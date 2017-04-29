Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


NASA Launches Super Balloon To Detect Cosmic Particles From Near Space (nzherald.co.nz) 2

Posted by EditorDavid from the they-came-from-outer-space dept.
"After seven unsuccessful attempts NASA has launched a stadium-sized balloon in Wanaka," reports the New Zealand Herald, adding that the super-pressure balloon will collect data from "near space" over the next 100 days. Reuters reports: The balloon, designed by NASA to detect ultra-high energy cosmic particles from beyond the galaxy as they penetrate the earth's atmosphere, is expected to circle the planet two or three times. "The origin of these particles is a great mystery that we'd like to solve. Do they come from massive black holes at the centre of galaxies? Tiny, fast-spinning stars? Or somewhere else?" Angela Olinto, a University of Chicago professor and lead investigator on the project, said in a statement.

