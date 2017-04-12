Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Space

The First Manned Space Flight Was the Rocket Designer's Victory as Much as Yuri Gagarin's (smithsonianmag.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the credit-where-it's-due dept.
From an article on the Smithsonian magazine: On this day in 1961, Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. And given the risks inherent to early spaceflight, he certainly deserves his place in history. But what about the man who designed the rocket that got Gagarin there? His name was Sergei Korolev, and his influence on the Soviet space program stretched much farther than Gagarin's 108 minutes of fame -- the time it took to make a single orbit of Earth. The flight of Vostok 1, Gagarin's craft, "was a defining moment of the 20th century and opened up the prospect of interplanetary travel for our species," writes Robin McKie for The Guardian. For Gagarin, it was the moment that made him a famous figurehead for the Soviet Union. As Gagarin toured the globe, the space program's chief designer remained at home and unknown. That Sergei Korolev ran the Soviet Union's rocket program wasn't revealed until after his death. "Gagarin became the face of Soviet space supremacy," McKie writes, "while Korolev was the brains. The pair made a potent team and their success brought fame to one and immense power to the other. Neither lived long enough to enjoy those rewards, however."

  • On this day in 1961, Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space.

    Well, the first person to survive being in space, if you believe the conspiracy theory.

    • I don't know why it would be a conspiracy theory. The Soviet Union was a totally closed society, especially around that time, the space programme was very important in terms of prestige and propaganda and they weren't going to, and didn't, tell anyone about their failures. Gagarin was just the success we heard about, and given its importance in history I doubt we will ever know if they had tried and failed before.

  • No, it was the rocket designers' more than Yuri's (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Unless Yuri took a far more active role in the launch than seems likely, Yuri was basically payload.

  • in soviet russia we rocket you!

  • BBC's 2005 Space Race (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's on Netflix and does well explaining Korolev's role.

  • ...that we celebrate the astronaut and hardly notice the rocket scientist and the engineers.

    Yes, it takes impressive balls/ovaries to get into a small tin can mounted on top of a giant tube of explosives and ride that into space. (Though this could also be stupidity or insanity..)

    Yes, it takes an impressive amount of composure, skill, and training to handle a trip into space, especially if anything goes off-plan. More than I'll ever have.

    But NONE of that would be useful or necessary at all if someone hadn'

    • Yeah it's been bothering me for 500 years, how the shipbuilders and designers are never acknowledged, only guys who ride the ships like Columbus and Pizarro.

  • Soviet Rocket Design (Score:3)

    by segedunum ( 883035 ) on Wednesday April 12, 2017 @12:36PM (#54222425)
    The history of Soviet and Russian rocket design beyond just the headlines is really interesting. The closed cycle rockets that we have today, that at one point no one thought possible, came about from the Soviet moon programme. Korolev realised that they simply didn't have the time or resources to design a new engine comparable to the F-1 so he had to cluster together thirty smaller rocket engines. Even then, to get the lift necessary the cycle had to be closed, so the Soviets embarked on a long trial and error research and development project (and some massive explosions) which resulted in the NK-33.

    On face value the Soviet moon programme was a failure, but this was arguably its greatest contribution. It's all the more remarkable since the Soviet leadership wanted to hide any notion they had ever had a moon programme so ordered everything scrapped. Soviet engineers hid around sixty NK-33 engines in a warehouse until they were re-discovered over twenty years later.

