NASA Delays First Flight of New SLS Rocket Until 2019 (arstechnica.com) 8
schwit1 writes: Despite spending almost $19 billion and more than thirteen years of development, NASA today admitted that it will have to delay the first test flight of the SLS rocket from late 2018 to sometime in 2019. "We agree with the GAO that maintaining a November 2018 launch readiness date is not in the best interest of the program, and we are in the process of establishing a new target in 2019," wrote William Gerstenmaier, chief of NASA's human spaceflight program. "Caution should be used in referencing the report on the specific technical issues, but the overall conclusions are valid." The competition between the big government SLS/Orion program and private commercial space is downright embarrassing to the government. While SLS continues to be delayed, even after more than a decade of work and billions of wasted dollars, SpaceX is gearing up for the first flight of Falcon Heavy this year. And they will be doing it despite the fact that Congress took money from the commercial private space effort, delaying its progress, in order to throw more money at SLS/Orion.
SLS has always been a make-work program to preserve legacy jobs at Space Shuttle contractors. If NASA (or anyone else) has set out to design the best possible heavy-lifter with today's technology, they wouldn't use strap-on SRBs, and probably wouldn't bother with H2/LOX in the first stage either. (Just look at the two private companies that are developing heavies -- SpaceX and Blue Origin.)
I have a running bet with some friends on how many times the SLS will fly (if ever). My money's on two flights before it gets the axe.
Take your time (Score:1)
It's not worth rushing it [wikipedia.org]
Speaking of delays... (Score:2)
SpaceX is notorious for delays.
The big and crucial difference between the two organizations is that SpaceX has been incrementing up to FH while simultaneously doing something commercially useful, as opposed to NASA's One Big Project approach (which it had to do for a variety of reasons.