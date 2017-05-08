Your Boss Is Not More Stressed Out Than You, Science Says (vice.com) 75
An anonymous reader writes: Work under capitalism is a brutal psychological gauntlet -- low pay, long hours, and little to no safety net. But bosses usually expect you to take some solace in the fact that you're not doing their (supposedly more difficult) job, even if they make more money. Some part of you might think that's bullshit, but hey, what do you know? Well, according to new work from researchers from the University of Manchester, University College London, and the University of Essex, it probably is bullshit. According to their study, published on Friday in the Journals of Gerontology, people lower on the corporate ladder are, on average, more stressed than people higher up. Worse, according to the study, the elevated stress continues into retirement for average working people. 'Workers in lower status jobs tend to have more stressful working conditions -- they have lower pay, poorer pension arrangements, less control over their work, and report more unsupportive colleagues and managers,' Tarani Chandola, a professor of medical sociology at the University of Manchester and one of the paper's authors, wrote me in an email.
may be being a psychopath means you don't give a fuck about people, so your less stressed.
(would seem to tie in with the research that indicates most bosses tend to be psychopaths)
Depends on the type of Boss (Score:3, Informative)
Responsible Owners of companies and high level executives are burdened with the fact that they are responsible for the livelihoods of their employees. I have worked for several companies where I have personally seen a manager or owner stress to the point of depression when facing the task of laying off an employee.
Contrary to what people think, most managers are good people and have the back of their employees.
Fuck you asshole.
You may be a dipshit employee that every employer regrets hiring and can't wait for a reason to ditch, but most of the rest of us aren't.
I have personally seen a manager or owner stress to the point of depression when facing the task of laying off an employee.
Sounds like he wasn't the right person for the job. Not everyone should be a manager.
Contrary to what people think, most managers are good people and have the back of their employees.
"Good people" sometimes make the worst managers. You have to be prepared to make hard decisions. I worked for a boss that dithered in making layoffs, while the company lost money and ended up laying off even more than originally needed.
You've made the mistake of presenting an argument that puts people with wealth or power in a positive light on Slashdot. Prepare for immolation. You're right of course, and I've met and worked for people like that myself. But being right will not save you from what's coming...
Maybe Tarani Chandola's definition of stress is wrong.
Lower pay doesn't equal more stressful.
...Just ask anyone trying to live in San Francisco right now.
Poor management of money equals more stressful.
"When your outflow exceeds your income, your upkeep becomes your downfall."
Less control of your w
You can live on minimum wage by managing your money well. You can never be secure on minimum wage though, and insecurity is the cause of stress. Knowing that you're one injury or one layoff from being homeless makes it hard to sleep at night.
If by "dealing" you mean "taking out your stress on your underlings"
Managers that get angry and lash out at subordinates are those that handle stress poorly. Anger does not relieve stress.
"shifting your responsibilities, and hence your stress, to other people, including your underlings".
That is what underlings are for. Good managers delegate (shift responsibilities), poor managers micromanage. Which would you rather work for?
Probably, and then he reveals that NO ONE knew healthcare could be so hard or that actually being a president is a time suck.
Duh (Score:1)
More money = less stress.
You think Marissa Mayer was stressed that Yahoo was sinking, and everything she did made it worse? No, she was going to make hundreds of millions regardless of how she did.
She did not make it worse. She sold it for 6 billions $ more then it was worth when she took it.
(If we talk value of yahoo, excluding the Alibaba stocks, which she had nothing to do with).
You think her changes made it more valuable? All the value was in foreign stock that she had no part of.
Very, very old news. (Score:4, Interesting)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] (began in 1967)
"The studies, named after the Whitehall area of London and led by Michael Marmot, found a strong association between grade levels of civil servant employment and mortality rates from a range of causes: the lower the grade, the higher the mortality rate. Men in the lowest grade (messengers, doorkeepers, etc.) had a mortality rate three times higher than that of men in the highest grade (administrators). This effect has since been observed in other studies and named the "status syndrome".[3]"
Troll much? (Score:5, Insightful)
Getting a start on the clickbait lying right with the first sentence, I see:
"Work under capitalism is a brutal psychological gauntlet -- low pay, long hours, and little to no safety net."
Compared to what? And when? Lord knows no one under feudalism, mercantilism, socialism or communism ever worked "long hours for low pay."
Life in a state of nature is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short. Capitalism, and the technological progress it helped engender, is the system that helped lift those out of the poverty that previously plagued all but a tiny hereditary elite since time immemorial until a period just two centuries ago.
If you want to see what life is like without capitalism, trying looking at Venezuela [battleswarmblog.com], where they're rioting because socialism can't provide enough food for them to eat.
But enough. This is just another example of Slashdot leftwing clickbait, because evidently covering actual News For Nerds is evidently too boring compared to launching yet another left vs. right flamewar.
Is msmash the designated leftwing agitprop admin now?
Capitalism today is broken. Capitalism has lead us down a path of unbridled consumption that rather than fix or upgrade things, we throw them out and buy new things. The attitude towards capitalism is predictable. It's broken, so let's just get rid of it for something new and shiny.
The people who are pro-capitalism though, regard the bugs in capitalism as features. And until that changes, capitalism will just get worse, and the people calling for its replacement will become more justified in their point of
Re: (Score:3)
The idea and theory of Capitalism didn't take huge multinational corporations into account that basically hold governments hostage these days.
Free entry to the market? Where? Name a business where there isn't already a WalMart, a Google, a Kraft Foods or another corporation that pretty much not only dictates how and if you can actually exist in that market, more and more they also dictate the relevant legal environment.
This has nothing to do with capitalism anymore. That system is broken.
Re:Troll much? (Score:4)
"Work under capitalism is a brutal psychological gauntlet -- low pay, long hours, and little to no safety net."
Compared to what?
Why does it need comparison? Is it not a brutal psychological gauntlet with increasingly lower pay, long hours and little to no safety net? The minimum wage isn't increasing as the value of money decreases or as productivity increases. Office working hours were previously a total of 8 hours where now it's 9 hours. Our social safety nets are really lacking.
Just because brutality is par for course doesn't make it any less brutal.
This is just another example of Slashdot leftwing clickbait, because evidently covering actual News For Nerds is evidently too boring compared to launching yet another left vs. right flamewar.
How is this a partisan issue? Are people on one side of the political spectrum not working at all or something? We're in this together, bro.
Whenever anybody says 'We're in this together'. Put one hand on your wallet, the other on your gun and back away from the motherfucker slowly. He thinks your money is already his.
No, "We're in this together" means we share something in common. In this particular case, people in the US are part of a single capitalism based economic system regardless of their own political affiliation or beliefs.
If you are so blind that you cannot see that then you need to take a break from politics because your viewpoint has become so heavily distorted that it has no bearing on reality.
Socialism is the least of their problems [wikipedia.org]. And capitalism without regulation and elements of socialism is doomed.
Re: (Score:3)
Such incredible bullshit. There are plenty of countries (such as in northern Europe and Scandinavia) where people work less, have have a better quality of life because capitalism is tempered. Fuck you and your lying Fox News bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to see what life is like without capitalism, trying looking at Venezuela [battleswarmblog.com], where they're rioting because socialism can't provide enough food for them to eat.
One of the biggest and most overlooked problems with capitalism is that first you need the capitals, then you can get it. You know, Somalia has free market, zero taxation, so you may think it is some kind of capitalist heaven. It is not. Like India, or most of the world for that matter, where you have all the bases of the capitalist system, but there's a lack of capitals and so widespread poverty, precarious health, starvation.
It doesn't matter if Venezuela is socialist or not, because now Venezuela is lik
Righto (Score:3)
Of course it's all BS and it's always been. You get fired - you usually get nothing and then break your neck trying to find a new job. Oh, and your wife may divorce you in a process 'cause you've become insolvent.
Guys who are upper in the corporate hierarchy enjoy golden parachutes and resumes which say that they've got experience in managing other people, so they move to other management positions in other companies where they continue to manage while those at the lowest rank get all the flak for the company's failures or misfortunes and get fired whenever the quarterly goals are not met.
And don't get me started on their salaries and benefits.
Get started??? Your rant on salaries and benefits was due last Friday!
That's the reward for busting your ass! (Score:2, Insightful)
... but enough about your Amway franchise!
#survivorshipbias
I know mine is... (Score:3)
But she deals with a bunch of garbage that I don't have to care about because she insolates me from it so I can get my work done. I see some of the E-mails about the issues she's keeping off my plate and I shudder to think what my life would be like if she didn't do what she does. She takes the stress so I don't have to and I owe her both my loyalty and thanks.
But I can assure you, my current manager isn't typical.... No sir. In my 25 years of having all sorts of managers, she's in the top 5% and I will be sad when she retires. My previous manager was totally opposite, visited his scorn for failure to meet real and imagined (by him) requirements when he demanded (regardless of if they'd been communicated or not). I'm sure he was stressed too, given all his direct and indirect reports generally didn't care one bit about keeping him out of trouble given the likelihood of getting your head handed to you when you raised an issue. He was a moron of a manager and I am lucky I escaped with my self respect from that place. I find this kind of manager much more common....
So, Yes, my managers ARE more stressed than I am.... I'm guessing the good managers are LESS stressed though than the ones who should have never taken the job in the first place.
Less debt == less stress (Score:1)
It's different at the top than it was (Score:3)
That's strange, because times have changed for anyone outside the very senior executive levels of a company. Previously, promotion into middle or upper management was like being admitted into an exclusive club, where everything was basically taken care of for you and you were just the public face of your organization. You had a high salary, a whole staff to manage every aspect of your life, etc. Now, flatter organizations push a lot of things onto lower numbers of managers that they wouldn't have to deal with in the past.
I think it's the flatter organizations that cause more stress...the managers are responsible for more than they used to be, and the speed/pace of business has wound up to levels that are beyond healthy.
Straw man argument (Score:4, Insightful)
Work under capitalism is a brutal psychological gauntlet -- low pay, long hours, and little to no safety net.
Average wages in the US are among the highest in the world. "Brutal psychological gauntlet"? As opposed to what? The rainbows and daisies that come from living under a dictator?
Capitalism does not imply the lack of a safety net either. There is nothing about capitalism that prevents a safety net from being put in place.
But bosses usually expect you to take some solace in the fact that you're not doing their (supposedly more difficult) job, even if they make more money.
Which bosses? "Usually"? This is a straw man argument. Some managers are more stressed than those who report to them. Sometimes it's the other way around. Furthermore stress is not an easily quantifiable state so comparisons of any sort are fraught.
'Workers in lower status jobs tend to have more stressful working conditions -- they have lower pay, poorer pension arrangements, less control over their work, and report more unsupportive colleagues and managers
In other news water is wet.
Details (Score:3)
Peter Principle? (Score:1)
There could be some personality filtering going on: those who can accept heavier pressure are more likely to move up into management.
It's more or less the Peter Principle: you raise up until you hit your pressure limit.
My wife rejected a management position that paid more than her current position because it was more stressful. She used to do that kind of work so she knows what's involved. She prefers to save some energy for family and friends. Because we have 2 white-collar incomes, we don't have significa
Let's see. . . . (Score:2)
. . .
.I'm a manager, and I'm stressed as all hell. We've got 2 of 5 slots open, no decrease in workload, and I haven't even seen a candidate resume in months. Our contract is up for re-compete, and we're getting continuous 30-day extensions. Several of my reports are "problem children", who have been foisted off on me for my demonstrated ability to not throttle the lazy bastards and take all the arguments out of customer earshot, as well as being the overall team troubleshooter.
I'm not getting paid enou
Really? (Score:2)
Why don't you ask Cold War era Eastern European citizens how work was under Communism?
Low pay? Check.
Long hours? Check.
Safety net? Well maybe a plastic tarp to catch the body when quotas were not met.