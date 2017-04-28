MIT Creates 3D-Printing Robot That Can Construct a Home Off-Grid In 14 Hours (mit.edu) 19
Kristine Lofgren writes: Home building hasn't changed much over the years, but leave it to MIT to take things to the next level. A new technology built at MIT can construct a simple dome structure in 14 hours and it's powered by solar panels, so you can take it to remote areas. MIT's 3D-printing robot can construct the entire basic structure of a building and can be customized to fit the local terrain in ways that traditional methods can't do. It even has a built-in scoop so it can prepare the building site and gather its own construction materials. You can watch a video of the 3D-printing robot in action here.
It built a roofless circle. (Score:1)
Maybe that's a home in a third world country, but it's fucking garbage anywhere else.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriouskly. This is as much a home as a bunch of logs tied together and propped up against a tree is a home.
Re: (Score:2)
I helped my neighbors build their house. The framing (equivalent to what this robot does) took 3 days. The other parts (foundation, wiring, plumbing, flooring, roofing, ducting, painting, fixtures, finishing, etc, etc) took 6 months.
Apis Cor companys presentation,.... (Score:3)
Apis Cor companys presentation (http://apis-cor.com/en/about/news/first-house) from last year seemed more impressive.
(https://hardware.slashdot.org/story/17/03/10/2255217/3d-printed-house-constructed-on-site-in-one-day)
Or am I missing something?
Misleading title (Score:2)
It can create the foam structure in about 14 hours. Then you have to insert your electric wiring and plumbing, then you have to pour over concrete and let it cure - a process that takes ~30 days.
From the pictures it seems like the thing is stationary with a fairly 'short' arm so you'll be limited by the actual 'size' of the robot, a small igloo-type structure is all it seems to be capable of (although longer arms are probably feasible, they would obviously increase the base cost).
Re: (Score:2)
Speaking of concrete. You can construct the basic structure, excluding footings, is just a couple of hours using precast concrete panels as, floors, walls and roof. Then depending upon fit out, it could be finished within a week. To accelerate construction is not that difficult but it is very expensive, even traditional forms of construction can be carried out very quickly, a traditional house quite easily complete in a month. As long as all required materials are all on site at the begging and all required
A much better example (Score:2)
There's no cheap land (Score:4, Informative)
The problem is not building a cheap house, the problem is finding somewhere to put it.
In my country (Australia) countless thousands of acres have been rezoned as "Farming" which means that it is illegal to build on less than 100 acres. The Real Estate Developers have bribed the corrupt councils to pass thousands of regulations which make it impossible to build, and instead force people to buy land in their ticky-tacky developments.
We have the lowest population density in the world, and the highest house prices.
14 hours for that? (Score:1)
yea so? (Score:2)
The basic structure is the fastest/cheapest part of building a house (and likely cheaper then this will ever be). It's all the rest of that takes time and money.
You can also do it by hand, rather then hauling some expensive machine around that will be stolen from
deployed to remote regions, for example in the developing world, or to areas for disaster relief after a major storm or earthquake
also
to provide durable shelter rapidly.
What's wrong with tents and cots? Yes I've slept in a tent in the winter in Canada.
Stick it on wheels and have it autonomously print the foam structure for a house foundation ready to pour concrete and I'm interested. It may not be cheaper, but