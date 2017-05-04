NASA Runs Competition To Help Make Old Fortran Code Faster (bbc.com) 22
NASA is seeking help from coders to speed up the software it uses to design experimental aircraft. From a report on BBC: It is running a competition that will share $55,000 between the top two people who can make its FUN3D software run up to 10,000 times faster. The FUN3D code is used to model how air flows around simulated aircraft in a supercomputer. The software was developed in the 1980s and is written in an older computer programming language called Fortran. "This is the ultimate 'geek' dream assignment," said Doug Rohn, head of NASA's transformative aeronautics concepts program that makes heavy use of the FUN3D code. In a statement, Mr Rohn said the software is used on the agency's Pleiades supercomputer to test early designs of futuristic aircraft. The software suite tests them using computational fluid dynamics, which make heavy use of complicated mathematical formulae and data structures to see how well the designs work.
C++, but Fortran's pretty much the same for all but a few cases... where it's markedly better. Apparently it's also easier to learn and has a few other practical advantages.
So the answer is that there ISN'T a replacement yet. Fortran is the programming language of choice for large physics simulations at present.
COBOL will probably out live C#, even if COBOL programmers won't live that much longer.
The obvious way to speed up this code is to identify the hotspots and rewrite them in OpenCL or CUDA. There are FORTRAN interfaces to both. Then the program can run on a GPU, or array of GPUs. That is the way that most other CFD programs work.
But a bit of googling shows that there's still more than enough justification to call it the best programming language for physics simulations.
So... there will be Fortran programmers out there. I'd suspect, though, given that it's maintained a niche in high-end physics simulation, that anyone who would program in Fortran at the level required here currently has a job doing just that, and won't have time for a major side project with an unknown probability of paying off.
Given the popularity of Fortran these days amongst 'geeks' (whatever they mean by that), this challenge is essentially limited to people already working on it.
>they will have to do what they should have done years ago... Convert to a more modern language
For this type of task, Fortran is still the best choice. A quick bit of google research reveals that C++ is competitive, but still a runner-up.
There are a lot of programmers here who claim to be amazing geniuses, maybe they should spend a weekend and become FORTRAN experts and prove it.
I know SAAB or some other Swedish company/organisation wanted to sell some software for simulation purposes for creating rockets and jets and such to China.
There was some talk about that would be allowed, I don't know whatever the technology originally came from the US (if nothing else they supposedly helped develop JA37 Viggen) or if the problem was simply that it could be used to help develop military equipment in China.
I understand, why BBC may want to explain, what FORTRAN is, but for Slashdot to spell it out reveals clumsy copy-pasting — and lousy editing.
Hahahahahahaha.
What compiler is used on Pleiades?
"If you can make my simulation code run 10,000 faster, I'll give you Fifty Five Thousand dollars!"
That's big money in the 3rd world. It's partly why Americans win fewer international programming contests: the prize means less in USA dollars.
1. Run it on better hardware.
2. Re-write the compiler to optimize this code in the best way possible.
3. Re-write the code so it provides optimal input to the compiler.
4. Come up with a new algorithm.
5 and beyond: Left as an exercise to the reader.
Assuming any improvements from #1 and #2 don't "count" for this contest, that leaves you with 3 and 4.
6. Split up the processing and run it on unsuspecting bot-netted PC's
"This is the ultimate 'geek' dream assignment,"
Actually it sounds like what I call "work."
I entered the contest and made some modifications but it runs well over 10,000 times faster. Disqualified again! >:(