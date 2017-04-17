Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science

For the First Time On Record, Human-Caused Climate Change Has Rerouted an Entire River (washingtonpost.com) 140

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
A team of scientists on Monday documented what they're describing as the first case of large-scale river reorganization as a result of human-caused climate change (Editor's note: could be paywalled; alternative source). From a report: They found that in mid-2016, the retreat of a very large glacier in Canada's Yukon territory led to the rerouting of its vast stream of meltwater from one river system to another -- cutting down flow to the Yukon's largest lake, and channeling freshwater to the Pacific Ocean south of Alaska, rather than to the Bering Sea. The researchers dubbed the reorganization an act of "rapid river piracy," saying that such events had often occurred in the Earth's geologic past, but never before, to their knowledge, as a sudden present-day event. They also called it "geologically instantaneous." "The river wasn't what we had seen a few years ago. It was a faded version of its former self," lead study author Daniel Shugar of the University of Washington at Tacoma said of the Slims River, which lost much of its flow because of the glacial change. "It was barely flowing at all. Literally, every day, we could see the water level dropping, we could see sandbars popping out in the river."

  • Oh, this is going to be great (Score:4, Funny)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:34PM (#54253383)

    Pass the popcorn!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by h33t l4x0r ( 4107715 )
      I'm waiting for the climate deniers to show up and tell us why this is a good thing.
      • Myself, I'm curious as to why this is a bad thing...

        • Re:Oh, this is going to be great (Score:5, Insightful)

          by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:53PM (#54253503)

          Addendum to my last:

          Note that I live near the Mississippi River, which, until it was leveed all to hell-and-gone, routinely shifted its channel from year to year. So the notion of a river rerouting itself isn't terribly surprising to me, nor is it really that big a deal, unless it reroutes itself over someone's house or a town (which the Mississippi used to do from time to time in the 19th Century).

          • *Yawn* Wake me up when the mississippi empties out more than 1000 miles from where it used to.

            • Nah, because through the power of bigger engineering, we can put the bastard back. The Miss would have jumped over to the Atchafalaya channel years ago if it wasn't for engineering intervention.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Uberbah ( 647458 )

            Note that I live near the Mississippi River, which, until it was leveed all to hell-and-gone, routinely shifted its channel from year to year.

            Has it routinely emptied across another continental divide? Nope. Then what's your point?

          • Note that I live near the Mississippi River, which, until it was leveed all to hell-and-gone, routinely shifted its channel from year to year. So the notion of a river rerouting itself isn't terribly surprising to me, nor is it really that big a deal, unless it reroutes itself over someone's house or a town (which the Mississippi used to do from time to time in the 19th Century).

            Sure, but this is well known from rivers that run over a plain - they tend to meander, silt builds up etc. The effect is rather more dramatic when the source dries up or goes to another river. It is the same, basic processes that are behind, but whereas the meandering river phenomenon is common, the interesting thing about this case is that it can be attributed directly to climate change: the glacier has melted away to such a degree that it now drains away through an entirely different channel. It would be

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Rei ( 128717 )

          Here in Iceland we got a new highest waterfall out of the deal. Our highest used to be Glymur, but the glacier Morsárjökull receded up a cliff and in its place left a series of waterfalls that are higher than Glymur (now called Morsárfossar).

          Glymur is prettier though. [google.com] Morsárfossar [staticflickr.com] was prettier partially glaciated, like the cliffs to the right still are [ytimg.com].

        • Anyone living next to a river can easily and instantly tell you why a river finding a new river bed is a REALLY, REALLY, REALLY bad thing.

          Unless of course you always wanted to have a swimming pool with running fresh water access in the basement.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by EzInKy ( 115248 )

        Only beavers are allowed to alter to suit their needs.

      • Not TRYING to be snarky, but can we not be so lazy as to truncate a word that changes the context of a word completely? Climate **CHANGE** - "climate denier" sounds utterly stupid on every level.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      Posting anything climate-related on slashdot is pointless. Minds are well and truly made up and not for changing. The intellectual cowardice and motivated reasoning on display is fucking pathetic. Can't be bothered debating these wankers, who really are no different from creationists or anti-vaxxers at this point.

      • *munchmunch*

        Yup. But the popcorn tastes better when you can simply enjoy the show because you don't care about the characters in the play anymore.

  • Prirates should stick to the oceans (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Not rapid rivers

  • In 1913 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Colorado and Brazos rivers joined into one raging river due to upstream flooding, changing the course of both rivers.

    Not due to man made global warming. So yes it has happened in recent history.

    • Re:In 1913 (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Koby77 ( 992785 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @09:37PM (#54253735)
      >>saying that such events had often occurred in the Earth's geologic past, but never before, to their knowledge, as a sudden present-day event.

      And also we're now going to blame ANY climate change on mankind, even if it happened in the past, and even though the earth's climate has been constantly changing for the past 5 billion years.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Uberbah ( 647458 )

        And also we're now going to blame ANY climate change on mankind, even if it happened in the past, and even though the earth's climate has been constantly changing for the past 5 billion years.

        If you're willfully obtuse, sure.

  • geologically instantaneous (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:42PM (#54253429)
    THAT'S the band's name.

  • A slam-dunk! (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "The researchers found only a minuscule probability that the retreat of Kaskawulsh glacier — which retracted by nearly half a mile from 1956 to 2007 — could have occurred in what they called a “constant climate.” They therefore inferred that the events in question could be attributed to human-caused climate change."

  • Chain of conclusions (Score:3, Insightful)

    by iMadeGhostzilla ( 1851560 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:51PM (#54253491)

    "The researchers found only a minuscule probability that the retreat of Kaskawulsh glacier — which retracted by nearly half a mile from 1956 to 2007 — could have occurred in what they called a “constant climate.” They therefore inferred that the events in question could be attributed to human-caused climate change."

    So they think it's unlikely to have occurred in a "constant climate", and among the imaginable range of non-constant climates they hinted the events *could* be attributed to "human-caused climate change". (Whatever that exactly means, given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.)

    So, logically, WaPo titles the article "For the first time on record, human-caused climate change has rerouted an entire river." Good job, journalists.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by Gravis Zero ( 934156 )

      given that there are infinite causes of climate change, many of them significant.

      Causes:
      * CO2 from burning fuels (by humans)
      * Methane from cows (cultivated by humans)
      * 200K cycle that still has another 30K years to go but has been pushed ahead (by the above)

      Which other "significant" causes am I missing?

      • I'd say whatever contributes to that 200K cycle you mentioned. I could be wrong but I imagine those factors are not well understood.

        Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.

        • Re:Chain of conclusions (Score:5, Informative)

          by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @09:48PM (#54253789)

          Also I wonder how on-clock we believe these cycles have been coming in the past. Have they all been well within that 15% estimated drift of today? 15% doesn't sound like much for a system so incredibly complex. I may be wrong.

          Sounds like you don't really know just how fucked thing have become. Using ice core samples, they were able to calculate how much atmospheric CO2 there was in the past. Here's a graph of it including our really fucked present. [skeptic.com]

        • I'd say whatever contributes to that 200K cycle you mentioned. I could be wrong but I imagine those factors are not well understood.

          That would be orbital variations [wikipedia.org], which are very well understood.

  • It took 200 years but we finally managed to piss of mother nature! Now take your river and go home! ;)

  • These events are normally considered geologic hazards: earthquakes, landslides, floods, etc. These are hazards because of the impact they have on us and our way of life, same is considered with climate change, how much will this change impact us and are we okay with that. So the question is, how will this impact us and since it's up were people are not, nothing much will come from this other than more evidence there is a rapid change to the environment. We always need more data to improve our understanding,

  • Stilt houses on Deltas and flood plains (Score:4, Informative)

    by peterofoz ( 1038508 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @10:04PM (#54253859) Homepage Journal
    In many parts of the world from India and Bangladesh, Indonesia and South America, rivers changing course is a common occurrence and the residents there have learned to build their houses on stilts to avoid flooding. As silt builds up and dams the flow of part of a river on mostly flat terrain, the water will find a new path of least resistance to the sea.

  • Dam! (Score:3)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @11:11PM (#54254129) Homepage
    Did it first.

  • Rivers will naturally change course if they are not forced in to their old channels. How this escapes these people is beyond me. I'll grant all of our carbon release may be accelerating the natural heat and cool cycles the earth goes through. The problem is that they keep making claims about events that happen without human intervention for millennia.

  • But that wasn't "man-made climate change"...

  • Rivers have been changing course for centuries. Glaciers melt, glaciers form. Blaming it on man, just allows for the news media to hype it up, and for the less informed to be hoodwinked into believing it.

  • Even if warming is part of a natural cycle, it does seem quite likely that man is exacerbating the situation with CO2 emissions and other pollution. If nothing else, if we could really run our societies without belching pollution into the atmosphere, it'd be the better alternative. I mean, pollution is just bad, m'kay?

    So please don't call me a "denier". My issue is that few of the proposed "solutions" seem to be based on science. I see the occasional discussion of carbon sequestration and that sort of thing

