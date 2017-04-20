Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Canada The Courts Science

Subway Sues Canada Network Over Claim Its Chicken Is 50 Percent Soy (yahoo.com) 32

Posted by BeauHD from the tastes-like-chicken dept.
jenningsthecat writes: As reported here back in February, the CBC, (Canada's national broadcaster), revealed DNA test results which indicated the chicken used in Subway Restaurants' sandwiches only contained about 50% chicken. Now, Subway is suing the public broadcaster for $210 million, because "its reputation and brand have taken a hit as a result of the CBC reports." The suit claims that "false statements [...] were published and republished, maliciously and without just cause or excuse, to a global audience, which has resulted in pecuniary loss to the plaintiffs."

Personally, my working assumption here is that the CBC report is substantially correct. It will be interesting to see how the case plays out -- but should this have happened at all? Regulatory agencies here in Canada seem to be pretty good when it comes to inspecting meat processing facilities. Should they also be testing the prepared foods served by major restaurant chains to ensure that claims regarding food content are true and accurate?

Subway Sues Canada Network Over Claim Its Chicken Is 50 Percent Soy

  • Soy tastes like chicken (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Thursday April 20, 2017 @08:48PM (#54273479)
    just like lots of other things
  • They did two independent studies and both had the same result. I would say it is the labs that should be sued if anything.
    • I think the problem is that they only tested from a single restaurant if memory serves correct. If you're seeing really strange results, you'd probably want to get samples from a few other restaurants to see if it's the chain or an isolated incident.

      Hell, depending on the city and location, some Subways could just sell soy instead of chicken it would be even more popular.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ark1 ( 873448 )
        This. A single supplier may have been delivering lower quality.
      • That's a bit weak. Unless it can be proven that the one restaurant tampered with the meat and added soy, the statement "Subway chicken sandwiches may only be 50% chicken" is still true.
  • Geez. It's a sandwich, not a nuclear reactor. If you like the way it tastes, great. If you don't, don't buy another one. I think we can let the sandwich eaters of Canada handle this on their own.
  • Op, a bit of research (always helpful) would reveal that Subway has an excellent case against the CBC. https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/03/food-scientists-weigh-in-on-50-subway-chicken-test-its-100-weird/ [arstechnica.com]
  • CBC claims there is around 50% of real chicken not that it is 50% soy. Remaining 50% are various fillers including soy.

    • It doesn't matter. Regardless of what so called filler used, you can tell from the different texture when it's that high a proportion. The CBC "study" is worth less than toilet paper.

      For one, they had the test done at a wildlife center, not a food laboratory. Second, plant and animal cells are different sizes and contain different amounts of DNA, CBC won't release their methodology for determining percentages from their samples.

      Somebody's about to get a legal footlong over a judge's desk.

  • So, a Subway footlong is 10 inches. The chicken in the chicken teriyaki is 50% chicken. A footlong costs $5. Assuming the chicken accounts for 40% of the cost of the footlong, and that I've had 15 chicken teriyaki footlongs in a year, how much of a refund does Subway owe me?

  • Subway will win the lawsuit. https://arstechnica.com/scienc... [arstechnica.com]

