There's no such thing, unfortunately, anymore as facts"

    Before adding, "apart from that one, obviously."

  • Wrong Way Around (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jasnw ( 1913892 ) on Monday May 08, 2017 @03:08PM (#54379013)
    Actually, this isn't inserting politics into science as stated, it's more like a continuation of the removal of science and all its annoying reliance on real facts from politics/governance.
  • 50% reduction in size of government? I'M IN. We have to stop spending so much money as a country, and this sort of thing is exactly what needs to happen. Cut government in half.
  • Not really. Give it a rest, msmash. For goodness sake.
  • "There's no such thing, unfortunately, anymore as facts."

    When "alternative facts" are said to be true because they're declared to be true, when vaccines are once again said to cause autism, when the settled science of climate change is used as the reason to build a sea wall around a golf course while at the same time declared to be fiction concocted by a foreign government, it is quite clear the manipulation of the uneducated is the end goal.

    This whole debacle of declaring untrue what is patently

  • Um, hasn't one specific scientific controversy been bandied about by one side of the political spectrum and used to beat the other side over the head? Hasn't science been used as a political wedge issue for over a decade? I believe it has, in which case this whole thing becomes political, right or wrong, like it or not.....

    Which leads me to say the following: "Elections have consequences."

    Where we would like to think that *somehow* facts will win the argument, there are way to many alternate realities

