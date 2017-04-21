Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Medicine Science

Diet Sodas May Be Tied To Stroke, Dementia Risk (cnn.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the things-to-ponder dept.
Gulping down an artificially sweetened beverage not only may be associated with health risks for your body, but also possibly your brain, a new study suggests. From a report: Artificially sweetened drinks, such as diet sodas, were tied to a higher risk of stroke and dementia in the study, which published in the American Heart Association's journal Stroke on Thursday. The study sheds light only on an association, as the researchers were unable to determine an actual cause-and-effect relationship between sipping artificially sweetened drinks and an increased risk for stroke and dementia. Therefore, some experts caution that the findings should be interpreted carefully. No connection was found between those health risks and other sugary beverages, such as sugar-sweetened sodas, fruit juice and fruit drinks.

  • Huh? What? (Score:3)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Friday April 21, 2017 @01:32PM (#54277585)

    the researchers were unable to determine an actual cause-and-effect relationship between sipping artificially sweetened drinks and an increased risk for stroke and dementia

    In other words, the headline is worthless click-bait. This is not a "study", it's a statistical analysis of a database set that proves nothing at all by itself.

    • Re:Huh? What? (Score:4, Informative)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @01:33PM (#54277587) Journal

      It suggests a link. It will take further study to determine whether there is actual causation or whether other factors may be involved.

      It's almost like you don't know how science works.

      • Which sweetener was tested?

        IIRC aspartame was initially developed to be a drug for alzheimer's... but it was noticed that it tasted sweet, so it was marketed as an artificial sweetener.
        which... Kinda lends credence to this story.

        What about sucralose?
        Or Sodium saccharin?

        -nB

    • At the very least it proves the need for more research

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sabri ( 584428 )

      In other words, the headline is worthless click-bait

      Yes, this is not much more than the hundreds of "This Is What Trump May Do Now" headlines seen shortly after his inauguration.

      If it contains "May", it is nothing but speculation. This is not science, and definitely not newsworthy.

      • Precisely how is this not science? A study suggests a link. This will lead to further studies to determine whether the link is causative, and if so, what possible mechanisms are involved?

        As I said to the other poster, I truly get the sense that some around here actually don't have the foggiest idea how science is done.

  • It's bad enough having to wade through all of the uneducated mouthbreathers and their "HEALTH GOODNESS WELLNESS NOW!!11" anti-science garbage sites.

    Do we really need to see more garbage science on /.?

    If you want to know the risks of aspartame (spoiler alert: there are none unless you've been diagnosed with phenylketonuria), consult legitimate scientific bodies, like the NHS or Health Canada.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Please, everybody knows that vaccinations against diet sodas is part of Agenda 21.

  • "They also found that those who drank one a day were nearly three times as likely to be diagnosed with dementia."

    "Those who drank one to six artificially sweetened beverages a week were 2.6 times as likely to experience an ischemic stroke but were no more likely to develop dementia"

    So if you drink six a week, there's no change to risk of dementia, but somehow the seventh triples your risk?

    • So if you drink six a week, there's no change to risk of dementia, but somehow the seventh triples your risk?

      These are two distinct groups:

      • group A drinks less than one a day.
      • group B drinks more than one a day.

      Crossing from group A into group B doesn't magically triple your risk, but group B, collectively, has a much higher risk.

      Because group B does not have a cap, (7 to infinity sodas), it's intuitive that the collective risk jumps dramatically. That group includes people who are drinking a fucking ridic

    • I haven't reviewed their data, but sometimes biology works like that. You'll see a buffered response where nothing happens until the buffer is saturated and then effects increase linearly, followed by a plateau where you've saturated the target. You can think of it as sipping alcohol: nothing happens until you have absorbed more than your liver can eliminate per unit time, then you have a linear drunkenness response until you plateau by blacking out and being unable to continue drinking.
  • The older you get the closer you come to dying.
  • This reeks of being sponsored by the sugar industry. Those bastards paid Harvard researches in the 1960's to leave out sugar's being a cause of obesity and to shift the blame to fat. The result is a diabetes "epidemic", likely fueled by excessive sugar consumption taxing the pancreas until it no longer controls insulin levels properly. Any "study' like this should be suspect. How can an artificial sweetener that is not absorbed by the body, like sucralose, have any physical effect, unless the brain hates be

