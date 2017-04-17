For the First Time On Record, Human-Caused Climate Change Has Rerouted an Entire River (washingtonpost.com) 140
A team of scientists on Monday documented what they're describing as the first case of large-scale river reorganization as a result of human-caused climate change (Editor's note: could be paywalled; alternative source). From a report: They found that in mid-2016, the retreat of a very large glacier in Canada's Yukon territory led to the rerouting of its vast stream of meltwater from one river system to another -- cutting down flow to the Yukon's largest lake, and channeling freshwater to the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska, rather than to the Bering Sea. The researchers dubbed the reorganization an act of "rapid river piracy," saying that such events had often occurred in the Earth's geologic past, but never before, to their knowledge, as a sudden present-day event. They also called it "geologically instantaneous." "The river wasn't what we had seen a few years ago. It was a faded version of its former self," lead study author Daniel Shugar of the University of Washington at Tacoma said of the Slims River, which lost much of its flow because of the glacial change. "It was barely flowing at all. Literally, every day, we could see the water level dropping, we could see sandbars popping out in the river."
Oh, this is going to be great (Score:4, Funny)
Pass the popcorn!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Oh, this is going to be great (Score:5, Insightful)
Addendum to my last:
Note that I live near the Mississippi River, which, until it was leveed all to hell-and-gone, routinely shifted its channel from year to year. So the notion of a river rerouting itself isn't terribly surprising to me, nor is it really that big a deal, unless it reroutes itself over someone's house or a town (which the Mississippi used to do from time to time in the 19th Century).
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, because through the power of bigger engineering, we can put the bastard back. The Miss would have jumped over to the Atchafalaya channel years ago if it wasn't for engineering intervention.
Re: (Score:3)
The Miss would have jumped over to the Atchafalaya channel years ago
Is that the one that looks like a shark?
Re: (Score:3)
Has it routinely emptied across another continental divide? Nope. Then what's your point?
Re: (Score:3)
Note that I live near the Mississippi River, which, until it was leveed all to hell-and-gone, routinely shifted its channel from year to year. So the notion of a river rerouting itself isn't terribly surprising to me, nor is it really that big a deal, unless it reroutes itself over someone's house or a town (which the Mississippi used to do from time to time in the 19th Century).
Sure, but this is well known from rivers that run over a plain - they tend to meander, silt builds up etc. The effect is rather more dramatic when the source dries up or goes to another river. It is the same, basic processes that are behind, but whereas the meandering river phenomenon is common, the interesting thing about this case is that it can be attributed directly to climate change: the glacier has melted away to such a degree that it now drains away through an entirely different channel. It would be
Re: (Score:1)
You assume I am white though. And American. Interesting.
Re: (Score:3)
Here in Iceland we got a new highest waterfall out of the deal. Our highest used to be Glymur, but the glacier Morsárjökull receded up a cliff and in its place left a series of waterfalls that are higher than Glymur (now called Morsárfossar).
Glymur is prettier though. [google.com] Morsárfossar [staticflickr.com] was prettier partially glaciated, like the cliffs to the right still are [ytimg.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Morsárfossar... I'm curious, what was it called before the earthquake shook up the name?
Re: (Score:2)
MorsÃrfossar... I'm curious, what was it called before the earthquake shook up the name?
AÃfmoosssrrr.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone living next to a river can easily and instantly tell you why a river finding a new river bed is a REALLY, REALLY, REALLY bad thing.
Unless of course you always wanted to have a swimming pool with running fresh water access in the basement.
Re: (Score:2)
Only beavers are allowed to alter to suit their needs.
Re: (Score:2)
How should we if you can't even be assed to remember how to properly spell his name?
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Oh, this is going to be great (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Good or bad, what proof is there, this is indeed "human-caused"?
You can at least start with the IPCC report [ipcc.ch] for a round-up of the science, then look at the scientific journals that have been published since then for any updates that have been made.
Re: (Score:1)
No, it's all fake. We have to wait for the real report that Trump personally is researching and then is going to write. It will be GLORIOUS! And not fake news.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
With claims it's "human-caused" without any scientific basis. And all these smart people lauding this shit can't answer how much of it is human contribution. Is it 5%? 100%? I'm not denying climate change, hell, i'm not denying that it's in part human cause... but screaming that human-caused climate change rerouted a river is a fucking hyperbole.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What makes you think that they haven't produced reports stating what proportion of the CO2 in the atmosphere comes from what source. Have a look at the report to which I linked rather than just assuming that nobody talks about this.
Besides, who cares what the percentage is that can be apportioned to humans. If the equilibrium is out of balance, then it is up to us to solve the problem. Who else is going to if we don't?
Re: (Score:2)
What makes you think that they haven't produced reports stating what proportion of the CO2 in the atmosphere comes from what source.
The people shouting "Where's the proof?" loudest are the people least likely to actually look at the proof if you give it to them.
Re: (Score:2)
I am sorry that would be because rivers don't change course on their own.
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
This one is particularly good
http://www.npr.org/sections/in... [npr.org]
Anyone who had read their Mark Twain was aware of the Mississippi doing this all the time.
Here's more
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
Most people who have at least the basic knowledge of Earth Science will tell you changing course is what rivers do.
Re: (Score:2)
Seeing as you don't know the difference between land and sea ice, it's safe to ignore your comments on this subject, as you have demonstrated your lack of fundamental knowledge.
Re: (Score:2)
Seeing as you don't know the difference between land and sea ice,
Says the man who just proved he doesn't know the difference between a river and glacier.
Re: (Score:3)
Paid for by the people that profit from the fear mongering.
Bunch of chicken little politicians making money.
News flash, the Earth changes, and always will. The weather has always been impossible to predict more than 10 days in advance. We only have 7 days notice because now we have satellites in space watching clouds and rain move.
The old timers will tell you. It's a long established pattern before the news agencies started hyping it up.
Re: (Score:2)
Which part of your 'logic' means it's OK to dump billions of tons of CO2 into the air every year?
Re: (Score:2)
It's Trillions less than WWI, WWII, or any number of volcanic eruptions *alone*
Interesting fact, if you look at you tube you will find a guy that likes to go into old abandoned mines. One of them, is thawing, after having been frozen solid within the last 100 years.
Think about that. Sometime around 100 years ago an entire mine *froze* and is only now thawing. In the 70's the hype was over global cooling, for the same reasons the media and politi-farts have listed is causing global warming. If you have been
Re: (Score:3)
Good or bad, what proof is there, this is indeed "human-caused"?
It's not like you intend to read it.
Re: (Score:2)
And it isn't like you would accept any evidence that proved you wrong.
Why don't you actually try that and see if it's true?
Re: Oh, this is going to be great (Score:2)
What part of co2 is a greenhouse gas don't you believe in, its a simple concept that is easily proved in a lab and humans have released staggering amounts of. Co2 into the atmosphere, enough to blanket the entire globe with several inches of co2. If you had a greenhouse with several inches of glass, it would heat up inside substantially., we're very lucky that the ocean's have taken most of the heat energy because if it hadn't we'd be very very fkkd right now, 30deg C hotter iirc. Where fkkn preview gone?
Re: (Score:3)
Good or bad, what proof is there, this is indeed "human-caused"?
Whose fault is it if you are ignorant of the basic science of climate?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
*munchmunch*
Yup. But the popcorn tastes better when you can simply enjoy the show because you don't care about the characters in the play anymore.
Prirates should stick to the oceans (Score:1)
Not rapid rivers
Re: Prirates should stick to the oceans (Score:2)
In 1913 (Score:1)
The Colorado and Brazos rivers joined into one raging river due to upstream flooding, changing the course of both rivers.
Not due to man made global warming. So yes it has happened in recent history.
Re:In 1913 (Score:5, Insightful)
And also we're now going to blame ANY climate change on mankind, even if it happened in the past, and even though the earth's climate has been constantly changing for the past 5 billion years.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're willfully obtuse, sure.
geologically instantaneous (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Queue the idiots that put up straw men... Like you
Cue the morons who can't spell "cue." Buncha "loosers."
Re: (Score:2)
So you're able to predict that people who don't agree with you will come here.
Does that somehow mean that you're right and they are not?
Nope.
A slam-dunk! (Score:2, Informative)
"The researchers found only a minuscule probability that the retreat of Kaskawulsh glacier — which retracted by nearly half a mile from 1956 to 2007 — could have occurred in what they called a “constant climate.” They therefore inferred that the events in question could be attributed to human-caused climate change."
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Chain of conclusions (Score:3, Insightful)
"The researchers found only a minuscule probability that the retreat of Kaskawulsh glacier — which retracted by nearly half a mile from 1956 to 2007 — could have occurred in what they called a “constant climate.” They therefore inferred that the events in question could be attributed to human-caused climate change."
So they think it's unlikely to have occurred in a "constant climate", and among the imaginable range of non-constant climates they hinted the events *could* be attributed to "human-caused climate change". (Whatever that exactly means, given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.)
So, logically, WaPo titles the article "For the first time on record, human-caused climate change has rerouted an entire river." Good job, journalists.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.
Causes:
* CO2 from burning fuels (by humans)
* Methane from cows (cultivated by humans)
* 200K cycle that still has another 30K years to go but has been pushed ahead (by the above)
Which other "significant" causes am I missing?
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say whatever contributes to that 200K cycle you mentioned. I could be wrong but I imagine those factors are not well understood.
Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.
Re:Chain of conclusions (Score:5, Informative)
Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.
Sounds like you don't really know just how fucked thing have become. Using ice core samples, they were able to calculate how much atmospheric CO2 there was in the past. Here's a graph of it including our really fucked present. [skeptic.com]
Re:Chain of conclusions (Score:4, Interesting)
Also:
- Watch sea levels rise
- Watch unprecedented king tides and storm surges destroy billions in coastal property
- Watch millions of coastal & river delta farmers lose their farms due to salt
- Watch global threat levels rise from increased resource conflicts
- Watch temperatures rise
- Watch tropical diseases spread to new areas
- Watch unique and valuable reefs bleach and die
- Watch billions of tourism dollars disappear
- Watch rainfall patterns change drastically
- Watch farmers try to cope with drought & floods like they've never seen before
- Watch rising ocean acidification attack crucial food-web ecosystems
- Watch rising risks of runaway feedback from e.g. Siberian methane traps
- Watch deniers eventually change their tune to "oh well, it's too late to do anything now"
Re: (Score:2)
It's from the Vostok ice core (Petit 2000 [ornl.gov]). You could also have found the same graph at NOAA [nasa.gov], should you have bothered to look before declaring it made-up.
Re: (Score:3)
For the last 400 thousand years, atmospheric CO2 has varied regularly by +/- 60 ppm. We are now 105 ppm (30%) past the highest recorded levels, and you think that's a "tiny increase"?
Re: (Score:2)
I'd say whatever contributes to that 200K cycle you mentioned. I could be wrong but I imagine those factors are not well understood.
That would be orbital variations [wikipedia.org], which are very well understood.
We did it! (Score:2)
It took 200 years but we finally managed to piss of mother nature! Now take your river and go home!
;)
Re: (Score:2)
geologically instantaneous is nothing new (Score:2)
Washington Post=Democrat operatives with bylines (Score:1)
WikiLeaks Show Washington Post Writer Asked DNC For Anti-Trump Research [dailycaller.com]
WaPo Reporter Asks Permission To Print Podesta Using Uncertified Lobbyists [dailycaller.com]
Stilt houses on Deltas and flood plains (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Your hand waiving is noted. The only losers in a wholesale move are shareholders in fossil fuel companies and the rich who might have to pay some higher taxes. Meanwhile the rest of the economy would see the greatest boom since the post-WWII era. Kind of a no-brainer.
Re: (Score:2)
Dam! (Score:3)
always questionable (Score:2)
Rivers will naturally change course if they are not forced in to their old channels. How this escapes these people is beyond me. I'll grant all of our carbon release may be accelerating the natural heat and cool cycles the earth goes through. The problem is that they keep making claims about events that happen without human intervention for millennia.
Must have been really surprised by Lake Agassiz (Score:2)
But that wasn't "man-made climate change"...
More fake news (Score:2)
Not a "climate change denier", not alarmist either (Score:2)
Even if warming is part of a natural cycle, it does seem quite likely that man is exacerbating the situation with CO2 emissions and other pollution. If nothing else, if we could really run our societies without belching pollution into the atmosphere, it'd be the better alternative. I mean, pollution is just bad, m'kay?
So please don't call me a "denier". My issue is that few of the proposed "solutions" seem to be based on science. I see the occasional discussion of carbon sequestration and that sort of thing
Re: No, it hasn't. (Score:1)
Denier. No brain needed.
Mmmmm (Score:2)
It's going to be raining . . . sheep.
Gimme a nice MLT—mutton, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, where the mutton is nice and lean and the tomatoes are ripe.