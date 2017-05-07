After Almost Two Years, The Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Lands (space.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes Space.com: The record-shattering mission of the U.S. Air Force's robotic X-37B space plane is finally over. After circling Earth for an unprecedented 718 days, the X-37B touched down Sunday at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida -- the first landing at the SLF since the final space shuttle mission came back to Earth in July 2011... The just-ended mission, known as OTV-4 (Orbital Test Vehicle-4), was the fourth for the X-37B program... The 29-foot-long (8.8 meters) X-37B looks like NASA's now-retired space shuttle orbiter, only much smaller; indeed, two X-37Bs could fit inside a space shuttle's cavernous payload bay...
Most of the X-37B's payloads and activities are classified, leading to some speculation that the space plane could be a weapon of some sort, perhaps a disabler of enemy satellites... But Air Force officials have always strongly refuted that notion, stressing that the vehicle is simply testing technologies on orbit. "Technologies being tested in the program include advanced guidance, navigation and control; thermal-protection systems; avionics; high-temperature structures and seals; conformal, reusable insulation, lightweight electromechanical flight systems; and autonomous orbital flight, re-entry and landing," Captain AnnMarie Annicelli, an Air Force spokeswoman, told Space.com via email in March.
Refute vs. Rebut (Score:1)
The Air Force rebutted arguments it was a weapon. It did not refute them. The latter requires evidence, the former is mere PR.
Rebut can also mean to prove false, and refute can also mean simply to deny (though it's not how I would read it).
"But Air Force officials have always strongly denied that notion" would have been much simpler.
"Nawww, the spaceplane isn't a weapon (which is technically true). What's in the cargo hold includes these experiments..."
Probably included bleeding edge spy electronics in actual service, the only reason for such an extended mission beyond exercising for stress test reasons new electron8cs and materials, which Nasa would have covered already in ongoing missions.
well... using it as a weapon for two years before re-landing would seem odd, unless it is using an extremely light and small form of ammunition
Monkey-wrenching other satellites may be another purpose, but it would require phenomenal amounts of fuel to match orbit and approach a single satellite, much less many satellites
I am inclined to believe that it is an observation platform that can make up for weaknesses in our current surveillance satellites, which have well known orbits and periods of observation of certain areas.
just my 2 cents
IDK. How important is the satellite network to communications in so-called first world nations? Pretty damn.
Not just for your internet and cable, either; as a prelude to a military offensive, blinding your opponent is a sweet sucker punch.
To paraphrase Eddie Murphy, "I could whoop Stevie Wonder's ass!"
not convinced (Score:1)
Just because it wasn't a weapon, doesn't mean they weren't testing technology to develop weapons.
"the vehicle is simply testing technologies on orbit" -- why is it so secret, then?
-- why is it so secret, then?
The Air Force is just protecting their IP . . . they are worried that Über will hire away one of the Air Force's colonels with stolen design materials, and offer a competing Secret Space Plane Service, that can be hailed with an App!
Actually, the really secret news, is that, although the Secret Space plane took off unmanned, . . . it landed with three passengers!
The "guests" will be working on the Air Force's super secret Götterdämmerung project, which is being developed at the follow-on vi
In space ... (Score:3)
space.com is owned by chinese gov (Score:1)
As such, it is not surprising to see space.com claim that X-37B is a weapon, while also claiming that the chinese space station that is ran by the CPLA, is for peaceful uses.
I've seen it (Score:2)
plane? (Score:2)
One small detail... (Score:2)
"Technologies being tested in the program include advanced guidance, navigation and control; thermal-protection systems; avionics; high-temperature structures and seals; conformal, reusable insulation, lightweight electromechanical flight systems; and autonomous orbital flight, re-entry and landing," [...]
Coming to a Walmart near you!
The Air Force had their fingers deep in the Shuttle program - mostly to it's detriment. Cross-range landing capability, payload size and a host of other goals were stuffed into the project making it one of the largest human kludges ever designed.
Now they get to play with their own toys. If we're very nice, they might let NASA take a peek. But probably not. There are both valid reasons for keeping the military technologically ahead of the civilian space program and some institutional / paranoia reasons.
First landing since...? (Score:2)
I guess they don't count the SpaceX booster returns