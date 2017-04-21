Louisiana's Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Disappearing Coastline (npr.org) 41
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency over the state's rapidly eroding coastline. From a report on NPR: It's an effort to bring nationwide attention to the issue and speed up the federal permitting process for coastal restoration projects. "Decades of saltwater intrusion, subsidence and rising sea levels have made the Louisiana coast the nation's most rapidly deteriorating shoreline," WWNO's Travis Lux tells our Newscast unit. "It loses the equivalent of one football field of land every hour." More than half of the state's population lives on the coast, the declaration states. It adds that the pace of erosion is getting faster: "more than 1,800 square miles of land between 1932 and 2010, including 300 square miles of marshland between 2004 and 2008 alone."
No, it's pretty much just New Orleans that sits below sea level.
Oil from all over the place is processed here.
The people that work these jobs, live on the coast and the sealife that supports these folks and provides a good amount of seafood to the US will disappear if this coastal erosion is allowed to continue.
This isn't just for the people of Louisiana, but for the great resources it provides the rest of the US.
It's a shame more people don't realize this, as evidenced by the multiple posts on here suggesting that people need to relocate. I've lived all over the country, but I've spent the majority of my life here in Louisiana and I'd like to stay here.
The majority of the folks affected by this live in areas such as Plaquemines, Terrebone, and Lafourche parishes aren't rich by any means.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
They were born here; to suggest that they just pack up and move is pretty short-sighted and some
>They were born here; to suggest that they just pack up and move is pretty short-sighted and somewhat insulting.
The White House no longer recognizes man's effect on climate, which means there's little hope of policy directed at mitigating man's effects on climate - and still probably none even if they acknowledge the climate is changing and are merely ignoring man's role.
Beyond that, the White House already had very little control over other nations that are or likely will significantly affect climate go
which means there's little hope of policy directed at mitigating man's effects on climate
Why? So they don't call it man-made climate change and they call it God-made climate change... either way, the water comes up and mitigation has to happen. In places with a lot of infrastructure investment, it can make sense to shore things up. In other places, as you say it makes more sense to relocate. But none of that has anything to do with what causes the climate to change.
This sounds like a terrible ecological disaster, but maybe it's just an opportunity for the people who live on the coast to adapt to the situation. How about building modern FLOATING canneries and docks that can change with the environment. You can try to build a levee to hold back the water, but that will only work for so long.
It means we shouldn't be fighting mother nature to keep the city going.
well maybe when half the red leaning states are under water they'll open their eyes
No, at that point they will pivot to "Look at how ineffective government is! It couldn't even prevent climate change!".
Followed shortly by "Tax cuts reduce the temperature of the atmosphere!"
At least it's still better than the fake reporting ProPublica regularly cons NPR into.
But how many libraries of congress of land every hour is that?
I never realised that they played that much football in Louisiana.
Reasons (Score:5, Informative)
Decades of saltwater intrusion, subsidence and rising sea levels
No, that's not why the delta's disappearing. Here are the reasons why [pri.org]:
1) Levees and flood protections prevent silt from the Mississippi from depositing into the delta to maintain it, and
2) Oil drilling required dredging up the delta to permit pipelines and shipping lanes, destroying wetlands that help capture and build-up the silt.
Re: (Score:3)
The delta used to shift and move the river bed quite often. With the canals and leeves in place the natural tendency of the river to move is being fought against. It is the reason why the river breaks out at odd places just up stream or downstream of existing leeves. Part of this is a result of the silt deposits that used to be carried downstream by the Mississippi.
With the wetlands being destroyed the ocean barrier that helped protect against storms is being destroyed. Which expo
So the maths (Score:2)
seem to indicate that Louisiana is losing 3300 acres a year to the Gulf. about 5 square miles.
Plaquemines Parish is about 780 square miles, so if all loss were in Plaquemines, it would be losing about 0.6% per year land mass. Of course the loss is spread amongst 9 or more parishes, probably 10x the area total, the loss then becoming more like 0.06% per year.
This, my friends, is a Democrat emergency.
Mind you, this is an emergency to any family who used to live on land claimed by the Gulf, but not many do, as