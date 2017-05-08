EPA Dismisses Half the Scientists on Its Major Review Board (nymag.com) 79
An anonymous reader shares a report: A few weeks after the election, pro-Trump commentator Scottie Nell Hughes heralded the dawn of a new era when she declared, "There's no such thing, unfortunately, anymore as facts." In the age of Trump there's little need for people who've devoted their lives to studying scientific facts, and over the weekend the administration finally got around to dismissing some of them. According to the Washington Post, about half of the 18 members on the Environmental Protection Agency's Board of Scientific Counselors have been informed that their terms will not be renewed. The academics who sit on the board advise the EPA's scientific board on whether its research is sound. The academics usually serve two three-year stints, and they were told by Obama administration officials and career EPA staffers that they would stay on for another term. But on Friday some received emails from the agency informing them that their first three-year term was up and they would not be renominated. Republican members of Congress have complained for some time that the Board of Scientific Counselors, as well as the 47-member Science Advisory Board, just rubber-stamp new EPA regulations. A spokesman for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt confirmed that he's thinking of replacing the academics with industry experts (though the EPA is supposed to be regulating those companies). Gretchen Goldman, research director at the Center for Science and Democracy, expressed her disappointment and asked, "What's the scientific reason for removing these individuals from this EPA science review board? It is rare to see such a large scale dismissal even in a presidential transition. The EPA is treating this scientific advisory board like its members are political appointees when these committees are not political positions. The individuals on these boards are appointed based on scientific expertise not politics. This move by the EPA is inserting politics into science."
Money
Who's watching the watchers if they're watching themselves?
Nine
From looking at the other stories, apparently the number of scientist dismissed (in the story here listed as "at least five") is nine.
From http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/08/... [cnn.com] :
"An EPA spokesman told CNN there are a total of 18 positions on this particular advisory board, and nine of those scientists were not renewed following the end of their three-year term."
Re:
500 PPM, here we come!!!
Re:
Shows what you know.
We've been living in Idiocracy since the 90's.
Re:
Because some alt-right AC troll is such an example of financial success.
Just because you're a basement dwelling piece of shit doesn't mean the rest of the world is. I hope your parents throw you out on your ass so you have to actually get a real job.
Brain surgery
Those damn scientists think they're so smart, with their highfalutin PhDs and science stuff. We need more straight-shooting regular people doing science.
OK, this shit ain't funny no more.
Is it irony or cluelessness? How can you tell
Elections have consequences. In this case, America spoke with a single unified voice
Is that intended to be ironic? If so, you need to understand that irony is invisible on the internet, since it is camouflaged by the ubiquitous cluelessness pervasive on comment posts.
If this is not intended to be ironic: that's ironic. Because, in fact, America did not speak with a single unified voice.
and declared that we are sick of all the burdensome environmental regulations destroying our lives and careers and they need some one to rain them in.
If this is intended as ironic: ROFL on the phrase "rain them in."
If it's not intended as ironic: that's ironic.
Re:
Elections have consequences. In this case, America spoke with a single unified voice
Is that intended to be ironic?
No, it is intended to be sarcastic, or maybe just trolling and testing the limits of Poe's Law [wikipedia.org], but definitely not irony [wikipedia.org].
Re:
Bah! You elitists with your "facts" and "actual definitions of irony." I'm proposing that we name Alanis Morissette to be in charge of the definition of irony.
Next up: Literally changing the definition of "literally."
Re:
These people need to go find an honest way to earn their bread.
They become industry consultants and get their old jobs back. And then some people wonder why nothing changes in Washington.
Re:Brain surgery
"These people that are controlling things right now are in their own little world with no regard or though for the consequences of their actions on real peoples lives"
Do you honestly believe that the world would be a better place if anyone could do anything they want to the shared environment? Think about what that world would look like. If your neighbor could burn whatever they want, dump whatever they want. What if your neighbor was a chemical plant.
Look at the history of companies like DuPont, Dow Chemical, etc... Look at what happens when there is no EPA. Think about living next to one of these without somebody keeping them in check.
Without a check on behavior, people will live like they "are in their own little world with no regard or though for the consequences of their actions on real peoples lives". And they will destroy that world given 1/2 a chance. I'd like them not to destroy the world I share with them.
Re: Brain surgery
Amen. Next we can get rid of all basketball rules and let the market decide who wins. Then I want less Copernicans on advisory boards to more accurately reflect the controversy regarding whether or not the Earth goes around the sun.
Re:
It is about time heart surgeons get held to the same standards as the rest of us. Elections have consequences. While we're at it, so do health inspectors with their goddamn PhDs. And those whiny medical scientists throughout academia, the nerve of them to try to cure diseases in the rest of us; damnit, we earned those diseases. Frikken physicists working on new energy, we have every damn right to pollute the shit out the Earth and give it good fucking.
Re:
Do you think the universe gives a flying fuck about a fucking election? Either you're among the most arrogant creatures to exist, or you are well and truly a fucking moron.
They EPA is faking research
The scientists may be smart. but as a agency, the EPA is faking research [thefederalist.com] to justify regulations.
Since the job of the people on this panel is to verify research going out form the EPA, it seems like they should not keep their jobs since they are allowing nonscientific results to leave the EPA and drive policy.
Have we as a nation become so blind to science when only accept results when they seem intuitive or agree with our worldview? That is not how science is supposed to work!
Re:They EPA is faking research
The scientists may be smart. but as a agency, the EPA is faking research to justify regulations.
Actually, there is no evidence of faking research. There is the accusation of using "secret science". The accusation as it stands is just this: an accusation.
Re:Brain surgery
Interestingly enough, when a medical committee is looking at brain surgeons, they typically have a few on the committee.
Government is about balancing interests of multiple groups against each other and deciding the best public policy.For instance, eliminating ALL cars from the road would save tens of thousands of lives and reduce the CO2 emissions of the US by orders of magnitude. But we don't do that because a destroyed economy isn't worth it (at least to rational people).
The EPA must always balance the cost of regulations with the expected benefit. If you have a committee of people who do not know the industry, don't know the real costs of a policy, then you end up with bad policy. The very LEAST that should have been done is to augment the committee with industry experts.
As it is they are keeping half the scientists and will be bringing in Industry people.
Re:Brain surgery
You have fellow PHDs on the board, you dont invite the patients to review potential brain surgens, but that is what you are talking about.
The EPAs job is not to balance the cost of regulations with the benefits, that is congress' job, the EPA has one job, and it is in its name.
Re:
Interestingly enough, when a medical committee is looking at brain surgeons, they typically have a few on the committee.
Two things:
(1) As another reply already pointed out, a medical committee on brain surgery invites brain surgeons, Ph.D.s in neurophysiology or whatever, etc. They don't invite patients for their opinions on how best to do the surgery, which is a closer analogue here.
(2) Your idea may have some merit in the sense that having input from industry experts could be useful in formulating the best policy plans if they will require restructuring businesses. Perhaps there is already some sort of committee like
Re:
So, we're putting dollar values on people's health? Great! I say that we should spend $0 to prevent you and your family from early death due to environmental pollution. I really don't want to have to spend another $2 when I fill up my car. Thanks!
Re:
OK, this shit ain't funny no more.
Lies. I know you got a joke in you. One that's funny as hell.
Re:Shouldn't people be fired for incompetence?
Trump much?
Re:
American Stinker is one of the fakest news sites out there, far worse than CNN. against my better judgement I clicked on that one, and it was basically just a bunch of accusations, no actual evidence that I could see. In fact one of the "bad" things the epa did is pay people to try and peer review the work, OH GAWD the horror.
Re: Shouldn't people be fired for incompetence?
Your first link is a google list of fake news sites.
That gold mine spill was because the gold miner was illegally storing waste water. The EPA didn't cause a thing. The fault is 100% the gold miners.
See, what mining companies do is they mine, store their toxic waste on site, extract the profits to their investors, go into debt, pay their investors even more money, then go bankrupt and leave the taxpayers wth the cleanup bill.
Privatize profits, socialize the costs.
Then conservatives use this shit as "proof" how bad the EPA is.
It's like lie that Mitch McConnell (R-KY) invented that the EPA has a war on coal when in fact the decline in coal is 100% caused by the free markets that conservatives worship.
See, the EPA is the fall guy that businesses use to hide their exploitation of us and our environment.
And stupid people beleive the lie because they think the business community has nothing but their interests at heart.
Re:
Re:
The removal was an accident...
Re:
Re:
The academics who sit on the board advise the EPA's scientific board on whether its research is sound.
Ok, then if you are producing a bunch of faulty research [google.com] that is getting past these advisors, why should they not be fired? They obviously are not working out.
I mean the EPA actually CAUSED more pollution than they have prevented [denverpost.com] in recent years, without any consequence - so there is some major house cleaning to be done there.
So... in your mind one accidental spill by the EPA is more pollution than all of the pollution prevented across the US through EPA laws over that year... I'd like to see your scientific calculations to prove this assertion. Somehow I think that your opinion is tragically flawed.
Re:
Re:
Contractors for the EPA dropped the ball.... Accidents happen, the EPA owned it and worked on fixing it. Flint on the other hand...
Re:
Do they ever learn?
try worrying about pollution
Re:
If there was a market for low-priced lead-free water someone would supply it.
The fact that none of them has taken it upon themselves to make a nice living doing so just shows that not only do they deserve to be poor but they deserve to be poisoned too.
--
roman_mir
Re:
Time to make a play in the canned air [sciencealert.com] market segment.
Facts get in the way.
Re:
Remember, he promised jobs; just like the way China grew it's economy at 10% annually for over a decade.
We should not be surprised when we end up with the same toxic waste land that has Beijing : China has 7 of the 10 most polluted cities in the world
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Of course if your a capitalist, you can just claim this is fake news and continue your pillage.
Re:
Well, if Trump country is anything to go by, there will be less Trump supporters in the future. They didn't want any government supplied heath care because they can die very well on their own:
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
All the scientists
Since more scientists are better, why doesn't the government just employ ALL the scientists? This 18 member panel didn't actually do scientific work, but they reviewed the scientific work of the actual working scientists, so that makes them more like bureaucratic scientists? The scientific work produced by the EPA should be peer reviewed in any case, and not reviewed by a static group of scientists that almost certainly have a net bias towards the viewpoints of whatever administration made the decision to
They're just taking the science out of politics
Isn't that what the 45th President of the United States was elected to do?
Or was it take out science with politics? It's so hard to keep these things straight.
Re:
No, he was elected to lie, and he's damn good at it.
Re:
Name a POTUS that didn't lie that you have lived through.
Not political?
Could someone name two or three of the dismissed people, for whom he can vouch that they do not have a Che Guevara T-shirt?
Foxes in the Henhouse
All Cretans are liars
Before adding, "apart from that one, obviously."
Wrong Way Around
Need to do this to all government agencies...
Shocked that msmash published this article!
Truer words were never spoken
When "alternative facts" are said to be true because they're declared to be true, when vaccines are once again said to cause autism, when the settled science of climate change is used as the reason to build a sea wall around a golf course while at the same time declared to be fiction concocted by a foreign government, it is quite clear the manipulation of the uneducated is the end goal.
This whole debacle of declaring untrue what is patently
Science and politics?
Um, hasn't one specific scientific controversy been bandied about by one side of the political spectrum and used to beat the other side over the head? Hasn't science been used as a political wedge issue for over a decade? I believe it has, in which case this whole thing becomes political, right or wrong, like it or not.....
Which leads me to say the following: "Elections have consequences."
Where we would like to think that *somehow* facts will win the argument, there are way to many alternate realities