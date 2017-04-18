Salt Makes You Hungry, Not Thirsty, Study Says (sciencedaily.com) 19
wisebabo writes: Salty diet makes you hungry, not thirsty. Science Daily reports: "In a study carried out during a simulated mission to Mars, an international group of scientists has found exactly the opposite to be true. 'Cosmonauts' who ate more salt retained more water, weren't as thirsty, and needed more energy." So if you don't want to gain weight on your trip to Mars, don't eat salty chips. If you don't want to gain weight at home, maybe you should stay away from them as well. From the report: "The studies were carried out by Natalia Rakova (MD, PhD) of the Charite and MDC and her colleagues. The subjects were two groups of 10 male volunteers sealed into a mock spaceship for two simulated flights to Mars. The first group was examined for 105 days; the second over 205 days. They had identical diets except that over periods lasting several weeks, they were given three different levels of salt in their food. The results confirmed that eating more salt led to a higher salt content in urine -- no surprise there. Nor was there any surprise in a correlation between amounts of salt and overall quantity of urine. But the increase wasn't due to more drinking -- in fact, a salty diet caused the subjects to drink less. Salt was triggering a mechanism to conserve water in the kidneys."
Which is why bars serve peanuts pretzels and chips (Score:2)
Which is why bars serve free peanuts, pretzels and chips - obviously they make their real money from food.
So what? Has anyone studied whether they what those bars are doing actually works?
I can't help but dismiss your comment as "even if the prevailing view must be correct, regardless if it is wrong."
Monthly versus momentary salt intake (Score:2)
I think there is a distinction between long term, over the course of weeks and months, vs short-term, in bar when you're currently eating salty food at the moment.
Eating more salt over the course of a month or two may certainly be associated with eating more that month. Maybe because french fries and chips taste better than unsalted potatoes.
In the very short term, at a bar, eating salty snacks definitely makes you thirsty at the moment - the body wants to balance the intake of salt and water - basically to
Likely the experiment was tainted because they could not increase levels of salt intake to match bar snack levels, which would be very unhealthy and there are laws against that in experiments. So somewhat increases levels of salt increase desire to eat (most likley based around salts interaction with glutamic acid to create MSG, which is why junk food is so salty), whilst levels of salt they could not test for due ie unhealthy levels produce thirst. The brain telling the kidneys to fuck off, we gotta flush
Maybe the food with more salt tasted better, which made people want to eat more of it? Or the fact they drank less was because the more full because the ate more food?
Sweat contains salt. Sweating loses salt (Score:3)
Sweat is salt water. When you sweat, your body is losing water and salt. Therefore you need to consume more water and salt to replace what was lost. That's why you take water and salt when you're hot and sweating.
Separately, retaining salt also requires retaining water to balance out the salt, but retaining water isn't really something you aim for, unless you're a camel.
Now, take this knowledge and go check the sodium level on your favorite fast food place. Put two and two together.
Fast food is slow poison, folks!