NASA Runs Competition To Help Make Old Fortran Code Faster (bbc.com) 56
NASA is seeking help from coders to speed up the software it uses to design experimental aircraft. From a report on BBC: It is running a competition that will share $55,000 between the top two people who can make its FUN3D software run up to 10,000 times faster. The FUN3D code is used to model how air flows around simulated aircraft in a supercomputer. The software was developed in the 1980s and is written in an older computer programming language called Fortran. "This is the ultimate 'geek' dream assignment," said Doug Rohn, head of NASA's transformative aeronautics concepts program that makes heavy use of the FUN3D code. In a statement, Mr Rohn said the software is used on the agency's Pleiades supercomputer to test early designs of futuristic aircraft. The software suite tests them using computational fluid dynamics, which make heavy use of complicated mathematical formulae and data structures to see how well the designs work.
What's the replacement for FORTRAN? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
C++, but Fortran's pretty much the same for all but a few cases... where it's markedly better. Apparently it's also easier to learn and has a few other practical advantages.
So the answer is that there ISN'T a replacement yet. Fortran is the programming language of choice for large physics simulations at present.
Re: (Score:1)
I'd suggest PL/1
FORTRAN jokes miss the point(er) (Score:1)
Why FORTRAN is so good for this problem domain is that it is so brain dead, far-from-orthogonal, ancient, and has all these odd specifications (one of them at least used to be that a FOR loop could not be evaluated zero times).
Compilers can optimize the "stuff" out of FORTRAN; C, C++, not quite as much. The clever equivalency between pointers and array references confounds optimization "tricks" used in FORTRAN compilers.
Java may even be a better for optimization than C or C++, and there are at lea
Re: (Score:2)
Old FORTRAN's default statically allocated arrays are one less indirection to access.
Tiny change compared to what can be lost in 'simple' object access. Which can cause a context switch, worst case, modern crap used by the unaware.
In some C dialects '[' and ']' are just macros that expand into pointer math.
Re: (Score:2)
COBOL will probably out live C#, even if COBOL programmers won't live that much longer.
Re: (Score:2)
COBOL will probably out live C#, even if COBOL programmers won't live that much longer.
A coworker told me that there's good money in COBOL, either programming COBOL on the mainframes or teaching COBOL programmers to program in C#. He did the latter until HP laid him off.
I feel . . . happy! (Score:1)
I'm not dead, yet!
Re: (Score:2)
The obvious way to speed up this code is to identify the hotspots and rewrite them in OpenCL or CUDA. There are FORTRAN interfaces to both. Then the program can run on a GPU, or array of GPUs. That is the way that most other CFD programs work.
Re:What's the replacement for FORTRAN? (Score:4, Insightful)
They want a 10000 times speed up. They would not ask for such if the capability to do that was just lying on their hardware, idle. They either already have the GPU cores to make the calculations, and those are not in use - or they at least expect the same approach, but to make use of multiple-cores that are similarly idle. Otherwise asking for that kind of improvement is simply idiotic. (I think that for this price it is idiotic anyway, they should proper fund that thing).
Re: (Score:1)
Pleiades is just a slurm cluster. You can deploy new hardware, push your processes to be queued to the new hardware and link your run time to use cuda enabled libraries no problem.
Switching link time and link time hooks is pretty easy on Pleiades. It's the same way you would switch between python versions, different fortran run times (intel and gnu), different mpi runtimes (openmpi/sgi enabled stuff).
Source: worked on Advanced Vehicle Make and had to run cfd code on Pleiades.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see the relationship between COBOL and C#. COBOL was very focused on data entry and reporting. C# has no such focus. Sure, it can do those things, but it is also really good at handling media and yes, even heavy math. If raw power is what's needed, C++ is probably a better option.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see the relationship between COBOL and C#.
As pointed out in a different comment, I have a coworker who taught COBOL programmers how to use C# before HP laid him off. A quick search indicates that C# as a replacement and/or front-end for COBOL.
I had assumed Fortran was dead (Score:3)
But a bit of googling shows that there's still more than enough justification to call it the best programming language for physics simulations.
So... there will be Fortran programmers out there. I'd suspect, though, given that it's maintained a niche in high-end physics simulation, that anyone who would program in Fortran at the level required here currently has a job doing just that, and won't have time for a major side project with an unknown probability of paying off.
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect you're right. If NASA wants FORTRAN programmers capable of this kind of work, their best bet is to hire FORTRAN programmers capable of this kind of work. People with those skills are just sitting around idle hoping for a project to work on that may or may not pay.
Re: (Score:2)
As an active Fortran programmer, I'd like to tell you that it is definitely NOT the best language for any task. It is old and also spoiled by multiple improvements. It has terrible syntax. It has entertaining semantics. And it has all these implementations also, which makes things even more interesting.
However it is not probable that someone will be able to increase the speed of the program 10000 times. For example, I recently took a Fortran program for 16-bit DOS, running in emulator (DOSBOX), and recompil
Re: (Score:2)
or something parallel like this
Maybe they expect FUN3D to be parallelized for $55K. lol
Ultimate 'geek' dream assignment? (Score:2)
VS
Given the popularity of Fortran these days amongst 'geeks' (whatever they mean by that), this challenge is essentially limited to people already working on it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>they will have to do what they should have done years ago... Convert to a more modern language
For this type of task, Fortran is still the best choice. A quick bit of google research reveals that C++ is competitive, but still a runner-up.
Re: (Score:2)
There are a lot of programmers here who claim to be amazing geniuses, maybe they should spend a weekend and become FORTRAN experts and prove it.
Re: (Score:2)
A) If they couldn't do it more efficiently, how easy is it going to be to find 10,000 speedup?
B) The major potential for speed in modern days (compared the 80s) is parallelization......but that could involve a major rewrite that is not nearly worth the prize money offered. There must be a reason NASA hasn't
Re: (Score:2)
There must be a reason NASA hasn't done this themselves.
Peter Principle? This is a government agency we're talking about here.
Re: (Score:2)
Learning Fortran is trivial - 45 years ago it was a requirement for my MBA. Read the manual, wrote the required application, done in an afternoon.
Making it run 10000 times faster? not so simple...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I know SAAB or some other Swedish company/organisation wanted to sell some software for simulation purposes for creating rockets and jets and such to China.
There was some talk about that would be allowed, I don't know whatever the technology originally came from the US (if nothing else they supposedly helped develop JA37 Viggen) or if the problem was simply that it could be used to help develop military equipment in China.
I don't remember the purpose, who whom or who was going to sell it and I may have gott
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Given the popularity of Fortran these days amongst 'geeks' (whatever they mean by that), this challenge is essentially limited to people already working on it.
Not to mention the measly $55k prize is split between the top 2 submitters, so you're down to $27.5k off the bat. Now subtract out the taxes for independent contracting and you're down to around $17.875k. Now assume you are working a job somewhere under $91k/yr to even bother with such a thing and you're looking at your entire salary going up to the next tax bracket AND be hit with the extra tax on everything you make for the year simply for taking on a side job and you would be extremely lucky to come aw
Mommy, what's "Fortran"? (Score:2)
I understand, why BBC may want to explain, what FORTRAN is, but for Slashdot to spell it out reveals clumsy copy-pasting — and lousy editing.
What's with the "up to"? If I make it only twice faster, will I get anything? What if I make it 20,000 times faster — will my entry be disqualified for
Re: (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortran
https://gcc.gnu.org/wiki/GFortran
https://software.intel.com/en-us/fortran-compilers
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it is Fortran. Maybe it was FORTRAN when FUN3D was originally written, but now it's most certainly just Fortran.
Or FORTRAN because early keyboards couldn't do lowercase letters?
Re: (Score:2)
$55K to rewrite a CFD package? (Score:2)
Hahahahahahaha.
What compiler is used on Pleiades?
Did Dr. Evil think of this contest? (Score:2)
"If you can make my simulation code run 10,000 faster, I'll give you Fifty Five Thousand dollars!"
Re: (Score:1)
That's big money in the 3rd world. It's partly why Americans win fewer international programming contests: the prize means less in USA dollars.
Re: (Score:3)
That's big money in the 3rd world.
From TFA:
"The sensitive nature of the code means the competition is only open to US citizens who are over 18. "
Unless, by 3rd world, you meant Alabama
;)
Re: (Score:2)
That's big money in the 3rd world. It's partly why Americans win fewer international programming contests: the prize means less in USA dollars.
And what about the part that states that all participants must be American?
Anyway, for me it could be a little bit more money than it is in the U.S., but ti still would hardly pay the expenses to work on this - if done as a contract. As a lottery thing, this is simply a no-no.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I never got the "up to 10 000 times faster" part either.
Can it become 10 000 times faster?
On what? Same processor architecture? Running the same algorithms?
Or they need to to be replaced by something faster which do it in some smarter way? Hopefully with as good results? Almost as good?
Re: (Score:2)
Wake up, sheeple! (Score:2)
The 10,000 times faster is this clearly unattainable goal, but just like the NP-Complete problems used in cryptography, no one knows for sure if P == NP or if there is some clever hack.
If you submit a solution anywhere near a 10,000 speedup, these guys with HKs wearing Ninja suits will come to your house, slap a bag over your head, and you will wake up on this island where you will be assigned a number and where this menacing beach-ball device will prevent you from ever returning home.
Some ossible approaches (Score:1)
1. Run it on better hardware.
2. Re-write the compiler to optimize this code in the best way possible.
3. Re-write the code so it provides optimal input to the compiler.
4. Come up with a new algorithm.
5 and beyond: Left as an exercise to the reader.
Assuming any improvements from #1 and #2 don't "count" for this contest, that leaves you with 3 and 4.
Unless the code is brain-dead there is no way you'll get anywhere close to 10,000 improvement JUST by #3. You MIGHT get it with a combination of #3 and #1 and/or
Re: (Score:1)
6. Split up the processing and run it on unsuspecting bot-netted PC's
my dream (Score:3)
"This is the ultimate 'geek' dream assignment,"
Actually it sounds like what I call "work."
Dammit! (Score:2)
I entered the contest and made some modifications but it runs well over 10,000 times faster. Disqualified again! >:(
Re: (Score:2)
Um, towards the bottom of the article it mentions "10 times faster" which is probably achievable and probably what they actually are looking for. They even mention that rewriting an inner loop, shaving a few milliseconds off will give a substantial speed increase.
Way back I worked at Alliant Computer Systems (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alliant_Computer_Systems) which was a hardware/software system that would automatically unroll loops in Fortran code and run them in parallel on up to 8 processors at a ti