Carbon Intensity is Falling in Industrial, Electric Power Sectors (arstechnica.com) 26
Over the last seven years, the electrical power sector has gone from being one of the most carbon-emitting sectors of the American economy per unit of fuel consumed to one of the least carbon-emitting sectors. From a report on ArsTechnica: That's according to new data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Despite the good news, the EIA's numbers show that, since 1975, the carbon emissions of the US transportation sector per unit of fuel used has hardly changed at all. The EIA measured relative emissions across the US economy as "carbon intensity -- an average of the amount of carbon any sector gives off as it consumes different kinds of fuel. The measurements were applied to five sectors of the US economy: transportation, commercial, residential, electric, and industrial.
What a retarded measure (Score:3)
"Per unit of fuel used"
What exactly is the expected result when the fuel is the same and the efficiency of the heat engine is already at or near the practical limit? As long as the fuel used is gasoline or diesel, there will be a practical limit to how far this can go. If they had picked 1930 as their arbitrary date they would get different results. If we all switched our cars to CNG, we'd have much higher "intensity", if we used coal it would be lower. Not sure what the point is.
Re: (Score:2)
natural gas has methane which is worse than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas stupid
Re:What a retarded measure (Score:5, Insightful)
Actually, it isn't a retarded measure, you just need to understand what it is sayig. Basically it says that our advances in internal combustion technology have made a negligible difference in the amount of carbon emitted while burning petroleum products, or in application terms, technology woun't make petroleum based ICEs much cleaner.
In contrast the electrical generation industry has been changing fuels over the same period of time, and has indeed made carbon production improvements.
The take away is that to make a dent in carbon pollution from cars and trucks they need to burn different fuels, not keep tweaking the long tail of internal combustion efficiency.
I would be interested in seeing the same sort of measure of the other pollutants out our tailpipes, I think the reductions of evaporative loses and the requirement of catalytic convertors has probably made significant reductions of some other pollutants per unit of fuel used.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, it isn't a retarded measure, you just need to understand what it is sayig.
I disagree. Creating a measurement for something that is a constant is pretty dumb.
At the end of the day, all we care about is the ratio of _something_ to carbon output. For transportation that _something_ can be people-miles. For electricity it is kW-h. You don't need a study to determine that coal has xxx carbon atoms and ethane has fewer - that's interesting, but it can't change over time.
I would be interested in seeing the same sort of measure of the other pollutants out our tailpipes,
We only talk about global warming now
:)
Re: (Score:3)
"Per unit of fuel used"
I am still stuck on how they totally ignore that we went from 8 mpg to 40 mpg in that time. I wonder if that reduced emissions at all? Talk about fudging the numbers. Pollution per person per mile has plummeted!
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, it's even dumber than I first thought.
Re: (Score:2)
The point is that society can and is reducing the amount of CO2 emitted by changing the energy sources. Changing from Coal to Natural Gas reduces CO2 emissions. Changing to Wind or Solar reduces emissions even further.
Getting hung up on the use of the word "fuel" isn't helpful.
Re: (Score:2)
Society can reduce the amount of CO2 by doing any number of things: car pooling, transitioning to public transit, improving efficiency, etc. Fuel source is only one part of the pie, and isolating it is both obvious and stupid.
By this measure, reforming coal into methane and then burning that as a separate step would improve their rating. Using diesel equipment and petroleum fertilizers to create ethanol to burn in cars improves the rating. All that counts at the end of the day is how much CO2 is cranked out
Misleading data (Score:3)
The only reason why it's falling is because they count renewables as "fuel". So of course per unit of "fuel" consumed (and remember, solar radiation count as "fuel"), they emit less CO2. It doesn't mean the process of CO2 emitting thermal power plants actually improved.
Re: (Score:3)
The only reason why it's falling is because they count renewables as "fuel". So of course per unit of "fuel" consumed (and remember, solar radiation count as "fuel"), they emit less CO2. It doesn't mean the process of CO2 emitting thermal power plants actually improved.
They also base it on fuel used, not production outputs. Going from 8mpg to 40mpg is actually a very big deal. As is car pooling... If you have to fudge the data to make a point, perhaps it is the wrong point.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
No, since the purpose wasn't carbon reduction it was cost; carbon was a side effect.
Re: (Score:2)
It almost certainly does not. Fossil fuels are just laying around waiting to be exploited - there is absolutely no way to beat free with current technology.
With that said, if the market were more ideal such that those impacted by climate change had a way to seek damages from those who dump the carbon into the atmosphere, the free market would do a wonderful job. Without such a mechanism, we need to set such a mechanism up. The "carbon credits" system would probably work well if we had universal buy-in - it
Don't worry (Score:1)
Over the last seven years, the electrical power sector has gone from being one of the most carbon-emitting sectors of the American economy per unit of fuel consumed to one of the least carbon-emitting sectors.
Have no fear, the Good'ol US of A is about to change that! Hooraaa!!
Re: (Score:2)
You sound like a bigot saying that.
Trump isn't for "coal" per se. Neither are most of his supporters. What counts are blue collar jobs, which aren't necessarily brain dead jobs for brain dead people.
Wind and solar are here and will soon be a dominant energy source. Yeah.
But that doesn't mean to ridicule people (and of course then wonder why they don't vote for your candidates).