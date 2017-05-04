Dormant Diseases Frozen In the Ice Are Waking Up (bbc.co.uk) 65
boley1 writes: Like a plot from a Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) movie, evil is waking up as permafrost melts due to weather or natural, man-made, local, and/or global climate change. (Take your pick of any or all -- doesn't matter -- the plot and result is roughly the same.) According the the BBC, a 12-year-old boy died and at least twenty people were hospitalized after being infected by a disease (anthrax) that lay buried in the ice for 75 years. "The theory is that, over 75 years ago, a reindeer infected with anthrax died and its frozen carcass became trapped under a layer of frozen soil, known as permafrost," reports BBC. "There it stayed until a heatwave in the summer of 2016, when the permafrost thawed." In this case, bringing back the disease was accidental, but the story goes on to give examples of scientists (no indication of whether they are mad or not) purposefully seeing what ancient bacteria and virus they can resurrect from the ice. How many more diseases are lurking in the ice? Will The Andromeda Strain be released by meddling scientists or global warming?
Anthrax spores survive at least 40 years under mild conditions at the soil, as the British discovered in their weapons testing island.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Heck, it wouldn't even have to attack humans at all - a global rubber-destroying plague would bring civilization to its knees. There's scarcely a machine on the planet that doesn't rely on rubber gaskets to continue functioning, and we wouldn't last long if our machines all suddenly stopped working.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, except for the *slight* matter of scale.
Estimates are that there's between 200,000 and 500,000 cubic miles of ice currently locked up in permafrost. That's a *lot* of ancient bacteria that are going to be rapidly reintroduced to the ecosystem.
Plus the fact that anything in caves or underground has been actively interacting with the surface the entire time, while frozen microbes have been in stasis, unaffected by the passage of time, so that deadly plagues of the distant past, that we've long since lo
More idiotic click-bait (Score:3)
Anthrax isn't a "dormant disease." There's live anthrax running around all over the place. It's not some ancient disease that's suddenly re-emerging because of global warming. What nonsense.
Re: (Score:2)
indeed, would you rather touch anthrax ridden poop fresh from the deer, or one cold from the permafrost. Guess which will have higher infection load.
Re: (Score:2)
Ground squirrels south of me have mass deaths nearly every summer from plague. Lot of scary stuff in the wild.
Re:More idiotic click-bait (Score:5, Funny)
you think that's scary, squirrels chewed through the hard plastic box a few phone poles down the block to make a nest. Rainwater then shorted out the electronics and killed the internet connection! We then went 30 hours without internet! We were in hell!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
During WW1, German agents [wikipedia.org] in American ports infected horses with anthrax to kill them before they arrived in France. It is not clear exactly how many horses died, but the number was roughly zero. It is not clear why their actions were so ineffective.
Re: (Score:2)
>and eventually makes its way onto land..
...where the results bear a terrifying resemblance to an election year...
Thinking Things Through (Score:4, Insightful)
You (and the BBC) want me to be freaked out because Permfrost is melting. Yet:
"The theory is that, over 75 years ago, a reindeer infected with anthrax died and its frozen carcass became trapped under a layer of frozen soil, known as permafrost,"
Ok, so either 75 years ago it was melted enough for the reindeer to sink in, or the permafrost that is melting is a mere 75 years old, not thousands of years old as the name "permafrost" is meant to imply.
Any time someone is proclaiming doom now I look for the agenda behind it - and sadly these days it is always there.
Re:Thinking Things Through (Score:5, Interesting)
Still thinking things through (Score:3)
So the stuff that is melting was not around 75 years ago, how much methane is that going to release exactly? Considering it spent much of the time frozen, not decomposing?
Or if it was melted before and then froze why would it release a lot of methane now it did not before?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
No, it's a clumsy attempt by some clueless editor to conflate two things.
The reindeer was frozen, now it's thawing, and anthrax was released. In addition, but not actually covered by this story, areas of permafrost are also thawing, and this may (conjecturally, but plausibly) also contain nasty bacteria or even viruses that have been frozen for thousands or even millions of years.
Yes, it's alarmism, yes it's got an agenda, but it's not as organised as you think. What you're seeing is the product of routine
Re: (Score:1)
thousands of years old as the name "permafrost" is meant to imply.
"Permafrost" means the material (water, dirt, rock and organic matter) remained frozen for two years or more.
The assumption is that a thin layer of permafrost accumulated atop the carcass over the last 75 years. Due to unusually warm conditions in recent years this thin layer of permafrost thawed or melted. This doesn't mean that the thin layer wasn't permafrost, nor does it mean that the reindeer sank into layers thousands of years old. It does mean that where warm conditions persist permafrost will con
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Permafrost does not extend to the surface. For any particular environment with permafrost, there is 1) a depth at which the maximum temperature does not exceed freezing (permafrost table), 2) a depth where the temperature does not vary with the season, and 3) a depth where geothermal heat keeps the temperature above freezing (permafrost base). Permafrost is what is between the permafrost table and base.
As new soil is laid down, any covered objects such as an animal carcass are deeper and deeper and eventual
Are you thinking? (Score:1)
As new soil is laid down, any covered objects such as an animal carcass are deeper and deeper and eventually reach the depth of the permafrost table
I see. And 75 years is a reasonable timeframe in which that would happen?
So there is no agenda, you just didn't know what "permafrost" really meant.
Maybe I do and maybe you can't recognize an agenda when it is staring you in the face.
Also most telling you are not correcting other people who really do not seem to know what permafrost means. But agree with the
On the plus side. (Score:2)
It gives us a chance to eradicate some of these ancient diseases for good.
Rather than going "Locked in the ice. Too much trouble!"
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, we destroy them, they destroy us, toe-may-toe, toe-mah-toe. Either way we're gonna have a rumble. Break out the beer and pretzels and grab yourself a chair.
Reservoir (Score:2)
"It is believed to have spread from reindeer."
Right. So, they don't actually know what has been acting as a reservoir for the disease. This is similar to Ebola (pick a strain): the reservoir is bats! No, it's monkeys! No, it's in the water! Wait...
Re: (Score:2)
The opening of The Northwest Passage is a myth!
