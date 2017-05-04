Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


NASA Programming

NASA Runs Competition To Help Make Old Fortran Code Faster (bbc.com) 56

Posted by msmash from the outsourcing-the-job dept.
NASA is seeking help from coders to speed up the software it uses to design experimental aircraft. From a report on BBC: It is running a competition that will share $55,000 between the top two people who can make its FUN3D software run up to 10,000 times faster. The FUN3D code is used to model how air flows around simulated aircraft in a supercomputer. The software was developed in the 1980s and is written in an older computer programming language called Fortran. "This is the ultimate 'geek' dream assignment," said Doug Rohn, head of NASA's transformative aeronautics concepts program that makes heavy use of the FUN3D code. In a statement, Mr Rohn said the software is used on the agency's Pleiades supercomputer to test early designs of futuristic aircraft. The software suite tests them using computational fluid dynamics, which make heavy use of complicated mathematical formulae and data structures to see how well the designs work.

  • If this was written in COBOL, the replacement code would be in C#.

    • C++, but Fortran's pretty much the same for all but a few cases... where it's markedly better. Apparently it's also easier to learn and has a few other practical advantages.

      So the answer is that there ISN'T a replacement yet. Fortran is the programming language of choice for large physics simulations at present.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'd suggest PL/1

      • Why FORTRAN is so good for this problem domain is that it is so brain dead, far-from-orthogonal, ancient, and has all these odd specifications (one of them at least used to be that a FOR loop could not be evaluated zero times).

        Compilers can optimize the "stuff" out of FORTRAN; C, C++, not quite as much. The clever equivalency between pointers and array references confounds optimization "tricks" used in FORTRAN compilers.

        Java may even be a better for optimization than C or C++, and there are at lea

        • Old FORTRAN's default statically allocated arrays are one less indirection to access.

          Tiny change compared to what can be lost in 'simple' object access. Which can cause a context switch, worst case, modern crap used by the unaware.

          In some C dialects '[' and ']' are just macros that expand into pointer math.

    • COBOL will probably out live C#, even if COBOL programmers won't live that much longer.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        COBOL will probably out live C#, even if COBOL programmers won't live that much longer.

        A coworker told me that there's good money in COBOL, either programming COBOL on the mainframes or teaching COBOL programmers to program in C#. He did the latter until HP laid him off.

      • I'm not dead, yet!

    • The obvious way to speed up this code is to identify the hotspots and rewrite them in OpenCL or CUDA. There are FORTRAN interfaces to both. Then the program can run on a GPU, or array of GPUs. That is the way that most other CFD programs work.

    • I don't see the relationship between COBOL and C#. COBOL was very focused on data entry and reporting. C# has no such focus. Sure, it can do those things, but it is also really good at handling media and yes, even heavy math. If raw power is what's needed, C++ is probably a better option.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        I don't see the relationship between COBOL and C#.

        As pointed out in a different comment, I have a coworker who taught COBOL programmers how to use C# before HP laid him off. A quick search indicates that C# as a replacement and/or front-end for COBOL.

  • I had assumed Fortran was dead (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @12:09PM (#54354901)

    But a bit of googling shows that there's still more than enough justification to call it the best programming language for physics simulations.

    So... there will be Fortran programmers out there. I'd suspect, though, given that it's maintained a niche in high-end physics simulation, that anyone who would program in Fortran at the level required here currently has a job doing just that, and won't have time for a major side project with an unknown probability of paying off.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      I suspect you're right. If NASA wants FORTRAN programmers capable of this kind of work, their best bet is to hire FORTRAN programmers capable of this kind of work. People with those skills are just sitting around idle hoping for a project to work on that may or may not pay.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nickol ( 208154 )

      As an active Fortran programmer, I'd like to tell you that it is definitely NOT the best language for any task. It is old and also spoiled by multiple improvements. It has terrible syntax. It has entertaining semantics. And it has all these implementations also, which makes things even more interesting.
      However it is not probable that someone will be able to increase the speed of the program 10000 times. For example, I recently took a Fortran program for 16-bit DOS, running in emulator (DOSBOX), and recompil

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        or something parallel like this

        Maybe they expect FUN3D to be parallelized for $55K. lol

  • “This is the ultimate ‘geek’ dream assignment

    VS

    [the software] has strict export restrictions requiring all challenge participants to be U.S. citizens over the age of 18.

    Given the popularity of Fortran these days amongst 'geeks' (whatever they mean by that), this challenge is essentially limited to people already working on it.

    • NASA will realize this when only four people show up to the competition. Then they will have to do what they should have done years ago... Convert to a more modern language.

      • >they will have to do what they should have done years ago... Convert to a more modern language

        For this type of task, Fortran is still the best choice. A quick bit of google research reveals that C++ is competitive, but still a runner-up.

    • There are a lot of programmers here who claim to be amazing geniuses, maybe they should spend a weekend and become FORTRAN experts and prove it.

      • It's not even a matter of becoming a genius.....the real question is whether it's so easy to write code more efficiently than the original programmers from the 80s, who lived and breathed efficiency.

        A) If they couldn't do it more efficiently, how easy is it going to be to find 10,000 speedup?
        B) The major potential for speed in modern days (compared the 80s) is parallelization......but that could involve a major rewrite that is not nearly worth the prize money offered. There must be a reason NASA hasn't

        • There must be a reason NASA hasn't done this themselves.

          Peter Principle? This is a government agency we're talking about here.

      • Learning Fortran is trivial - 45 years ago it was a requirement for my MBA. Read the manual, wrote the required application, done in an afternoon.

        Making it run 10000 times faster? not so simple...

        • Agreed. This is the sort of problem that probably requires understanding the software and coming up with new algorithms that are much faster but still give the same results. Not something that's likely to be done in a weekend.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      I know SAAB or some other Swedish company/organisation wanted to sell some software for simulation purposes for creating rockets and jets and such to China.
      There was some talk about that would be allowed, I don't know whatever the technology originally came from the US (if nothing else they supposedly helped develop JA37 Viggen) or if the problem was simply that it could be used to help develop military equipment in China.

      I don't remember the purpose, who whom or who was going to sell it and I may have gott

    • In our company there are many gray beards with specialized FORTRAN software, no one in our company which is filled with engineers, mathematicians, and programmers has volunteered to modernize this software. In fact it's a running joke that updating that software would be used as a method to get the person to leave the company in stead of firing them.

    • Given the popularity of Fortran these days amongst 'geeks' (whatever they mean by that), this challenge is essentially limited to people already working on it.

      Not to mention the measly $55k prize is split between the top 2 submitters, so you're down to $27.5k off the bat. Now subtract out the taxes for independent contracting and you're down to around $17.875k. Now assume you are working a job somewhere under $91k/yr to even bother with such a thing and you're looking at your entire salary going up to the next tax bracket AND be hit with the extra tax on everything you make for the year simply for taking on a side job and you would be extremely lucky to come aw

  • The software was developed in the 1980s and is written in an older computer programming language called Fortran.

    I understand, why BBC may want to explain, what FORTRAN is, but for Slashdot to spell it out reveals clumsy copy-pasting — and lousy editing.

    $55,000 between the top two people who can make its FUN3D software run up to 10,000 times faster

    What's with the "up to"? If I make it only twice faster, will I get anything? What if I make it 20,000 times faster — will my entry be disqualified for

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xfizik ( 3491039 )
      Actually, it is Fortran. Maybe it was FORTRAN when FUN3D was originally written, but now it's most certainly just Fortran.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortran
      https://gcc.gnu.org/wiki/GFortran
      https://software.intel.com/en-us/fortran-compilers

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Actually, it is Fortran. Maybe it was FORTRAN when FUN3D was originally written, but now it's most certainly just Fortran.

        Or FORTRAN because early keyboards couldn't do lowercase letters?

    • Clumsy copy-pasting? From msmash? Impossible!

  • Hahahahahahaha.

    What compiler is used on Pleiades?

  • "If you can make my simulation code run 10,000 faster, I'll give you Fifty Five Thousand dollars!"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      That's big money in the 3rd world. It's partly why Americans win fewer international programming contests: the prize means less in USA dollars.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by abies ( 607076 )

        That's big money in the 3rd world.

        From TFA:
        "The sensitive nature of the code means the competition is only open to US citizens who are over 18. "

        Unless, by 3rd world, you meant Alabama ;)

      • That's big money in the 3rd world. It's partly why Americans win fewer international programming contests: the prize means less in USA dollars.

        And what about the part that states that all participants must be American?

        Anyway, for me it could be a little bit more money than it is in the U.S., but ti still would hardly pay the expenses to work on this - if done as a contract. As a lottery thing, this is simply a no-no.

    • Not $55k, half of that. You have to share it with someone else.

  • 1. Run it on better hardware.

    2. Re-write the compiler to optimize this code in the best way possible.

    3. Re-write the code so it provides optimal input to the compiler.

    4. Come up with a new algorithm.

    5 and beyond: Left as an exercise to the reader.

    Assuming any improvements from #1 and #2 don't "count" for this contest, that leaves you with 3 and 4.

    Unless the code is brain-dead there is no way you'll get anywhere close to 10,000 improvement JUST by #3. You MIGHT get it with a combination of #3 and #1 and/or

  • my dream (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday May 04, 2017 @12:20PM (#54355007) Journal

    "This is the ultimate 'geek' dream assignment,"

    Actually it sounds like what I call "work."

  • I entered the contest and made some modifications but it runs well over 10,000 times faster. Disqualified again! >:(

