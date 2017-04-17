Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Science

How the Six-Hour Workday Actually Saves Money (bloomberg.com) 84

Posted by msmash from the science-of-working dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: In February, after almost two years worth of six-hour workdays, nurses at the Svartedalens elderly care facility in Gothenburg, Sweden went back to eight hour shifts -- despite recently published research showing the benefits of the shortened workdays. The City of Gothenburg didn't extend the experiment in part because funding ran out. It cost about 12 million krona ($1.3 million) to hire the 17 extra staff members needed to fill the gaps created by shorter work hours. The city had only budgeted for two years, and legislators said it would be too expensive to implement the project across the entire municipality. So, for now, the project has come to an end. Yet, there are longer term savings the study didn't take into account. Working shorter hours resulted in healthier workers, researcher Bengt Lorentzon found in a new paper. "They were less tired, less sick, had more energy coming home and more time to do activities," said Lorentzon. Specifically, the nurses took fewer sick days than they did when working longer, eight hour days. They also took fewer sick days than nurses in the control group. In fact, they took fewer sick days than nurses across the entire city of Gothenburg.

How the Six-Hour Workday Actually Saves Money

  • So... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 17, 2017 @06:32PM (#54252709)

    Were those sick days saved enough to hire the extra nurses?

    Shees guise, why is it so hard to do math? You're sitting on the numbers. Do something useful already.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No hospital is really interested in the health of the nurse, nor do they have any interest in improving it. If an employee gets sick too much to their likings, they just fire the employee and look for a new one.
      It's not the companies where you should look for support.
      Experience shows that companies are only interested in slaves, working 24/7 if possible, to be replaced when they die from the abuse. As a result the unions came into being to organize the labour against the organized criminal cartel organizati

      • This isn't in the US. There are countries where governments regulate companies rather than the reverse. Sweden is one of them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The 4+ per cent fewer sick days are statistically insignificant and in no way make up for the 30+ per cent increase in salary costs, let alone benefits.

  • Working shorter hours resulted in healthier workers, researcher Bengt Lorentzon found in a new paper. "They were less tired, less sick, had more energy coming home and more time to do activities," ...

    ... but it assumes that companies actually care about their employees.

    • Companies needn't care about employees to see the potential in this. If the amount of money the company saves out in terms of sick leave, insurance premiums is more than the amount of money needed to hire more workers and reduce the length of the workday, this may make sense anyway.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by oic0 ( 1864384 )
        Would work if the insurance companies gave discounts for such things.
        • Insurance premiums are a factor of how many insurance claims are made. If the number of claims made goes down, premiums will also go down.

          • On what planet does that happen? Normally premiums and interest rates are quite arbitrary, set by market manipulators.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by murdocj ( 543661 )

              Companies actually have a lot of choices in insurance, and negotiating power. So no, the plans are not "arbitrary".

          • Only if the insurance company chooses to pass on the savings.

            • Only if the insurance company chooses to pass on the savings.

              No, only if they are allowed to actually compete with each other for your business.

              • What makes you think they want to compete?

                • Does anybody want to have to compete? Some do, but most people are lazy and want stuff for free, including customers. The government should be out of that loop. Lacking the ACA's forcing me to do business with my choice of two vendors who are themselves forced to replicate their businesses and all of their overhead in fifty different states, that should all be torn down.

          • This is a city in Sweden, so it's safe to assume that health insurance comes from the national health insurance program, the city would not be buying private coverage for their employees. Thus, even if it the 6 hour days save money overall for the government at all levels, it costs the city money they don't have.

            • Re:Wonderful news ... (Score:4, Insightful)

              by Stephan Schulz ( 948 ) <schulz@eprover.org> on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:58PM (#54253233) Homepage

              This is a city in Sweden, so it's safe to assume that health insurance comes from the national health insurance program, the city would not be buying private coverage for their employees. Thus, even if it the 6 hour days save money overall for the government at all levels, it costs the city money they don't have.

              This is only half correct. First, in Sweden, employees salaries are paid by the employer (i.e. the city) for the first 14 days of every sickness period. Secondly, while Sweden has a national health care system, it's largely financed on the local level and by local taxes.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        I really, really do not understand what you are trying to say. Who gives a crap about whether or not companies care about workers, that's what unions are for. Workers caring about workers, if it makes sense for workers, they form a union and force the sensible requirement, end of story. Bosses when left out of control with ruthlessly exploit workers, even when it results in losses because it feeds their egos. Don't thinks so, then what about all the sexual harrasment cases, where bosses target workers, in a

      • Indeed. However this seemingly doesn't apply to the average 9-5, err 10-4?, Day. For A 24/7 shift cycle certainly makes sense, but not when you have just one shift. How do you divide this across 5 8 hour days?

  • Just think (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    If shortening the workday to six hours saves money, just think how much would be saved by shortening it to four hours!

  • Fewer "Sick Days" (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 17, 2017 @06:46PM (#54252773)

    I'm guessing they took fewer sick days, not because they were healthier, but because they now actually had time to run errands at places that are only open while they're normally at work. Don't need to take any "sick" days to get shit done.

    • Maybe they took fewer sick days because they were always behind at work?

      • It's an elderly care facility. The patients are ALWAYS there, and they ALWAYS need care. How do you "get behind"? It's not like they have a quota to assemble car transmissions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      I'm guessing they took fewer sick days, not because they were healthier, but because they now actually had time to run errands at places that are only open while they're normally at work. Don't need to take any "sick" days to get shit done.

      Nurses typically work shifts, several days a week they come off the night shift or start the evening shift. Being able to run errands in regular business hours is the least of their concerns, in fact most will wish they could work more then and less evenings/nights. And Easter, Christmas, New Year's Eve and all the other days most people take for granted will be time off.

      P.S. If you're a developer and work for a company that won't let you flex a couple hours with no meetings in exchange for an early morning

  • My employment contracts for 10+ years have prohibited me from working more than 40 hours per week or outside regular business hours. That's for IT support. Prior to that I worked 60+ hours a week as a video game tester.

  • By extrapolation.... (Score:5, Funny)

    by seniorcoder ( 586717 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @06:58PM (#54252851)
    Extrapolation of these results predicts that employees who work a 0 hour week will never take any sick days and will be extremely happy.
    As a person in retirement, I can vouch for these results.
    • look at celebrities and the very rich. Hell, look at our president, who's 70 and ran a presidential campaign. Human beings weren't meant to toil endlessly. We spent thousands of years in short bursts of activity followed by hours down. It's not surprising that modern living with it's 8-12 hour days kills us.
  • A. Tell me about the time they had to do laundry, clean the house, shop for food etc.. Tend to their personal needs: Haircuts, trim nails, go to doctors, etc.. All in one day eh? Time to relax.. none.. B. Also, the more days people work, equals less of a chance other people will get a job.

  • How amazing! (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Their plan saved money - but they couldn't afford it, so went back to the "more expensive" ways.
    Sure, they took fewer sick days. How many fewer? 4.7% fewer.
    And they had to hire 17 new nurses to cover for the shortened shifts. Considering there were only 70 nurses originally, that's a 25% increase in costs for a savings of 4.7%.

    Whee.

    This is not cost effective because it COSTS MORE MONEY. It provides very little by way of tangible benefits - notice that there was no report that the workers are actually he

  • From TFA:

    Overall, they took 4.7 percent fewer sick days over the period of the experiment

    So, assuming a 24 hour day, they increased their base payroll cost by 33% while saving 4.7% on sick days. While I would certainly rather work fewer hours, this experiment actually shows that it doesn't come anywhere close to saving money for the facility or even breaking even.

    • I'm guessing that saving 4.7% on sick days does not translate to just 4.7% saving in payroll expenses. Imagine all employees so sick they are taking 50% days off. Depending on the exact pattern, it stands to reason that when they are not out sick they are not terribly productive either, being just barely well enough they can show up at work and be miserable.

      And vice versa, employees taking 0% sick days might be so full of energy, healthy and enthusiastic that they are productive all the time. And that would

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      Of course, you also have to look at productivity. In many places the last hour or two of any given shift are basically spent running the clock out. In many cases, even if the workers don't intend to do that. They've simply run out of productive energy. If, instead, you're running 4 shifts you may well get 33% more work done.

  • .. at-least not according to the fucking summary.

    The headline claims it did but the summary say they couldn't afford to keep on doing it and then mention some benefits which .. it would seem wasn't enough to compensate for the 25% loss of work-time.

    So... Why the stupid headline? Because it's sensational even though wrong?
    Alternative fact?
    Maybe Bloomberg hold the same quality as Swedish main-stream media and go with the no-work-worker political-view of it all; no work but all benefits of work for everyone!

  • The sick days part may be a red herring depending on how they're handled in the company. If you have a company where fucks arn't given either way, and an employee has no incentive to *not* call in sick, then that's not going to mean much. What an employee does at home isn't the company's concern (unless you do something so profoundly embarrassing that their reputation is threatened just by association).

    The real question is... What about overall productivity? It's clearly more expensive because, at least

  • I get to work early because (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @07:21PM (#54253009)
    The original reason was to beat rush hour traffic. Now that rush hour starts at 6 AM it's kinda moot.

    But I find most people don't show up until 9. So by getting there at 7 AM I get 3/4 of my work done in those 2 hours. After that it's meetings, random BS with co-workers (water cooler talk), and dealing with micro-managing PHBs.

    It's annoying a lot of people think I'm a slacker for leaving at 3:30, but hey, I've done my 8 and I'm out.

    Leaving at 1:30 would make my life a whole lot better, with pretty much 0 impact on my productivity. Hell, I'd skip lunch for those hours.

    • Hell, I'd skip lunch for those hours.

      Skipping lunch is actually a nice perk many people don't get. Can eat a sandwich or something on the go without needing to waste a whole hour of unpaid time.

      I do it most days.

  • 4 day work week, no change in hours worked. Commute time reduced 20%. One whole additional day to do errands, etc.. Disadvantage: more difficult to arrange for child care in families with no spare adult.

  • Hire more Japanese to save money. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you born as Japanese, you have to work 8hours(base)+3~7hours(overwork without pay), 6 days per week.
    While other countries' visa requirement are hard to pass, most of us are stuck here to become a "robot" for employer.

  • What is this 6 or 8 day nursing workday? Everywhere here is forced *12* hour workdays for nursing and nursing assistant staff. Makes for LONG days, and worn-out staff. But guarantees overtime and more days off. It is also FAR easier for management to perform staffing (requires fewer people, less slots to fill, fewer people to hire/train/inservice/license/review).

    One needs to also remember that this is not like office work. Healthcare facilities are 24x7. 8 hour healthcare shifts are typically 7-3, 3-1

    • The one time I don't want people overworked are my health care peeps. When my dad is in bad shape I want you to be well rested, as well as the docs who figure out what's going on. The one thing I don't want is some doc kept awake for 24+ hours coming in to figure out why dad is incoherent and shitting the bed.

      Wanna pull overnighter fixing a snapchat bug? Go for it. Overnighter figuring out Facebook so folks can't real time shoot people in the face? Go for it. Figure out why dad is in such bad shape

  • What's so *special* about Nurses? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why should society [that is you and me for those of you born into a socialist state] bear the cost of paying nurses for 8 hours of work, when they're only on the clock for 6 hours?

    Why not doctors? Or janitors? Or dare I say, programmers?!

    The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money...

    • I urge you to bring this up the next time you are hospitalized. I'm sure the nurses caring for you will appreciate your opinion.

  • maths fail (Score:3)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Monday April 17, 2017 @08:29PM (#54253359)
    What the fuck is so hard about maths, according to the article and summary it DIDN'T save money at all, it cost a shitload of money, yes it had some health and few sick day benefits but these did not offset the actual cost of hiring the extra staff.

    • What the fuck is so hard about maths,

      I requires people to think logically, ignoring their preconceptions. I get it, those of us who understand math have issues understanding those who don't.

  • ...it couldn't pay for itself. If this was actually saving money they'd still be doing it. BeauHD lets some of the most retarded shit through.

