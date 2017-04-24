A Caterpillar May Lead To a 'Plastic Pollution' Solution (bbc.com) 7
New submitter FatdogHaiku quotes a report from BBC: Researchers at Cambridge University have discovered that the larvae of the moth, which eats wax in bee hives, can also degrade plastic. Experiments show the insect can break down the chemical bonds of plastic in a similar way to digesting beeswax. The plastic is used to make shopping bags and food packaging, among other things, but it can take hundreds of years to decompose completely. However, caterpillars of the moth (Galleria mellonella) can make holes in a plastic bag in under an hour. They think microbes in the caterpillar -- as well as the insect itself -- might play a role in breaking down plastic. If the chemical process can be identified, it could lead to a solution to managing plastic waste in the environment.
You mean other than Godzilla-sized caterpillars roaming downtown streets eating people because of their delicious nylon candy coating?
Nature will not be contained (Score:2)
What happens when this species is "accidentally" released near a plastic-lined holding pond for toxic waste?
Create an opportunity for energy, and something quickly evolves to take advantage of it
Counter-example: Trees evolved lignin [wikipedia.org] about 360 million years ago, yet for 60 million years no other organism evolved the ability to digest the enormous piles of energy dense material. Most of the world's coal deposits formed during this period [wikipedia.org]. Fungus finally evolved the ability to break down lignin, but the process was not efficient and has been described as "untieing a knot with a flamethrower". The same process is still in use by fungi today.
