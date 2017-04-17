How the Six-Hour Workday Actually Saves Money (bloomberg.com) 42
An anonymous reader shares a report: In February, after almost two years worth of six-hour workdays, nurses at the Svartedalens elderly care facility in Gothenburg, Sweden went back to eight hour shifts -- despite recently published research showing the benefits of the shortened workdays. The City of Gothenburg didn't extend the experiment in part because funding ran out. It cost about 12 million krona ($1.3 million) to hire the 17 extra staff members needed to fill the gaps created by shorter work hours. The city had only budgeted for two years, and legislators said it would be too expensive to implement the project across the entire municipality. So, for now, the project has come to an end. Yet, there are longer term savings the study didn't take into account. Working shorter hours resulted in healthier workers, researcher Bengt Lorentzon found in a new paper. "They were less tired, less sick, had more energy coming home and more time to do activities," said Lorentzon. Specifically, the nurses took fewer sick days than they did when working longer, eight hour days. They also took fewer sick days than nurses in the control group. In fact, they took fewer sick days than nurses across the entire city of Gothenburg.
So... (Score:1)
Were those sick days saved enough to hire the extra nurses?
Shees guise, why is it so hard to do math? You're sitting on the numbers. Do something useful already.
Wonderful news ... (Score:2)
Working shorter hours resulted in healthier workers, researcher Bengt Lorentzon found in a new paper. "They were less tired, less sick, had more energy coming home and more time to do activities,"
...
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
On what planet does that happen? Normally premiums and interest rates are quite arbitrary, set by market manipulators.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Only if the insurance company chooses to pass on the savings.
No, only if they are allowed to actually compete with each other for your business.
Re: (Score:3)
This is a city in Sweden, so it's safe to assume that health insurance comes from the national health insurance program, the city would not be buying private coverage for their employees. Thus, even if it the 6 hour days save money overall for the government at all levels, it costs the city money they don't have.
Re: (Score:2)
I really, really do not understand what you are trying to say. Who gives a crap about whether or not companies care about workers, that's what unions are for. Workers caring about workers, if it makes sense for workers, they form a union and force the sensible requirement, end of story. Bosses when left out of control with ruthlessly exploit workers, even when it results in losses because it feeds their egos. Don't thinks so, then what about all the sexual harrasment cases, where bosses target workers, in a
Fewer "Sick Days" (Score:1)
I'm guessing they took fewer sick days, not because they were healthier, but because they now actually had time to run errands at places that are only open while they're normally at work. Don't need to take any "sick" days to get shit done.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they took fewer sick days because they were always behind at work?
Try 40 hours per week... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I have a hard time understanding how it cost more. Those nurse should be taking a 25% pay cut, which should directly be applied to the replacement. Holidays / sick leave cost would also be proportionnally reduced, only the fixed cost not being affected (employer provided clothing / training ?). How did they manage to fuck it up ?
Re: (Score:1)
If they worked 25% less for the same yearly pay, then it's a 33% pay rise. Going back to 8 hours a day is even better!
By extrapolation.... (Score:4, Funny)
As a person in retirement, I can vouch for these results.
You're not far off from it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wading through the Manure (Score:1)
Saves money but not as much as it costs (Score:2)
From TFA:
Overall, they took 4.7 percent fewer sick days over the period of the experiment
So, assuming a 24 hour day, they increased their base payroll cost by 33% while saving 4.7% on sick days. While I would certainly rather work fewer hours, this experiment actually shows that it doesn't come anywhere close to saving money for the facility or even breaking even.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing that saving 4.7% on sick days does not translate to just 4.7% saving in payroll expenses. Imagine all employees so sick they are taking 50% days off. Depending on the exact pattern, it stands to reason that when they are not out sick they are not terribly productive either, being just barely well enough they can show up at work and be miserable.
And vice versa, employees taking 0% sick days might be so full of energy, healthy and enthusiastic that they are productive all the time. And that would
But it didn't save money (Score:1)
.. at-least not according to the fucking summary.
The headline claims it did but the summary say they couldn't afford to keep on doing it and then mention some benefits which
.. it would seem wasn't enough to compensate for the 25% loss of work-time.
So... Why the stupid headline? Because it's sensational even though wrong?
Alternative fact?
Maybe Bloomberg hold the same quality as Swedish main-stream media and go with the no-work-worker political-view of it all; no work but all benefits of work for everyone!
Arguable (Score:2)
The sick days part may be a red herring depending on how they're handled in the company. If you have a company where fucks arn't given either way, and an employee has no incentive to *not* call in sick, then that's not going to mean much. What an employee does at home isn't the company's concern (unless you do something so profoundly embarrassing that their reputation is threatened just by association).
The real question is... What about overall productivity? It's clearly more expensive because, at least
I get to work early because (Score:2)
But I find most people don't show up until 9. So by getting there at 7 AM I get 3/4 of my work done in those 2 hours. After that it's meetings, random BS with co-workers (water cooler talk), and dealing with micro-managing PHBs.
It's annoying a lot of people think I'm a slacker for leaving at 3:30, but hey, I've done my 8 and I'm out.
Leaving at 1:30 would make my life a whole lot better, with pret
Re: (Score:2)
Hell, I'd skip lunch for those hours.
Skipping lunch is actually a nice perk many people don't get. Can eat a sandwich or something on the go without needing to waste a whole hour of unpaid time.
I do it most days.
Here's a better plan (Score:2)