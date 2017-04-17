How the Six-Hour Workday Actually Saves Money (bloomberg.com) 84
An anonymous reader shares a report: In February, after almost two years worth of six-hour workdays, nurses at the Svartedalens elderly care facility in Gothenburg, Sweden went back to eight hour shifts -- despite recently published research showing the benefits of the shortened workdays. The City of Gothenburg didn't extend the experiment in part because funding ran out. It cost about 12 million krona ($1.3 million) to hire the 17 extra staff members needed to fill the gaps created by shorter work hours. The city had only budgeted for two years, and legislators said it would be too expensive to implement the project across the entire municipality. So, for now, the project has come to an end. Yet, there are longer term savings the study didn't take into account. Working shorter hours resulted in healthier workers, researcher Bengt Lorentzon found in a new paper. "They were less tired, less sick, had more energy coming home and more time to do activities," said Lorentzon. Specifically, the nurses took fewer sick days than they did when working longer, eight hour days. They also took fewer sick days than nurses in the control group. In fact, they took fewer sick days than nurses across the entire city of Gothenburg.
Were those sick days saved enough to hire the extra nurses?
Shees guise, why is it so hard to do math? You're sitting on the numbers. Do something useful already.
No hospital is really interested in the health of the nurse, nor do they have any interest in improving it. If an employee gets sick too much to their likings, they just fire the employee and look for a new one.
It's not the companies where you should look for support.
Experience shows that companies are only interested in slaves, working 24/7 if possible, to be replaced when they die from the abuse. As a result the unions came into being to organize the labour against the organized criminal cartel organizati
This isn't in the US. There are countries where governments regulate companies rather than the reverse. Sweden is one of them.
The 4+ per cent fewer sick days are statistically insignificant and in no way make up for the 30+ per cent increase in salary costs, let alone benefits.
You could just as easily assume people would waste 25% of a 6 hour day too. Or even worse, 2 hours of a 6 hour day, making it 33%.
I'm all for less time at work but saying that days could be shorter and then assuming 100% output is foolish.
Working shorter hours resulted in healthier workers, researcher Bengt Lorentzon found in a new paper. "They were less tired, less sick, had more energy coming home and more time to do activities,"
On what planet does that happen? Normally premiums and interest rates are quite arbitrary, set by market manipulators.
Companies actually have a lot of choices in insurance, and negotiating power. So no, the plans are not "arbitrary".
Only if the insurance company chooses to pass on the savings.
No, only if they are allowed to actually compete with each other for your business.
What makes you think they want to compete?
This is a city in Sweden, so it's safe to assume that health insurance comes from the national health insurance program, the city would not be buying private coverage for their employees. Thus, even if it the 6 hour days save money overall for the government at all levels, it costs the city money they don't have.
This is a city in Sweden, so it's safe to assume that health insurance comes from the national health insurance program, the city would not be buying private coverage for their employees. Thus, even if it the 6 hour days save money overall for the government at all levels, it costs the city money they don't have.
This is only half correct. First, in Sweden, employees salaries are paid by the employer (i.e. the city) for the first 14 days of every sickness period. Secondly, while Sweden has a national health care system, it's largely financed on the local level and by local taxes.
I really, really do not understand what you are trying to say. Who gives a crap about whether or not companies care about workers, that's what unions are for. Workers caring about workers, if it makes sense for workers, they form a union and force the sensible requirement, end of story. Bosses when left out of control with ruthlessly exploit workers, even when it results in losses because it feeds their egos. Don't thinks so, then what about all the sexual harrasment cases, where bosses target workers, in a
Just think (Score:1)
Fewer "Sick Days" (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm guessing they took fewer sick days, not because they were healthier, but because they now actually had time to run errands at places that are only open while they're normally at work. Don't need to take any "sick" days to get shit done.
Maybe they took fewer sick days because they were always behind at work?
I'm guessing they took fewer sick days, not because they were healthier, but because they now actually had time to run errands at places that are only open while they're normally at work. Don't need to take any "sick" days to get shit done.
Nurses typically work shifts, several days a week they come off the night shift or start the evening shift. Being able to run errands in regular business hours is the least of their concerns, in fact most will wish they could work more then and less evenings/nights. And Easter, Christmas, New Year's Eve and all the other days most people take for granted will be time off.
P.S. If you're a developer and work for a company that won't let you flex a couple hours with no meetings in exchange for an early morning
Try 40 hours per week... (Score:2)
After working for three game companies, I can't believe you only worked 60.
I went to church and took two night classes to learn computer programming. Whenever my boss demanded that I worked more hours, I went to HR to complain that he was infringing on my First Amendment right to practice my religion.HR didn't like that and it drove my boss up the wall. I was also the only lead tester who specialized in Nintendo titles. On my last title as lead tester, I worked 28 days straight while still attending my religious obligations and going to school. Other than my boss, no one questione
Man, with stories like that, I bet you're a fucking HOOT at parties.
I once took a date to the company Christmas party at Dave & Buster's when I was a lead video game tester. We left at the exact same time as the police were coming in to escort my supervisor out for letting an under-age employee take a slip of kamikaze drink. My supervisor got promoted to producer. Go figure...
I have a hard time understanding how it cost more. Those nurse should be taking a 25% pay cut, which should directly be applied to the replacement. Holidays / sick leave cost would also be proportionnally reduced, only the fixed cost not being affected (employer provided clothing / training ?). How did they manage to fuck it up ?
If they worked 25% less for the same yearly pay, then it's a 33% pay rise. Going back to 8 hours a day is even better!
By extrapolation.... (Score:5, Funny)
As a person in retirement, I can vouch for these results.
You're not far off from it (Score:3)
Wading through the Manure (Score:1)
How amazing! (Score:2, Informative)
Their plan saved money - but they couldn't afford it, so went back to the "more expensive" ways.
Sure, they took fewer sick days. How many fewer? 4.7% fewer.
And they had to hire 17 new nurses to cover for the shortened shifts. Considering there were only 70 nurses originally, that's a 25% increase in costs for a savings of 4.7%.
Whee.
This is not cost effective because it COSTS MORE MONEY. It provides very little by way of tangible benefits - notice that there was no report that the workers are actually he
Saves money but not as much as it costs (Score:2)
From TFA:
Overall, they took 4.7 percent fewer sick days over the period of the experiment
So, assuming a 24 hour day, they increased their base payroll cost by 33% while saving 4.7% on sick days. While I would certainly rather work fewer hours, this experiment actually shows that it doesn't come anywhere close to saving money for the facility or even breaking even.
I'm guessing that saving 4.7% on sick days does not translate to just 4.7% saving in payroll expenses. Imagine all employees so sick they are taking 50% days off. Depending on the exact pattern, it stands to reason that when they are not out sick they are not terribly productive either, being just barely well enough they can show up at work and be miserable.
And vice versa, employees taking 0% sick days might be so full of energy, healthy and enthusiastic that they are productive all the time. And that would
Of course, you also have to look at productivity. In many places the last hour or two of any given shift are basically spent running the clock out. In many cases, even if the workers don't intend to do that. They've simply run out of productive energy. If, instead, you're running 4 shifts you may well get 33% more work done.
But it didn't save money (Score:1)
.. at-least not according to the fucking summary.
The headline claims it did but the summary say they couldn't afford to keep on doing it and then mention some benefits which
.. it would seem wasn't enough to compensate for the 25% loss of work-time.
So... Why the stupid headline? Because it's sensational even though wrong?
Alternative fact?
Maybe Bloomberg hold the same quality as Swedish main-stream media and go with the no-work-worker political-view of it all; no work but all benefits of work for everyone!
Arguable (Score:2)
The sick days part may be a red herring depending on how they're handled in the company. If you have a company where fucks arn't given either way, and an employee has no incentive to *not* call in sick, then that's not going to mean much. What an employee does at home isn't the company's concern (unless you do something so profoundly embarrassing that their reputation is threatened just by association).
The real question is... What about overall productivity? It's clearly more expensive because, at least
I get to work early because (Score:3)
But I find most people don't show up until 9. So by getting there at 7 AM I get 3/4 of my work done in those 2 hours. After that it's meetings, random BS with co-workers (water cooler talk), and dealing with micro-managing PHBs.
It's annoying a lot of people think I'm a slacker for leaving at 3:30, but hey, I've done my 8 and I'm out.
Leaving at 1:30 would make my life a whole lot better, with pretty much 0 impact on my productivity. Hell, I'd skip lunch for those hours.
Hell, I'd skip lunch for those hours.
Skipping lunch is actually a nice perk many people don't get. Can eat a sandwich or something on the go without needing to waste a whole hour of unpaid time.
I do it most days.
I don't care what hours you work, nor where you work. Get your stuff done and I'm happy. You might have to Skype in once a week or so for meetings. Just put on a T-shirt and sit in in your underwear. Long as I don't see you in your underwear (Um, assuming your a guy here...) I'm fine.
Here's a better plan (Score:2)
Hire more Japanese to save money. (Score:1)
If you born as Japanese, you have to work 8hours(base)+3~7hours(overwork without pay), 6 days per week.
While other countries' visa requirement are hard to pass, most of us are stuck here to become a "robot" for employer.
Per day.
What is this 6 or 8? (Score:2)
What is this 6 or 8 day nursing workday? Everywhere here is forced *12* hour workdays for nursing and nursing assistant staff. Makes for LONG days, and worn-out staff. But guarantees overtime and more days off. It is also FAR easier for management to perform staffing (requires fewer people, less slots to fill, fewer people to hire/train/inservice/license/review).
One needs to also remember that this is not like office work. Healthcare facilities are 24x7. 8 hour healthcare shifts are typically 7-3, 3-1
Wanna pull overnighter fixing a snapchat bug? Go for it. Overnighter figuring out Facebook so folks can't real time shoot people in the face? Go for it. Figure out why dad is in such bad shape
What's so *special* about Nurses? (Score:1)
Why should society [that is you and me for those of you born into a socialist state] bear the cost of paying nurses for 8 hours of work, when they're only on the clock for 6 hours?
Why not doctors? Or janitors? Or dare I say, programmers?!
The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money...
I urge you to bring this up the next time you are hospitalized. I'm sure the nurses caring for you will appreciate your opinion.
maths fail (Score:3)
What the fuck is so hard about maths,
I requires people to think logically, ignoring their preconceptions. I get it, those of us who understand math have issues understanding those who don't.
It saved so much money... (Score:2)