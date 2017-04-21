Diet Sodas May Be Tied To Stroke, Dementia Risk (cnn.com) 32
Gulping down an artificially sweetened beverage not only may be associated with health risks for your body, but also possibly your brain, a new study suggests. From a report: Artificially sweetened drinks, such as diet sodas, were tied to a higher risk of stroke and dementia in the study, which published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke on Thursday. The study sheds light only on an association, as the researchers were unable to determine an actual cause-and-effect relationship between sipping artificially sweetened drinks and an increased risk for stroke and dementia. Therefore, some experts caution that the findings should be interpreted carefully. No connection was found between those health risks and other sugary beverages, such as sugar-sweetened sodas, fruit juice and fruit drinks.
This study shows correlation, not causation.
Diet soda is marketed at fat people, it's drunk by fat people.
Fat people get strokes. Fat people suffer from dementia as a result of those strokes.
This is no suprise to anyone.
the researchers were unable to determine an actual cause-and-effect relationship between sipping artificially sweetened drinks and an increased risk for stroke and dementia
In other words, the headline is worthless click-bait. This is not a "study", it's a statistical analysis of a database set that proves nothing at all by itself.
It suggests a link. It will take further study to determine whether there is actual causation or whether other factors may be involved.
It's almost like you don't know how science works.
Which sweetener was tested?
IIRC aspartame was initially developed to be a drug for alzheimer's... but it was noticed that it tasted sweet, so it was marketed as an artificial sweetener.
which... Kinda lends credence to this story.
What about sucralose?
Or Sodium saccharin?
In other words, the headline is worthless click-bait
Yes, this is not much more than the hundreds of "This Is What Trump May Do Now" headlines seen shortly after his inauguration.
If it contains "May", it is nothing but speculation. This is not science, and definitely not newsworthy.
Precisely how is this not science? A study suggests a link. This will lead to further studies to determine whether the link is causative, and if so, what possible mechanisms are involved?
As I said to the other poster, I truly get the sense that some around here actually don't have the foggiest idea how science is done.
And the researchers acknowledge that by saying they don't have a mechanism. Once again, a link has been found. Whether that link turns to be some sort of co-factor, and there is no direct link between diet pop and strokes and dementia, is something further research will determine.
Don't imply they implied it.
For fuck sakes (Score:2)
It's bad enough having to wade through all of the uneducated mouthbreathers and their "HEALTH GOODNESS WELLNESS NOW!!11" anti-science garbage sites.
Do we really need to see more garbage science on Slashdot?
/.?
If you want to know the risks of aspartame (spoiler alert: there are none unless you've been diagnosed with phenylketonuria), consult legitimate scientific bodies, like the NHS or Health Canada.
Something doesn't sound right... (Score:2)
"They also found that those who drank one a day were nearly three times as likely to be diagnosed with dementia."
"Those who drank one to six artificially sweetened beverages a week were 2.6 times as likely to experience an ischemic stroke but were no more likely to develop dementia"
So if you drink six a week, there's no change to risk of dementia, but somehow the seventh triples your risk?
These are two distinct groups:
Crossing from group A into group B doesn't magically triple your risk, but group B, collectively, has a much higher risk.
Because group B does not have a cap, (7 to infinity sodas), it's intuitive that the collective risk jumps dramatically. That group includes people who are drinking a fucking ridic
Wait, there are only five safe drinks in this world. Water, milk, orange juice, wine and beer.
And of those only two still resemble what they once were.
Need no studies for this... (Score:2)
