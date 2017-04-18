Researchers Discover New Species of Giant Spider (mentalfloss.com) 49
adeelarshad82 writes: Califorctenus cacachilensis, recently named by researchers at the San Diego Natural History Museum, was first located in 2013 in a mountain range in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The eye pattern led researchers to believe it was potentially part of a group of wandering spiders from the Ctenidae family. Knowing Ctenidae are nocturnal, the researchers returned to the cave at night, where they spotted a living specimen. Their research further led them to confirm that it was a previously unidentified species related to the Brazilian wandering spider. The findings have been published in Zootaxa.
Nukes from North Korea and now this (Score:5, Funny)
One more thing to worry about - giant spiders from Mexico.
Will Trump's wall keep them out?
Re: (Score:2)
I hate spiders! [noelshack.com]
Re:Nukes from North Korea and now this (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Nukes from North Korea and now this (Score:5, Funny)
And Mexico will pay for the Yuge American Spiders.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Pacific North West already have giant house spiders that appear inside at the end of summer. Even fairly modern houses that shouldn't have any gaps big enough for them to sneak in through, there they are perched on the wall in the morning waiting for the vacuum cleaner to find them.
the Brazilian wanders around (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Or you could split the difference. [nocookie.net]
Science at its best... (Score:5, Funny)
“I got bit while handling a live specimen of Califorctenus cacachilensis, and I’m still alive,” Berrian said.
Re: (Score:2)
No priapism?? (Score:5, Funny)
Thank you researchers (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
I especially like the bit: "I got bit while handling a live specimen of Califorctenus cacachilensis, and I’m still alive"
Science!
Re: (Score:2)
Ooh, I don't like spiders and snakes.
Are they going to name it aragog? (Score:5, Funny)
the euro-step (Score:3)
Sounds like the name of a Utah Jazz power forward drafted from Latvia.
Yummy! (Score:3)
Spiders are related to crabs. Are these things big enough to try my crabcake recipes on? A quick boil with some old bay should remove the hair...
Re:Yummy! (Score:4, Funny)
There's a quest in World of Warcraft in which an NPC has you gather spider meat as the main ingredient for his "dusky crab cakes".
That's not a giant spider! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty big. Now, in keeping with the recent article regarding favorite sci-fi movies, here's what has to be the biggest spider ever, from 1955's "Tarantula". [wikipedia.org]
Why? (Score:2)
Why would they do this? This is like hearing they developed a way to make more bloodthirsty mosquitoes. Let's focus science back on making better electric cars, space travel, faster computers, etc...