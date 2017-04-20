Subway Sues Canada Network Over Claim Its Chicken Is 50 Percent Soy (yahoo.com) 32
jenningsthecat writes: As reported here back in February, the CBC, (Canada's national broadcaster), revealed DNA test results which indicated the chicken used in Subway Restaurants' sandwiches only contained about 50% chicken. Now, Subway is suing the public broadcaster for $210 million, because "its reputation and brand have taken a hit as a result of the CBC reports." The suit claims that "false statements [...] were published and republished, maliciously and without just cause or excuse, to a global audience, which has resulted in pecuniary loss to the plaintiffs."
Personally, my working assumption here is that the CBC report is substantially correct. It will be interesting to see how the case plays out -- but should this have happened at all? Regulatory agencies here in Canada seem to be pretty good when it comes to inspecting meat processing facilities. Should they also be testing the prepared foods served by major restaurant chains to ensure that claims regarding food content are true and accurate?
Soy tastes like chicken (Score:3)
Ironically (Score:2)
the soy protein is probably healthier food than chicken meat.
Not really.
CBC does a lot of even-handed coverage, even of US politics. The problem with CBC however is that it's often viewed as "too liberal" by conservatives, and "too boring" by liberals (US definition) because CBC News tends to focus on Ontario and little else.
http://thecanadaguide.com/basics/news-and-media/
"The CBC was created by the government of Prime Minister Mackenzie King (1874-1950) in 1936, at a time when radio and television were relatively new and the federal government was eager to ensure Ca
Two studies (Score:2)
If the studies are correct, you can't sue a news reporter for reporting factually correct news.
Hell, depending on the city and location, some Subways could just sell soy instead of chicken it would be even more popular.
Do we really need sandwich police? (Score:2)
If it's true, it's not defamatory, by definition.
The court will decide if it's true (Score:2)
It seems Subway is making two assertions:
A) The chicken does not contain any significant amount of soy.
B) The people who did the testing itself and the analysis of the tests were incompetent.
I haven't tested the chicken, and I don't know anything about the people who did the testing, so I don't know if either claim is true. If the TV station had two third-graders do the testing and analysis, they'll probably lose the law suit. If they were qualified, independent labs, and the TV station accurately represent
Your working assumption makes an ass out of you... (Score:2)
Wrong title (Score:2)
It doesn't matter. Regardless of what so called filler used, you can tell from the different texture when it's that high a proportion. The CBC "study" is worth less than toilet paper.
For one, they had the test done at a wildlife center, not a food laboratory. Second, plant and animal cells are different sizes and contain different amounts of DNA, CBC won't release their methodology for determining percentages from their samples.
Somebody's about to get a legal footlong over a judge's desk.
Subway Math (Score:1)
CBC is full of it. (Score:2)
Subway will win the lawsuit. https://arstechnica.com/scienc... [arstechnica.com]