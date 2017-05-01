Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


SpaceX Successfully Launches Its First Spy Satellite

SpaceX successfully launched NROL-76, a classified U.S. intelligence mission, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Monday. Sunday's launch attempt was scrubbed due to a sensor issue. From a report: Not much is known about the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-76 satellite, a classified payload, which will liftoff into low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

