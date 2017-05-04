Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


California Seeks To Tax Rocket Launches, Which Are Already Taxed

Posted by BeauHD from the double-whammy dept.
The state of California is looking into taxing its thriving rocket industry. The Franchise Tax Board has issued a proposed regulation for public comment that would require companies that launch spacecraft to pay a tax based upon "mileage" traveled by that spacecraft from California. Ars Technica reports: The proposal says that California-based companies that launch spacecraft will have to pay a tax based upon "mileage" traveled by that spacecraft from California. (No, we're not exactly sure what this means, either). The proposed regulations were first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, and Thomas Lo Grossman, a tax attorney at the Franchise Tax Board, told the newspaper that the rules are designed to mirror the ways taxes are levied on terrestrial transportation and logistics firms operating in California, like trucking or train companies. The tax board is seeking public input from now until June 16, when it is expected to vote on the proposed tax. The federal government already has its own taxes for commercial space companies, and until now no other state has proposed taxing commercial spaceflight. In fact most other states, including places like Florida, Texas, and Georgia, offer launch providers tax incentives to move business into their areas.

  • This is so stupid that it makes my head hurt. Way to fuck over the private space industry, California!

    • Re:Stupid (Score:5, Insightful)

      by The Snowman ( 116231 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @11:42PM (#54358741)

      Way to fuck over the private space industry, California!

      The private space industry will not be fucked over. They will leave, and go to places like Texas and Florida who, according to the summary, offer tax incentives to do business there.

      The only entities who might be "fucked over" are the California citizens who might otherwise work at these companies. Although, if they are smart, they will move to Texas or Florida too.

      • Right, just like Hollywood closed and now all movies are made in Vancouver.

        Tax breaks are a temporary thing done to attract business. Once that business is attracted, tax breaks are yanked away.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Phylter ( 816181 )
        California is where new industries go to die. Why bother going there where companies that create jobs are punished? You're right, they'll go elsewhere and thrive instead of staying there.

      • Although, if they are smart, they will move to Texas or Florida too.

        They better take their therapists and gurus if they want to get through the culture shock

    • Luckily, our rockets travel kilometers, not miles, as in "10 kilometers down range - all systems nominal". So I think we're good.

    • Isn't this just California doing the thing it is best at?

      Couldn't you simply write:

      Way to fuck over the INSERT TYPE OF BUSINESS HERE industry?

      That pretty much defines California. Hell, even Apple with more money than God built a campus in the shape of a wheel so they could role it out of the state when the taxes became too large a burden even for them.

    • Can you imagine the astronomical cost (no pun intended) of a deep space mission were this "miles from California" tax actually implemented?

      Best quote:

      The Franchise Tax Board proposal said certainty about tax treatment “will lead to increased activity in the industry and will foster an atmosphere of growth and prosperity once present during the golden age of California’s aviation industry, thereby creating jobs as the industry thrives in this state.”

      I'm curious... do they have the authority to even tax what occurs outside of their state territory?

      Well, good luck with that California.

  • Americans are becomming more stupid. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Every time I read an article about the good old USA these days, its just a reminder of how many dumb ideas and idiots they have in power which are pulling the levers.

    Space exploration has the potential to generate trillions in revenue for the private and government sectors as well as create who new industries. And now the Californian government wants to tax this even more, and stifle the development? what a joke. The leaders of these companies will just end up relocating to places like India which are much

  • De-orbit it so it lands in California - preferably the governor's office in Sacramento. With a little sign saying "miles from California: ZERO".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      I wonder if SpaceX saw this development coming, and was the real reason they decided to land the first stage intact...

  • That is the way to do it. Admittedly, California does have a fair amount of leverage what with the whole west coast domination thing, but that'll only make those companies put forth a bit more effort to get things working with Florida, Georgia, or maybe even Texas, which could probably work rather well what with the business friendly environment coupled with available talent pool there.

  • Fair's fair (Score:3)

    by fibonacci8 ( 260615 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @11:45PM (#54358759)
    I think it's fair to count the miles of road traveled just like the other forms of transportation. Travel off road should be exempted.
  • Won't this encourage companies to launch their rockets from different states, possibly taking jobs with them? What is the point of this tax?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nnull ( 1148259 )
      Industry itself. Name me one place in the US where you have everything at your finger tips, literally without taking a huge dent in logistical and operating costs. This is why I operate in California and this is why so many still operate in California. I've heard stories of those that moved to Henderson, NV and it's not all roses over there either, especially when your logistical costs sky rocket and the huge labor shortage is preventing you from operating (Amazon in Las Vegas didn't last long, did it?).
    • The U.S. has two primary launch sites.
      • Cape Canaveral in Florida. Launches into equatorial orbits are done here because it's the further south of the contiguous 48 states. The closer to the equator you launch from, the higher your eastward velocity, and the less energy you have to expend to achieve equatorial orbit. So the further south you can launch a rocket from, the greater its payload capacity using the same amount of fuel. (The southern tip of Texas would be another option, but any Eastward launch

  • If you drive a car I'll tax the street. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you try to sit, I'll tax your seat.

  • ...they're just going to tax California rocket fuel [wikipedia.org] (or maybe just Mendocino rocket fuel [getyarn.io])? I dunno though, haven't RTFA'd (R'dTFA?).

  • Their stated intention is to amend the proposed regulation to also include a tax on wheelage.

  • For Texas [battleswarmblog.com]. Which has a space launch industry of its own, low taxes, and a business climate that's already luring companies from California...

  • The only launches that take place in California are for polar orbits. California is used for these launches because the Earth turns away from the rocket's path and if there is a problem, the rocket drops into the Pacific. There is no advantage being close to the equator (like is had with Cape Canaveral).

    I would think that Oregon and Washington state would offer the same advantage for polar launches and would like to bring in the space launch business which they can do now by simply not charging a state ta

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by psergiu ( 67614 )

      Well they can move to Texas and launch from Lubbock or Amarillo. Out west is nothin' but sand, rocks and California - so if any rocket falls, nothing important (to a Texan) will be hurt.

  • California loves taxes.

    In most other states, for example, beverage containers have a tax ("deposit") that is meant to get all the containers taken away from public spaces, whether by gleaners or by thrifty citizens. In contrast, California sets the tax low enough that it's not worth redeeming unless you're desperate - figuring enough people will blow it off that the state can just keep the majority of it.

    Dave Barry said it best: California taxes are high, government is incompetent and corrupt in contrast to

    • In most other states, for example, beverage containers have a tax ("deposit") that is meant to get all the containers taken away from public spaces, whether by gleaners or by thrifty citizens. In contrast, California sets the tax low enough that it's not worth redeeming unless you're desperate

      So you are saying that the tax ("deposit") in CA is lower than in other states?

      Way to go proving your claim that "California loves taxes"!

  • class war (Score:3)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1 AT hotmail DOT com> on Friday May 05, 2017 @12:09AM (#54358841)
    How about we stop trying to fund California (which by the way provides well more than its share of tax revenues to the federal gov't compared to its receipts) using taxes on new industries and new people who help us create new value, and instead remove the tax protections for entrenched old people who got here first, got theirs, and now are happy to put most of the share of the burden on everyone else? Prop 13, unions, local regulations that prevent affordble housing -- I'm looking at you.
  • All companies launching spacecraft that are based on California will promptly move out of California.

  • will have to pay a tax based upon "mileage" traveled by that spacecraft from California. (No, we're not exactly sure what this means, either).

    Ars Technica must have a reading comprehension problem because it's spelled out pretty clearly in the proposal exactly what it means.

  • Next time I have to tank my rocket at the gas station I will reconsider and switch to electric engine!

  • ....California's thriving rocket industry moves to Texas. Film at eleven.

  • "I told you taxes were sky-rocketing!"

  • California has been working very hard to drive out all businesses AND taxpayers with the highest overall taxes in the entire country. They'll keep piling them taxes on until the breaking point is reached.

    I recently started thinking about finding employment in another state.

