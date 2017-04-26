Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Earth Science

New Study Suggests Humans Lived In North America 130,000 Years Ago (npr.org) 43

Posted by BeauHD from the contrary-to-popular-belief dept.
An anonymous reader writes: In 1992, archaeologists working a highway construction site in San Diego County found the partial skeleton of a mastodon, an elephant-like animal now extinct. Mastodon skeletons aren't so unusual, but there was other strange stuff with it. "The remains were in association with a number of sharply broken rocks and broken bones," says Tom Demere, a paleontologist at the San Diego Natural History Museum. He says the rocks showed clear marks of having been used as hammers and an anvil. And some of the mastodon bones as well as a tooth showed fractures characteristic of being whacked, apparently with those stones. It looked like the work of humans. Yet there were no cut marks on the bones showing that the animal was butchered for meat. Demere thinks these people were after something else. "The suggestion is that this site is strictly for breaking bone," Demere says, "to produce blank material, raw material to make bone tools or to extract marrow." Marrow is a rich source of fatty calories. The scientists knew they'd uncovered something rare. But they didn't realize just how rare for years, until they got a reliable date on how old the bones were by using a uranium-thorium dating technology that didn't exist in the 1990s. The bones were 130,000 years old. That's a jaw-dropping date, as other evidence shows that the earliest humans got to the Americas about 15,000 to 20,000 years ago. The study has been published in the journal Nature.

New Study Suggests Humans Lived In North America 130,000 Years Ago More | Reply

New Study Suggests Humans Lived In North America 130,000 Years Ago

Comments Filter:
  • Chances are the dating method is incorrect. They aren't as precise as scientists pretend they are.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      the dating is all but certain... they didn't use carbon dating, they used many more accurate methods, that all came to the same conclusion.

      the real question is when were the bones butchered? did the mastadon die 130,000 years ago, freeze whole in a glacier, and then found 100,000 years later during a warming cycle? what about an amateur archaeologist 30,000 years ago found it and wanted to take the bones apart the only way they know how?

      what about jesus.

      • Nah. These new methods aren't accurate either. Everyone said carbon dating was accurate for decades, but it really wasn't. Don't believe everything you read.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Don't believe everything you read.

          Especially if it is written in a thousands-years-old text of uncertain authorship, and makes important claims about reality without providing evidence.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Another problem is the new date is almost an order of magnitude older than all prior evidence. One isolated sample set is not sufficient evidence to revise the estimate that much. We'd need more samples from the likes of say 40k and 90k to give more credence to the 130k date.

  • source (Score:3)

    by planckscale ( 579258 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @09:38PM (#54310177) Journal
    Paper here http://nature.com/articles/doi... [nature.com] also, would not be surprised if humanoids made it to North America several times prior to 130,000 years considering they've been around since about a million years - that's a lot of time to find your way out of Africa to a different continent by one means or another.
    • Totally interesting and I thank you. I'm off to read it now. Wouldn't this be a blow to what we assumed we knew, and what really happened. I often wondered if people weren't here before Columbus. Technically if per say, the earth was all connected at one time, and the cities of Amatrice and Rome in Italy have dated back to ancient times, why wouldn't the USA have ancient people as well? I'm sure we did. Just undocumented. Wow.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      Says 2 million years ago.

      Also what about these "species", are they different species for real or are they just different looking humanoid apes they have found over time?

      They haven't tested whatever they can mate with each other?

      Someone recently was like bla bla left Africa 70 000 years ago, "I'm black" so to say. SJW.

      But are we just even the latest model and that came exclusively from Africa or is it just that we've evolved over time and when they have found something differ

    • Homo Sapiens have been around between 100,000-200,000 years. We still have that new species smell about us.

      http://humanorigins.si.edu/evi... [si.edu]

      Just sayin'

  • I'm about a quarter of the way through the book: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Interesting in the same way as Worlds in Collision (Velikovsky): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Maybe history isn't what we think it is.

    • Interesting like a thoroughly terrible [wikipedia.org]
        Hollywood summer blockbuster, completely devoid of any connection to real-world physics, mathematics, history, or even simple logic and basic causality?

      Sure, why not? I mean, the Da Vinci Code was also pretty popular.

    • Interesting in the same way as Worlds in Collision (Velikovsky):

      And by interesting, you mean, "totally fucking bonkers".

  • Smithsonian Barbie (Score:3)

    by pipingguy ( 566974 ) on Wednesday April 26, 2017 @10:07PM (#54310283)
    Thank you for your latest submission to the Institute, labeled “211-D, layer seven, next to the clothesline post. Hominid skull.” We have given this specimen a careful and detailed examination, and regret to inform you that we disagree with your theory that it represents “conclusive proof of the presence of Early Man in Charleston County two million years ago.” Rather, it appears that what you have found is the head of a Barbie doll, of the variety one of our staff, who has small children, believes to be the “Malibu Barbie”. It is evident that you have given a great deal of thought to the analysis of this specimen, and you may be quite certain that those of us who are familiar with your prior work in the field were loathe to come to contradiction with your findings. However, we do feel that there are a number of physical attributes of the specimen which might have tipped you off to it’s modern origin:

    1. The material is molded plastic. Ancient hominid remains are typically fossilized bone.
    2. The cranial capacity of the specimen is approximately 9 cubic centimeters, well below the threshold of even the earliest identified proto-hominids.
    3. The dentition pattern evident on the “skull” is more consistent with the common domesticated dog than it is with the “ravenous man-eating Pliocene clams” you speculate roamed the wetlands during that time. This latter finding is certainly one of the most intriguing hypotheses you have submitted in your history with this institution, but the evidence seems to weigh rather heavily against it. Without going into too much detail, let us say that:

    A. The specimen looks like the head of a Barbie doll that a dog has chewed on.
    B. Clams don’t have teeth.

  • The stupid humans crossed (what is now) Bering's Straits, started too many fires and melted too much ice. The ocean-levels rose and there was no way for them to walk back... The Shamanry was settled — it was all their fault.

  • Like mastodons.

    If human beings, or our earlier ancestors, were killing mastodons 130,000 year ago without eating the meat, then it seems awfully likely that human/hominid hunting was an important factor in the eventual extinction of mastodons and other North American megafauna. Killing a big mammal like that for the bones/marrow implies a very effective predation capability and possible big environmental impact.

  • It is amazing that a whole class of humanoids came to America from the middle east and became extinct as the article suggest, then the Natives came and colonized. Amazing how fast things change

Slashdot Top Deals

In English, every word can be verbed. Would that it were so in our programming languages.

Close