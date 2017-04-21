Theranos Used Shell Company To Secretly Buy Outside Lab Equipment, Says Report (arstechnica.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company "allegedly misled company directors" regarding its lab tests and used a shell company to buy commercial lab gear. These are just a few of the new revelations made by the Journal, which also include fake demonstrations for potential investors. The new information came from unsealed depositions by 22 former Theranos employees or members of its board of directors. They were deposed by Partner Fund Management LP, a hedge fund currently suing Theranos in Delaware state court. Theranos is also facing multiple lawsuits in federal court in California and Arizona, among others. The Journal, which did not publish the new filings, quoted former Theranos director Admiral Gary Roughead (Ret.), as saying that he was not aware that the company was using "extensive commercial analyzers" until it was reported in the press. The Journal described the filings as "some of the first substantive details to emerge from several court proceedings against the company, though they include only short excerpts from the depositions."
How is Holmes not indicted yet? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Let's see, how about all these other people (from Wikipedia):
former Secretary of State George Shultz, William Perry (former Secretary of Defense), Henry Kissinger (former Secretary of State), Sam Nunn (former U.S. Senator), Bill Frist (former U.S. Senator and heart-transplant surgeon), Gary Roughead (Admiral, USN, retired), James Mattis (General, USMC), Richard Kovacevich (former Wells Fargo Chairman and CEO) and Riley Bechtel (chairman of the board and former CEO at Bechtel Group).
...
The board included past presidents or board members of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry such as Susan A. Evans, William Foege, former director U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, David Helfet, director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery and professors, Ann M. Gronowski, Larry J. Kricka, Jack Ladenson, Andy O. Miller and Steven Spitalnik.
Fabrizio Bonanni (former executive vice president of Amgen), Richard Kovacevich and William Foege, (former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), who would help to publicly introduce its technologies....
there were many people involved there, people with government ties. This con was beautifully done, all the way till the inevitable failure. It may be not so easy just to pin everything on Holmes. The best con men (and women) are those, who are true believers in their own con, I wonder if she was (is) a true believer, did she con everybody else or also herself?
Re: (Score:2)
Why does this guy have such low karma? This post explains exactly why it's taking so long for any type of criminal charges.
I wonder if she was (is) a true believer, did she con everybody else or also herself?
I used to wonder that myself, but if they were in fact using fake demonstrations for potential investors, then she was part of the con.
I have no idea what it is with startup founders -- they all seem to be playing in the same swamp. I guess it's the corporate veil -- it's amazing how much power company owners have compared to individuals. It's pretty obvious that Theranos' technology was a complete fraud. Maybe it didn't start out that way, but somewhere along the way they must have realized that they can't reproduce the results that conventional equipment gave. It must have been much more pleasant to take investors' money and live large f
