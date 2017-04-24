World's First Vaccine Against Malaria To Arrive Next Year, Says WHO (bbc.com) 25
An anonymous reader shares a report: The world's first vaccine against malaria will be introduced in three countries -- Ghana, Kenya and Malawi -- starting in 2018. The RTS,S vaccine trains the immune system to attack the malaria parasite, which is spread by mosquito bites. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the jab had the potential to save tens of thousands of lives. But it is not yet clear if it will be feasible to use in the poorest parts of the world. The vaccine needs to be given four times -- once a month for three months and then a fourth dose 18 months later.
Funny, it appears that decent life-expectancy and quality of life seems to go a long way toward fighting birthrate.
Perhaps if people don't expect their children to die young they don't feel a need to have so many of them.