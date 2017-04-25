An Artificial Womb Successfully Grew Baby Sheep -- and Humans Could Be Next (theverge.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Inside what look like oversized ziplock bags strewn with tubes of blood and fluid, eight fetal lambs continued to develop -- much like they would have inside their mothers. Over four weeks, their lungs and brains grew, they sprouted wool, opened their eyes, wriggled around, and learned to swallow, according to a new study that takes the first step toward an artificial womb. One day, this device could help to bring premature human babies to term outside the uterus -- but right now, it has only been tested on sheep. The Biobag may not look much like a womb, but it contains the same key parts: a clear plastic bag that encloses the fetal lamb and protects it from the outside world, like the uterus would; an electrolyte solution that bathes the lamb similarly to the amniotic fluid in the uterus; and a way for the fetus to circulate its blood and exchange carbon dioxide for oxygen. Flake and his colleagues published their results today in the journal Nature Communications.
We are all just bags of water with drives to make more bags of water. Who are you to dictate to override the be fruitful and multiply biblical directive?
too many implications.
Quiet, or I'll put alcohol in your blood surrogate.
Since many women feel free to just go to a sperm bank and have a child without a "father" [through artificial insemination], men will eventually be able to go to an egg bank and have a child without a "mother" [by renting an artificial womb].
Of course that is not the primary drive behind the development, but there are so many possibilities. Women with hysterectomies banking eggs to have children later without the risk and complexity of a surrogate. Husbands having children from eggs extracted from their d
Just be pragmatic, there are lots of medical conditions that can cause women to be unable to conceive or unable to carry a child to term. Infertility is already treated for to attempt to counteract these conditions but there are still conditions that are not effective.
This kind of procedure can be used to allow women that suffer from these kinds of conditions to have children. It can allow women that work in risky occupations to have healthy children. It could even allow women that have health issues unr
Veal is about to get a whole lot fresher!
Probably like mutton. Given that it's sheep and all.