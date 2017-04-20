Subway Sues Canada Network Over Claim Its Chicken Is 50 Percent Soy (yahoo.com) 268
jenningsthecat writes: As reported here back in February, the CBC, (Canada's national broadcaster), revealed DNA test results which indicated the chicken used in Subway Restaurants' sandwiches only contained about 50% chicken. Now, Subway is suing the public broadcaster for $210 million, because "its reputation and brand have taken a hit as a result of the CBC reports." The suit claims that "false statements [...] were published and republished, maliciously and without just cause or excuse, to a global audience, which has resulted in pecuniary loss to the plaintiffs."
Personally, my working assumption here is that the CBC report is substantially correct. It will be interesting to see how the case plays out -- but should this have happened at all? Regulatory agencies here in Canada seem to be pretty good when it comes to inspecting meat processing facilities. Should they also be testing the prepared foods served by major restaurant chains to ensure that claims regarding food content are true and accurate?
the soy protein is probably healthier food than chicken meat.
Read this http://link.springer.com/artic... [springer.com] and then say you are jumping for joy at the thought of consuming soy protein isolate and soy protein concentrate, hmm, i can imagine the taste and goodness of the high temperature acid bath. Soy protein isolate not a food any more, just the cheapest possible molecular chain you can get away with calling it food. If there was cheaper worse shit they could get away with calling food, they would. Personally I read that article and it sent a shudder down my spine and
Imagine a high temperature acid bath, let's say pH of 3 and at around 37 C.
Read this http://link.springer.com/artic... [springer.com] and then say you are jumping for joy at the thought of consuming soy protein isolate and soy protein concentrate, hmm, i can imagine the taste and goodness of the high temperature acid bath. Soy protein isolate not a food any more, just the cheapest possible molecular chain you can get away with calling it food. If there was cheaper worse shit they could get away with calling food, they would. Personally I read that article and it sent a shudder down my spine and made me nauseas to think of some of the crap I have eaten. Here read about your 'food?' for a change https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]. If you think that shit is healthier than chicken, you are an idiot.
The Springer article was paywalled but didn't seem to mention anything about health (or taste).
The "Health Effects" section in the Wikipedia article starts like this:
A meta-analysis concluded soy protein is correlated with significant decreases in serum cholesterol, low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and triglyceride concentrations.[41] High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol did not change. Although there is only preclinical evidence for a possible mechanism, the meta-analysis report stated that soy phytoestrogens – the isoflavones, genistein and daidzein – may be involved in reducing serum cholesterol levels.[41]
In general "processed==bad" and "natural==good" isn't a bad rule-of-thumb to use for healthy eating.
But the moment you have proper evidence that a particular processed food is good, or a natural one bad, forget the default rule and use the evidence instead.
Everything you eat passes through an acid bath: Your stomach.
Personally, some of my favourite snack foods have been bathed in acid or even caustic soda [wikipedia.org], sometimes for several months [wikipedia.org], even.
http://www.foodnetwork.com/rec... [foodnetwork.com]
But drinking a beer while eating sauerbraten sounds delicious.
Look up food babe. You'd love her. She shamelessly self-promotes by looking for ingredients that sound a bit science-y and then scaremongering them.
Oh, I love her. That's how I found out that microwaves turn food evil [science20.com], just like saying the words "Hitler" or "Satan" near your food does...
"Processed using chemicals" does not equal "bad for you." I suppose you won't eat GMOs either?
As long as your body can effectively process it into useful components that don't cause you harm, it's healthy. It's actually probably more healthy than "natural" foods because all the extra crap your body normally discards as feces or in urine isn't there.
You sound like the type of person who would unironically lobby to get dihydrogen monoxide removed from our water supply.
People are idiots and thing "processed" foods are bad, even though the exact opposite is true. Cooking food is "processing" it. Also, water is a chemical.
However, modern soy, such as in tofu, is essentially an industrial byproduct and is not only full of estrogens, but also a lot of shit beyond the soy protein that you don't want to eat. rtb61 is correct - soy is shit. (I don't know about the specifics he linked to as I'm not going to click it and read it.)
Now, if you're talking about classically prepar
Citation Required. Something is not terrible just because you say it is.
The big deal is lying to your customers about what you're selling them. That is a crime - specifically - fraud. If you bulk up your chicken with soy - that's your free right as far as I'm concerned. If you do it and say you didn't - you've become a criminal.
No you moron, you have to actually read and comprehend the information. If you just heard your friend talking about soy, that has zero value. Stop repeating that shit.
The real health concerns that live next door to the horseshit you posted about estrogen[sic] applies to non-fermented soy. As in, not tofu. The fermentation process converts all that shit. The part you're saying is still a concern in tofu, is not a concern at all with tofu. That has been studied extensively at this point. Other fermented soy i
You're the moron. The vast majority of soy products and soy-containing products are NOT produced with traditional fermentation and DO have all the problems I mentioned. I fucking explained this in my post. I guess you didn't read it. If you think this is limited to certain brands you're a fool. Soy that doesn't have issues (other than the estrogens) represent a small, small segment on the market. Basically natto and miso and SOME types of soy sauce.
The vast, vast majority of the market, such as the to
Actually, that makes it weird. You see, the default animal taste is chicken. But any forager or naturalist will tell you the default plant taste is asparagus.
If you eat rattlesnake, it "tastes like chicken" because it's lean and most of the distinctive flavor of a meat is in the fat (and bone -- it's always better to cook a steak or a pork chop bone in). If it's not fatty or bony or gamey or bloody, what you've got left is chicken flavor.
It's a mystery to me though why so many plants taste like asparagus
cicadas are slightly bitter.
Plants taste like asparagus because most food plants have been bred to have lower levels of acids that the plant generates to keep you from eating it. The reason is that the less extra work the plant does, the bigger it grows. When the farmers select for larger size, they're also selecting for less flavor, and the most bitter flavors are the first to go.
Asparagus is one of the minority of foods that caters to the natural cravings for some of those chemicals.
I do a lot of foraging
Edible mushrooms and poisonous mushrooms pretty much taste the same.
Which one of the walking dead told you that?
Mostly that is only true of the few deadly mushrooms that contain amanitans, mostly in the genus Amanita.
The vast majority of poisonous mushrooms also taste nasty.
The one mushroom I ate that was edible, but tastes like it should be poisonous was blue-capped polypore (Albatrellus flettii). It had a weird metallic flavor. I think my exact words were, "Oh wow, I'm amazed this is actually edible!" I pity the poor soul who eats that one enough times to get a liking for it.
;)
For mushrooms in the genus Russula it
Regarding nasty taste of "edible" fungii, I can't figure out the supposed king of the mushrooms, the truffle. It has to be an acquired taste...
Two studies (Score:2)
Hell, depending on the city and location, some Subways could just sell soy instead of chicken it would be even more popular.
Yeah AT&T tried to pull that on us after we upgraded to 12Mbps and we were only getting 8mbps.
Turns out while they don't guarantee internet speeds if the modem won't even sync at the rated up to speeds they have to send someone out to fix it.
You can use soy sauce and stuff to season the chicken but that should be a relatively minor percentage.
They tested several chains and they were all >90% chicken. Subway was the only anomaly.
The whole point of fast-food chains is that they sell a uniform product through all their chains. If this was an aberration, then Subway has to prove that. In the meantime, due to public expectations, the result should stand.
They did two independent studies and both had the same result.
There's also a litte-known third study [isotropic.org], done several years earlier, that confirms the results.
If the studies are correct, you can't sue a news reporter for reporting factually correct news.
If the studies are correct, you can't sue a news reporter for reporting factually correct news.
In America, truth is an absolute defense against libel. In the UK it is not, and you can be found guilty if someone's feelings were hurt. I don't know about Canada.
In America, truth is an absolute defense against libel.
It absolutely is not. There are no absolutes in law. And the truth is only what the courts rule it is.
It doesn't really matter because the testing done can in no way back up the claims made. DNA is damaged by heat so varied amounts of cooking will yield varied amounts of residual DNA. If subway cooks their chicken longer or hotter or any soy products are treated differently it will change the DNA profile. This in no way established the amount of chicken present.
Perhaps against the specific charge of libel, but you can still be sued and forced to pay up for telling the truth. Though no one can legally stop you from speaking, they can get after you for damages for any direct harm you cause. If you go around telling children that their dads are really some guy in prison and not the cuck that tucks them in at night, or you spend your days outing Apple users as straight, they can sue you for the distress you've caused even though it's all true.
Re: Irrelevant Studies (Score:4, Insightful)
So if you eat beef does that mean your cells contain bovine DNA? I'm not a biologist, but that sounds laughable.
Re: Irrelevant Studies (Score:5, Insightful)
Right, it sounds laughable because you used your biases to fill in assumed facts, instead of collecting actual facts.
The accusation is that the tests done in no way would have determined the amount of chicken or soy. This wasn't a legit type of DNA test.
The fact is that the results of the test do not match what was reported, at all, and what was reported is the same nonsense that people like you then repeat. And the low-information, semi-literate nature of the situation makes it impossible for Subway to fully mitigate the damage, which is why the liars who misrepresented the study are being asked to foot the bill for their lies.
Re: Irrelevant Studies (Score:5, Informative)
misinterpreted incorrectly
Oh good, they accidentally got it right!
Or did they?!?
The entire problem is that what was being passed off as Chicken appears to be adulterated before being supplied to Subway.
Some adulterates aren't so bad. I wouldn't like chicken if there was zero salt added.
Re: Irrelevant Studies (Score:5, Informative)
Chickens are frequently fed soybean meal so maybe they drew the wrong conclusions from DNA tests...
Yet the chicken meat at Wendy's, McDonalds, A&W... etc were all 85%+ chicken DNA. Only the chicken meat from subway was 50% chicken DNA.
The lab also was so surprised by the Subway results, that they did the test over again with completely new samples BEFORE publishing... and got the same results.
Re: Irrelevant Studies (Score:5, Funny)
Maybe the other fast food places use chicken meat from cannibal chickens.
More likely the soy is from the teriyaki sauce or similar that subway puts on their chicken. The DNA from the soy is far more intact and so makes up a much larger percent of the identifiable DNA than its portion of the source material.
Chicken Shit Sandwiches (Score:3)
Chickens are frequently fed soybean meal so maybe they drew the wrong conclusions from DNA tests.
The only way that could happen is if they put chicken shit in their sandwiches so lets all really hope that is not how the soy DNA got there.
Chickens are frequently fed soybean meal so maybe they drew the wrong conclusions from DNA tests...
Yeah, I don't think that's how the digestive system works.
You're taking that saying "you are what you eat" a little too literally.
If the other restaurants do not use soy as a seasoning, there will be much less identifiable soy DNA in the sample. The DNA in the raw meat will generally be somewhat degraded by time and processing while the DNA in a marinade or the like will be relatively intact.
Your working assumption makes an ass out of you... (Score:5, Informative)
True, the CBC investigation did things in an odd way.
However, the results from the other chicken fell into reasonable expected values (85-95% chicken). Thus, when Subway's fell well outside the expected value, something is up.
Now, granted, using the industry standard testing methods returns the right value, but you do wonder if there's something else going on - is someone gaming the system so it tests properly, or what's happening so that everyone else measures properly
So you're claiming that even where the methodology is faulty, if it differently faulty in an individual case then the person under study must be suspicious?
I don't think you really understand the "faulty" part in "faulty."
It doesn't matter. Regardless of what so called filler used, you can tell from the different texture when it's that high a proportion. The CBC "study" is worth less than toilet paper.
For one, they had the test done at a wildlife center, not a food laboratory. Second, plant and animal cells are different sizes and contain different amounts of DNA, CBC won't release their methodology for determining percentages from their samples.
Somebody's about to get a legal footlong over a judge's desk.
CBC is full of it. (Score:5, Informative)
Subway will win the lawsuit. https://arstechnica.com/scienc... [arstechnica.com]
Agreed. But so many people just read the headline and believe it. A few more go to the article, which has been highly edited and compressed to catch eyeballs and earn ad revenue, and believe that. Only a very few people take to time to actually get the real original report, much less wonder how accurate the report really is.
Thought the CBC tests were discredited (Score:3)
I read a while back that the tests the CBC had performed have been discredited. In other words, CBC's method of determining the percentage of chicken is not the usual way one goes about it. It's not that the test results are wrong, but rather the test is not the right test. At least that's what I read. Could be wrong, though.
If your chicken patty really is 50% soy, you could tell just by looking, and if you didn't look you would know at the first bite because it wouldn't taste or feel like chicken. If someone really is trying to make fake meat that tastes and looks like meat then they wouldn't use soy to do it. Fake meat that actually fools people will be much more expensive than chicken anyway.
While many media outlets took the results to mean that the chicken is only half chicken, the reality of DNA testing is slightly more nuanced.
DNA tests don't reveal an exact percentage of the amount of chicken in the whole piece, but DNA experts have told Marketplace that the testing is a good indicator of the proportion of animal and plant DNA in the product.
Trent University's Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory stands by its test results.
"While most of the samples [www.cbc.ca] were found to contain close to 100 per cent chicken DNA,
Yes, Subway has drastically more soy than anyone else, in their teriyaki chicken.
The tuna salad also has pickles and mayo, but for some reason it didn't make a headline.
Report (Score:3)
http://www.cbc.ca/news/busines... [www.cbc.ca]
"We were able to determine the relative amounts of chicken via plant filler in these samples through PCR amplification"
Our chicken is not half water! (Score:2)
How dare you suggest our chicken contains so much water! It's 50 percent chicken protein, 30 percent water, 5 percent meat glue, 5 percent insect parts, and 10 percent rat droppings. And we can prove it!
See you in court, you libelous bastards!
Jared Fondlebum
Director of Marketing
Subway
Dumbest thing Subway could do (Score:2)
Subway just shot itself in the foot here. This is a Barbara Streisand [wikipedia.org] move that will only further expose Subway as a bad company with bad faith practices. Their sales will totally tank because of this and I would be surprised if they haven't already been hit really hard by their own stupidity. No empathy from me. They should have owned up to it and issued an apology and discontinued this bad product.
Er, of course it is? (Score:2)
https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/... [usda.gov]
Cooked chicken is about 60% water.
So no, it isn't more than about 40% "chicken" by weight.
But it still very well could be what we call "chicken" - ie the agglomeration of the muscle fiber, water, fats, etc.
But it still very well could be what we call "chicken" - ie the agglomeration of the muscle fiber, water, fats, etc.
It's more like an agglutination, since it's chicken bits which are glued together with a very tiny amount of soy protein and then sliced hyper-regularly.
Done properly, no problem... (Score:5, Informative)
I don't see why regulatory agencies shouldn't be able to test products.... IF they are doing it properly though.
Because if Subway is right on this one, and it sounds like they are, they have all the rights to sue CBC for it, and this isn't only to the benefit of Subway, but also to the benefit of the public.
https://arstechnica.com/scienc... [arstechnica.com]
Basically, if the ArsTechnica article is right, CBC used a bad method to jump into a conclusion and premeditated an article about it for some reason. That reason could be pure incompetence or perhaps something worse, but it certainly damaged the fast food chain reputation for no good reason.
Rebuilding that sort of reputation can be extremely costly, and the fast food chain could lose far more than 210 million for it. Unfounded rumors usually already cost far more than that for other fast food chains, a regulatory agency going out of it's way to publish something like that can be far more damaging.
We'll see how it goes.
Basically, if the ArsTechnica article is right, CBC used a bad method to jump into a conclusion and premeditated an article about it for some reason. That reason could be pure incompetence or perhaps something worse, but it certainly damaged the fast food chain reputation for no good reason.
Yes, but isn't the main culprit the actual laboratory, so shouldn't the laboratory be the one that is liable assuming the CBC does a full and complete retraction? After all, it's not like the CBC has any expertise in this particular field and they did rely on the claimed expertise of another organization.
For instance, let's say there is another doping scandal in the Tour de France, should the CBC avoid publishing anything about such a scandal if only one laboratory was used to test the blood samples (even i
Trim the summary (Score:2)
My goodness, child, please stop reading the summary. Think of the children! Their poor eyes! Your poor eyes!
My 2 cents... (Score:2)
Suck on science, Subway.
Not really.
CBC does a lot of even-handed coverage, even of US politics. The problem with CBC however is that it's often viewed as "too liberal" by conservatives, and "too boring" by liberals (US definition) because CBC News tends to focus on Ontario and little else.
http://thecanadaguide.com/basics/news-and-media/
"The CBC was created by the government of Prime Minister Mackenzie King (1874-1950) in 1936, at a time when radio and television were relatively new and the federal government was eager to ensure Ca
Taxpayers are frequently against things that they pay for, they may even cheer for suits like this. Usually without ever considering the fact that they will have to pay for it.
Yeah and it's entirely funded by taxpayer money. So subway is essentially suing the people who they are selling allegedly half soy chicken. That'll earn them brownie points with the public.
CBC is far from "entirely funded by taxpayer money." They do receive some public funds (most recent
... $C 675 million - $US 506 million) vs. total expenditures of $C 1.62 billion - $US 1.21billion. The difference ... about a billion dollars ... is earned income.
Re:Do we really need sandwich police? (Score:5, Insightful)
People have a right to know what they are eating.
I wish they did, but they really don't. They should, though.
I, for one, would like to see all products' ingredients labeled with country of origin. What year is it? Can't we have just-in-time printing of product labels yet? At least the ingredient list?
I don't know if people have a right to know what they are eating.
I do know that if you tell people you're selling them chicken, but you're actually selling them soy, you're defrauding them and you deserve to be prosecuted.
And Subway doesn't have the right to operate a business without conforming to regulations.
Adding ethylene glycol to white wine improves its taste, but I doubt that you really want to drink it.
Well, by how much does it improve the taste, exactly?
Well, things sold rally ought to be what they're represented as. If someone sells you a 14 kt gold ring, it ought to be exactly that, not gold-plated silver, even if the plating job is really good. Now I, as a smart consumer, might decide that a gold ring with a good enough plating job is good enough because it will be indistinguishable over the lifetime of the intended user, but it's my choice, not the vendor's.
Now foods especially should be what they say they are. Now I agree, there is no reason at al
If it's true, it's not defamatory, by definition.
The court will decide if it's true (Score:3)
It seems Subway is making two assertions:
A) The chicken does not contain any significant amount of soy.
B) The people who did the testing itself and the analysis of the tests were incompetent.
I haven't tested the chicken, and I don't know anything about the people who did the testing, so I don't know if either claim is true. If the TV station had two third-graders do the testing and analysis, they'll probably lose the law suit. If they were qualified, independent labs, and the TV station accurately represent
B) The people who did the testing itself and the analysis of the tests were incompetent.
That's not exactly what they claim.
They claim that the people who did the testing itself and the analysis of the tests are competent, but that they're competent in a different type of DNA testing entirely.
Have you ever eaten a subway chicken sandwich? No, not the chicken "breast" sandwich (that has an appreciable chunk of (purported) chicken that you'd able to judge the texture of), but something like the "Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki"? The chicken in it is tiny little strips that gets dreeeeeeenched in the sauce. By the time I get to unwrapping it, all texture is gone.
Right, did you know that the labs selected weren't even food science labs? And that the reporters then interpreted the results on their own?
There is absolutely no reason to believe them. Subway had tests run at actual food science labs, and their chicken was found to be real chicken.
It "sounds" like SLAPP to you because you're listening with your biases instead of your ears.
It's happened to other chain foods before.
I'll never forget back in the 80s when a beef supplier was actually selling multiple burger chains beef that was actually kangaroo. We drove the people at the burger joints nuts by going in and ordering Roo-Burgers. You really found out which of them had a sense of humor.
If you continue moving your eyes over an additional couple dozen words on the menu you might discover that you can pay extra for double the meat.
You also might find out if you try it that if you ask nicely they'll give you extra cheese.
Phytoestrogens are a scientific fact. Just how much of an impact they have on the average diet is still up for debate:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/p... [nih.gov]
A lot of people on the "paleo" diet specifically seek out grass-fed beef, but it's awfully expensive in general.
The chicken in the chicken teriyaki is close to 100% chicken. The teriyaki sauce on the chicken contains about as much identifiable soy DNA as the chicken contains identifiable chicken DNA.
Lawyer - $18,000,000
Plaintiff - Coupon for $3 off a 5 foot party sub, only good on tuesdays before 3pm.