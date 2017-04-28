Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Medicine

We're Getting Closer To Mass Production of Bones, Organs, and Implants (bloomberg.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the getting-there dept.
Medical researchers have been able to create certain kinds of living cells with 3D printers for more than a decade. Now a few companies are getting closer to mass production of higher-order tissues (bone, cartilage, organs) and other individually tailored items, including implants. From an article: Organovo has successfully transplanted human liver tissue into mice to cure chronic liver failure. Pending the success of human trials, possible applications include the $3 billion market for inherited conditions such as hemophilia. [...] Aspect prints tissue cells to create structures that resemble parts of the human body, such as an airway or meniscus, to spur easier research on treatments for, say, asthma or muscle tears. By taking muscle cells from a lung, for example, the company built respiratory tissue that responded to common asthma inhalers as a person's body should. [...] Materialise designs custom 3D-printable implants, surgical guides, and other medical devices. It's waiting on approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for implants designed to fuse bones.

We're Getting Closer To Mass Production of Bones, Organs, and Implants More | Reply

We're Getting Closer To Mass Production of Bones, Organs, and Implants

Comments Filter:
  • Although we'll likely never see this in the U.S. The current organ donation industry has plenty of money to hire lobbyists.
    • The "organ donation industry" is minuscule compared to big pharma who would be FOR this. As TFA says, "The company uses bioprinted tissue to test drug toxicity and effectiveness on behalf of Big Pharma companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Merck & Co."

      Drug safety testing in animals is woefully inaccurate and terribly expensive compared to using human cells in a dish. This improving would really decrease their costs.

      ... anyway, really? Conspiracy theories about the organ donation industry

  • All that will happen is that rich people will get 10 and 12 inch penises.

    • You say that like it would be a bad thing.

    • Only if my wife gets a deeper vagina.

      More likely you'll get old rich people with suddenly youthful skin as they get theirs replaced when it starts wrinkling, sagging, and getting thin with age. And of course it'll be a massive (heh) boost for the breast augmentation industry.

      But first you'll see replacement livers, kidneys, pancreases, lungs, etc. New bones for serious trauma victims, maybe to replaced deformed bones, too.

      The real jump (not that these new technologies aren't already wonderful) will be whe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Nope. I'm not trading mine in for a compact model.

    • Dude, the average vagina is six-and-a-half inches deep... and yes, it's muscle so it can be "pounded deeper" (takes a few weeks of "dating" to adjust and no, it's not necessarily comfortable) but you'd only need a ten or twelve incher if you're banging heffers with a thick layer of blubber that creates additional "virtual depth" (now you know why obese women dig black dudes). ;)
  • Sooner or later I will need a knee replacement. It would be nice to have a tissue one instead of metal and plastic.

    • Sooner or later I will need a knee replacement. It would be nice to have a tissue one instead of metal and plastic.

      I could use one now. I tore a meniscus in my knee a couple years ago, and it's healed as much as it will - which isn't enough. Surgery options only involve cutting it out (which leaves the bones rubbing each other) or replacing the whole joint (which is not only inferior but doesn't last as long a my current life expectancy).

      Being able to drop in a replacement, grown from a printed scaffold o

Slashdot Top Deals

The way to make a small fortune in the commodities market is to start with a large fortune.

Close