Earth Science

For the First Time On Record, Human-Caused Climate Change Has Rerouted an Entire River

Posted by msmash
A team of scientists on Monday documented what they're describing as the first case of large-scale river reorganization as a result of human-caused climate change (Editor's note: could be paywalled; alternative source). From a report: They found that in mid-2016, the retreat of a very large glacier in Canada's Yukon territory led to the rerouting of its vast stream of meltwater from one river system to another -- cutting down flow to the Yukon's largest lake, and channeling freshwater to the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska, rather than to the Bering Sea. The researchers dubbed the reorganization an act of "rapid river piracy," saying that such events had often occurred in the Earth's geologic past, but never before, to their knowledge, as a sudden present-day event. They also called it "geologically instantaneous." "The river wasn't what we had seen a few years ago. It was a faded version of its former self," lead study author Daniel Shugar of the University of Washington at Tacoma said of the Slims River, which lost much of its flow because of the glacial change. "It was barely flowing at all. Literally, every day, we could see the water level dropping, we could see sandbars popping out in the river."

  • Prirates should stick to the oceans (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Not rapid rivers

  • In 1913 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Colorado and Brazos rivers joined into one raging river due to upstream flooding, changing the course of both rivers.

    Not due to man made global warming. So yes it has happened in recent history.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Koby77 ( 992785 )
      >>saying that such events had often occurred in the Earth's geologic past, but never before, to their knowledge, as a sudden present-day event.

      And also we're now going to blame ANY climate change on mankind, even if it happened in the past, and even though the earth's climate has been constantly changing for the past 5 billion years.

  • geologically instantaneous (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:42PM (#54253429)
    THAT'S the band's name.

  • So some ice melted and (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So some ice melted and uncovered a path of less resistance... and they're surprised that the river didn't hesitate to take it, and that the places where the water used to go now has less. mmkay

    EVERYBODY PANIC

  • Chain of conclusions (Score:3, Interesting)

    by iMadeGhostzilla ( 1851560 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:51PM (#54253491)

    "The researchers found only a minuscule probability that the retreat of Kaskawulsh glacier — which retracted by nearly half a mile from 1956 to 2007 — could have occurred in what they called a “constant climate.” They therefore inferred that the events in question could be attributed to human-caused climate change."

    So they think it's unlikely to have occurred in a "constant climate", and among the imaginable range of non-constant climates they hinted the events *could* be attributed to "human-caused climate change". (Whatever that exactly means, given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.)

    So, logically, WaPo titles the article "For the first time on record, human-caused climate change has rerouted an entire river." Good job, journalists.

    • given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.

      Causes:
      * CO2 from burning fuels (by humans)
      * Methane from cows (cultivated by humans)
      * 200K cycle that still has another 30K years to go but has been pushed ahead (by the above)

      Which other "significant" causes am I missing?

      • I'd say whatever contributes to that 200K cycle you mentioned. I could be wrong but I imagine those factors are not well understood.

        Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.

        • Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.

          Sounds like you don't really know just how fucked thing have become. Using ice core samples, they were able to calculate how much atmospheric CO2 there was in the past. Here's a graph of it including our really fucked present. [skeptic.com]

  • It took 200 years but we finally managed to piss of mother nature! Now take your river and go home! ;)

  • These events are normally considered geologic hazards: earthquakes, landslides, floods, etc. These are hazards because of the impact they have on us and our way of life, same is considered with climate change, how much will this change impact us and are we okay with that. So the question is, how will this impact us and since it's up were people are not, nothing much will come from this other than more evidence there is a rapid change to the environment. We always need more data to improve our understanding,

  • Without Truth: Bad WashPo (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The reason for the story in WashPo and the other story about the Crack in the Greenland outlet glacier, is due to the Budget Bills, Transition 2017 and 2018, are still held in committee in Congress. The most likely outcome is a continuing resolution to carry the Fed through to 30 Sept. 2017, i.e. New FY.

    Counter example #1: Sultan Sea, created by very error prone California Development Company, boy they Really Developed This by major error, in 1905.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salton_Sea

    Glaciers to not res

  • In many parts of the world from India and Bangladesh, Indonesia and South America, rivers changing course is a common occurrence and the residents there have learned to build their houses on stilts to avoid flooding. As silt builds up and dams the flow of part of a river on mostly flat terrain, the water will find a new path of least resistance to the sea.

