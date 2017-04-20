Discovery May Help Decipher Ancient Inca String Code (nationalgeographic.com) 22
A discovery made in a remote mountain village high in the Peruvian Andes suggests that the ancient Inca used accounting devices made of knotted, colored strings for more than accounting. From a report on National Geographic: The devices, called khipus (pronounced kee-poos), used combinations of knots to represent numbers and were used to inventory stores of corn, beans, and other provisions. Spanish accounts from colonial times claim that Inca khipus also encoded history, biographies, and letters, but researchers have yet to decipher any non-numerical meaning in the cords and knots. Now a pair of khipus protected by Andean elders since colonial times may offer fresh clues for understanding how more elaborate versions of the devices could have stored and relayed information. "What we found is a series of complex color combinations between the cords," says Sabine Hyland, professor of anthropology at University of St Andrews in Scotland and a National Geographic Explorer. "The cords have 14 different colors that allow for 95 unique cord patterns. That number is within the range of symbols in logosyllabic writing systems." Hyland theorizes that specific combinations of colored strings and knots may have represented syllables or words.
Did someone say string... (Score:1)
Not this again (Score:5, Funny)
Look, for the last time - it's not "ancient Incan code".
It's just very well-obfuscated perl.
Re: (Score:2)
That made me LOL! I'm tempted to make this my new
.sig.. ;-)
Re: (Score:1)
Same thing. Every string parses as valid code in Perl. Now whether it's "useful" code is another matter
;-)
University of St Andrews (Score:1)
When I went there we spelled it correctly. Surprisingly the fault of the article rather than
/. editors.
Re: University of St Andrews (Score:1)
Hah, nice.
What comes round (Score:1)
It does however put a new spin on the term spaghetti code.
Fund my Kickstarter for a new type of keyboard! (Score:2)
Set your decoder ring to B-2! (Score:2)
String Decoding (Score:1)
It says... (Score:2)
So you are telling us... (Score:2)
That the Inca came up with string theory?