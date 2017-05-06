Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

UAE To Drag Iceberg From Antarctica To Solve Water Shortage Set To Last 25 Years (express.co.uk) 37

Posted by BeauHD from the you-gotta-do-what-you-gotta-do dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from Daily Express: The UAE, which is among the top 10 water-scarce countries in the world, hopes to help ease the stress of a drinking water shortage by towing an iceberg from the freezing Antarctica in order to create more drinking water. The National Advisor Bureau Limited's (NABL) managing Director Abdullah Mohammad Sulaiman Al Shehi says an average iceberg contains "more than 20 billion gallons of water" which would be enough for one million people over five years. Up to four-fifths of an iceberg's mass is underwater, and due to their vast density, they would theoretically not melt in the boiling climate of the Middle Eastern coastal line. Mr Al Shehi says it could take up to a year to drag the huge body of ice up to the UAE, and the project is set to begin in 2018.

UAE To Drag Iceberg From Antarctica To Solve Water Shortage Set To Last 25 Years More | Reply

UAE To Drag Iceberg From Antarctica To Solve Water Shortage Set To Last 25 Years

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

If we could sell our experiences for what they cost us, we would all be millionaires. -- Abigail Van Buren

Close