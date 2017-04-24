Aurora Enthusiasts Discover A Strange New Light In The Sky And Named It Steve (bbc.com) 54
An anonymous reader quotes the BBC: A group of aurora enthusiasts have found a new type of light in the night sky and named it Steve. Eric Donovan from the University of Calgary in Canada spotted the feature in photos shared on a Facebook group. He did not recognise it as a catalogued phenomenon and although the group were calling it a proton arc, he knew proton auroras were not visible. Testing showed it appeared to be a hot stream of fast-flowing gas in the higher reaches of the atmosphere.
The European Space Agency sent electric field instruments to measure it 300km (190 miles) above the surface of the Earth and found the temperature of the air was 3,000C (5,400F) hotter inside the gas stream than outside it. Inside, the 25km-wide ribbon of gas was flowing at 6 km/s (13,000mph), 600 times faster than the air on either side.
One official at the European Space Agency made sure to thank the "army of citizen scientists" who helped with the discovery, saying "It turns out that Steve is actually remarkably common, but we hadn't noticed it before." The name apparently came from a scene in the movie "Over the Hedge."
Unless this phenomenon is relevant to climate, nothing changes.
If it is relevant, then all of the models will be refined.
It could also be a "new" phenomem, in the sense that it only occurs under certain conditions which have only arisen (or returned) recently.
But go ahead and blast away at your little pet peeve without a modicum of thought. Actual, reasonable scientists will sort it out in time.
It could have been much worse. They could have called it Lighty McLightface.
Aurora McAuroface?
Ok, I know I'm stretching for an "orifice" joke there, but in my defence, it's Monday.
Your pun was a pretty large turd, so there you go.
Too erudite.
Lighty McLightface.
Ok, I know I'm stretching for an "orifice" joke there, but in my defence, it's Monday.
While we're on the subject of strange meteorological phenomena: that's a huge orifice in the sky up there... [undulatus-...tus.org.lu]
I was thinking Stevey McSteveface.
"It turns out that Steve is actually remarkably common, but we hadn't noticed it before."
That's what she said...
Okay, AC. You win the Internet for today.
But only for today. Make good use of it.
Okay, AC. You win the Internet for today.
But only for today. Make good use of it.
No, no he/she doesn't... This meme is so out of date that it's corpse has rotted in it's grave...
3000C @ 190 miles (Score:3)
"I'm sure it wouldn't even bother a satellite going through it, right?"
It does. That's the thing about the Thermosphere- the pressures and temperature gradients go all over the place, depending on time of day, Solar flux, and Atmospheric tides. The very wide ranges in temperature, (~150K to ~2500K), are the very reason it is called the Thermosphere.
At ~300km, pressures range around 10-1000 Microtorr. That's actually a large and interesting pressure range, because Paschen Discharges can take place there all
whether any Spectra has been taken of Steve
Obviously white, with a name like Steve.
Obviously white, with a name like Steve.
http://akns-images.eonline.com... [eonline.com]
Why? Because space is cold? Quite the opposite actually, for something that is generating heat a low pressure is a big problem being only able to radiate heat away and unable to rely on any convection.
Common? (Score:3)
"It turns out that Steve is actually remarkably common, but we hadn't noticed it before."
So, despite all of the sky watchers, stargazers, atmospheric researchers, astronauts, and people in Iceland; no one noticed the apparently "remarkably common" streaks of 5400 degree gas travelling at 13000mph a mere 50-60 miles below the ISS?
Very highly unlikely. People gazing at the stars, scientist or not, like to do so either knowing what they are looking at or discovering something new. No different than bird watchers or pretty much anything else. If someone who loves gazing at the stars were to see something they hadn't before they would most likely look it up to know what to call it.
That makes much more sense than millions of people ignoring it. It might be common but I think it's not been observed before.
Re:Common? (Score:5, Insightful)
I live in the southern U.S., and have never seen one of them in-person. That's kind of mind-blowing.
Steve is remarkably common. Why I was in a meeting with 2 of them a few months ago. I was also on a project where the PM, the Tech Lead, and the IT support were all "Steve". The other two main contacts on that contract were honorary Steves too.
The real question is why didn't people notice Steve until now? Did slashdot really need to run a front-page story to get us to notice Steve?
Were they full of billowing hot gas, too?
Depends on the Steve.
5400 degree gas travelling at 13000mph a mere 50-60 miles below the ISS
They just thought it was the holding tank dump on burrito night.
Sky watchers and stargazers go out of their way to get away from such disturbances. As do many researchers.
Astronauts? Well what are they going to see whizzing past a relatively thin stream at an incredibly fast speed from a distance far enough to see an entire aurora?
People in Iceland? Well I see a lot of new things all the time. I certainly do not go out of my way to identify if they are unique and have never been discovered before, especially not bright objects in the sky while I'm looking for bright obj
I will name him George (Score:5, Funny)
You can't call a planet 'Bob'! (Score:2)
Aurora Enthusiasts Discover A Strange New Light In The Sky And Named It Steve
Did they name it (named: past tense) before they discovered it (discover: present tense)?
Acronym? (Score:2)
I'm wondering how long it will be before someone comes up with an excessively forced acronym for "steve".
Superhigh-Temperature Extreme Velocity Ether?