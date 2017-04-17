For the First Time On Record, Human-Caused Climate Change Has Rerouted an Entire River (washingtonpost.com) 49
A team of scientists on Monday documented what they're describing as the first case of large-scale river reorganization as a result of human-caused climate change (Editor's note: could be paywalled; alternative source). From a report: They found that in mid-2016, the retreat of a very large glacier in Canada's Yukon territory led to the rerouting of its vast stream of meltwater from one river system to another -- cutting down flow to the Yukon's largest lake, and channeling freshwater to the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska, rather than to the Bering Sea. The researchers dubbed the reorganization an act of "rapid river piracy," saying that such events had often occurred in the Earth's geologic past, but never before, to their knowledge, as a sudden present-day event. They also called it "geologically instantaneous." "The river wasn't what we had seen a few years ago. It was a faded version of its former self," lead study author Daniel Shugar of the University of Washington at Tacoma said of the Slims River, which lost much of its flow because of the glacial change. "It was barely flowing at all. Literally, every day, we could see the water level dropping, we could see sandbars popping out in the river."
Oh, this is going to be great (Score:1)
Pass the popcorn!
Re:Oh, this is going to be great (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Oh, this is going to be great (Score:5, Insightful)
Addendum to my last:
Note that I live near the Mississippi River, which, until it was leveed all to hell-and-gone, routinely shifted its channel from year to year. So the notion of a river rerouting itself isn't terribly surprising to me, nor is it really that big a deal, unless it reroutes itself over someone's house or a town (which the Mississippi used to do from time to time in the 19th Century).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, because through the power of bigger engineering, we can put the bastard back. The Miss would have jumped over to the Atchafalaya channel years ago if it wasn't for engineering intervention.
Re: (Score:2)
Here in Iceland we got a new highest waterfall out of the deal. Our highest used to be Glymur, but the glacier Morsárjökull receded up a cliff and in its place left a series of waterfalls that are higher than Glymur (now called Morsárfossar).
Glymur is prettier though. [google.com] Morsárfossar [staticflickr.com] was prettier partially glaciated, like the cliffs to the right still are [ytimg.com].
Re: (Score:1)
Only beavers are allowed to alter to suit their needs.
Prirates should stick to the oceans (Score:1)
Not rapid rivers
Re: Prirates should stick to the oceans (Score:2)
In 1913 (Score:1)
The Colorado and Brazos rivers joined into one raging river due to upstream flooding, changing the course of both rivers.
Not due to man made global warming. So yes it has happened in recent history.
Re: (Score:2)
And also we're now going to blame ANY climate change on mankind, even if it happened in the past, and even though the earth's climate has been constantly changing for the past 5 billion years.
Mmmmm (Score:2)
It's going to be raining . . . sheep.
Gimme a nice MLT—mutton, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, where the mutton is nice and lean and the tomatoes are ripe.
geologically instantaneous (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So you're able to predict that people who don't agree with you will come here.
Does that somehow mean that you're right and they are not?
Nope.
So some ice melted and (Score:1)
So some ice melted and uncovered a path of less resistance... and they're surprised that the river didn't hesitate to take it, and that the places where the water used to go now has less. mmkay
EVERYBODY PANIC
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Chain of conclusions (Score:3, Interesting)
"The researchers found only a minuscule probability that the retreat of Kaskawulsh glacier — which retracted by nearly half a mile from 1956 to 2007 — could have occurred in what they called a “constant climate.” They therefore inferred that the events in question could be attributed to human-caused climate change."
So they think it's unlikely to have occurred in a "constant climate", and among the imaginable range of non-constant climates they hinted the events *could* be attributed to "human-caused climate change". (Whatever that exactly means, given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.)
So, logically, WaPo titles the article "For the first time on record, human-caused climate change has rerouted an entire river." Good job, journalists.
Re: (Score:1)
given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.
Causes:
* CO2 from burning fuels (by humans)
* Methane from cows (cultivated by humans)
* 200K cycle that still has another 30K years to go but has been pushed ahead (by the above)
Which other "significant" causes am I missing?
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say whatever contributes to that 200K cycle you mentioned. I could be wrong but I imagine those factors are not well understood.
Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.
Sounds like you don't really know just how fucked thing have become. Using ice core samples, they were able to calculate how much atmospheric CO2 there was in the past. Here's a graph of it including our really fucked present. [skeptic.com]
We did it! (Score:2)
It took 200 years but we finally managed to piss of mother nature! Now take your river and go home!
;)
geologically instantaneous is nothing new (Score:2)
Without Truth: Bad WashPo (Score:1)
The reason for the story in WashPo and the other story about the Crack in the Greenland outlet glacier, is due to the Budget Bills, Transition 2017 and 2018, are still held in committee in Congress. The most likely outcome is a continuing resolution to carry the Fed through to 30 Sept. 2017, i.e. New FY.
Counter example #1: Sultan Sea, created by very error prone California Development Company, boy they Really Developed This by major error, in 1905.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salton_Sea
Glaciers to not res
Stilt houses on Deltas and flood plains (Score:2)