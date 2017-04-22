107 Cancer Papers Retracted Due To Peer Review Fraud

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The journal Tumor Biology is retracting 107 research papers after discovering that the authors faked the peer review process. This isn't the journal's first rodeo. Late last year, 58 papers were retracted from seven different journals -- 25 came from Tumor Biology for the same reason. It's possible to fake peer review because authors are often asked to suggest potential reviewers for their own papers. This is done because research subjects are often blindingly niche; a researcher working in a sub-sub-field may be more aware than the journal editor of who is best-placed to assess the work. But some journals go further and request, or allow, authors to submit the contact details of these potential reviewers. If the editor isn't aware of the potential for a scam, they then merrily send the requests for review out to fake e-mail addresses, often using the names of actual researchers. And at the other end of the fake e-mail address is someone who's in on the game and happy to send in a friendly review. This most recent avalanche of fake-reviewed papers was discovered because of extra screening at the journal. According to an official statement from Springer, the company that published Tumor Biology until this year, "the decision was made to screen new papers before they are released to production." The extra screening turned up the names of fake reviewers that hadn't previously been detected, and "in order to clean up our scientific records, we will now start retracting these affected articles...Springer will continue to proactively investigate these issues."

  • Good to see the Journal is doing their job. Hopefully they are hardening their proactive procedures to catch these shenanigans before it turns into more bad PR for their own publication.

  • You see the influence of money, and the power it commands, everywhere nowadays. Sportspeople who, 50 years ago, were forbidden to earn a penny from their talent on pain of exclusion for professionalism, can now earn millions in a few short years. Result: an explosion of drug-taking and other forms of cheating. Politicians who had no visible property and very little income when they began their careers seem to retire as multi-millionaires. Result: an explosion of dishonest practices, including treason. But t

  • Good research is reproducible and those that conduct it should be able to defend any claims and not rely on peer pressure, social media zeitgeist, or half-baked statistics no one will check. Research isn't out to prove anything but to enlighten the capable and intelligent to make their own inferences and act on them. Problem is, anyone reading this on mobile device probably do not fit such criteria and should just stick with Facebook where it's safe and comfortable. Google search has a nice cookie/IP bubble
  • With this flaw in the review system having been previously discovered, it highlights the desperation of researchers who seem willing to jeopardize their integrity, and probably their careers, for the short term gain of getting published.

    This is indicative of a systemic problem in the way research is funded.

