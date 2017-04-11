US Dismantles Forensic Science Commission (washingtonpost.com) 57
hondo77 writes a report via Washington Post: Thought the Trump Administration's war on science was just about climate change? Think again. "Attorney General Jeff Sessions will end a Justice Department partnership with independent scientists to raise forensic science standards and has suspended an expanded review of FBI testimony across several techniques that have come under question, saying a new strategy will be set by an in-house team of law enforcement advisers," reports Washington Post. The National Commission on Forensic Science, "jointly led by Justice and the Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has prompted several changes," including "new accrediting and ethical codes for forensic labs and practitioners" and the FBI abandoning "its four-decade-long practice of tracing bullets to a specific manufacturer's batch through chemical analyses after its method were scientifically debunked." "The availability of prompt and accurate forensic science analysis to our law enforcement officers and prosecutors is critical to integrity in law enforcement, reducing violent crime, and increasing public safety," Sessions said in the statement. "We applaud the professionalism of the National Commission on Forensic Science and look forward to building on the contributions it has made in this crucial field."
Back to divination (Score:2)
IN unrelated news the FBI formed a Divination unit that applies forensic goat entrails reading to predict future crimes. Jeff sessions was quoted as saying, "Liberal Judges have long prevented the proven science of witch drowning as a standard of guilt. Everyone knows Witches float, it's so simple to prevent occult crimes. Now we can."
I declare this news as fake, on the grounds it's too absurd to be real. Please let this be fake.
I can't post the title without flaming (Score:1)
At this rate, I can only assume that next week, the GOP will announce that the official guidelines for miles, pounds, feet, and gallons are "too restrictive to business" and the new standard for how much gas will
Seriously. Who the fuck was calling for lowered standards in forensic science?
Private prisons. They lobby for anything that results in higher and longer incarceration rates.
That's the flip side of this. It's also about making sure there's enough "play" in the forensics to convict someone innocent or exonerate someone corrupt.
Maybe people who are under investigation for some shady shit?
Basic liberals propaganda (Score:3)
No this is just some biased news reporting as usual.
From the article:
In a statement Monday, Sessions said he would not renew the National Commission on Forensic Science, a roughly 30-member advisory panel of scientists, judges, crime lab leaders, prosecutors and defense lawyers chartered by the Obama administration in 2013.
First, they do not "dismantle" the commission, they just don't renew its mandate. Second, it was a mostly idle project launched 4 years ago by Obama, it's not a long-standing institution of law enforcement.
uhm, and "not renewing its mandate" does not equal "dismantling" it how?
Because they mean different things.
Must you introduce article reading and facts into this?
Every little thing (Score:2)
On the plus side, illegal immigration is at the lowest it's been in 2 decades, the economy is up by 20%, and we made a strong-but-measured move in Syria which has garnered praise from many world leaders.
It's fine to carp about every little thing the president does, but no one really expects the president to please everyone all the time. I'm against a fair number of the littl'er policy changes (such as abortion policy), but I also realize that several small issues can be compensated by one or two really big
I'm ashamed to be on the same planet, actually. What the heck is going on with you folks? Whatever happened to "Truth, Justice, and the American Way". (I admit I have no idea what the American Way is, maybe it's "the other thing")
So let me see if I have this right
The new incoming administration is trying to reduce the accuracy of evidence checking.
The only reason I can think of is to hurry up and send the kind of people that end up in court to jail. Actual guilt is no longer relevant. Just "round up the
Kangaroo Courts (Score:2)
How can we even speak of reform, when the hands of every judge in the Empire are soaked and dripping with blood?
Just because some no-shoes wearing, Oxycontin-addicted, uncle-fucker waiting for his coal job to come back so he can pay for his black lung treatments voted for Forrest Trump doesn't mean you should use a slur like, "hillbilly".
So much for the "Tolerant Left", I guess.
Did you even read the article and the links posted by those people you bitch about? That commission was doing nothing, it was a defense lawyer gangbang, and it was started 4 years ago by Obama as a bullshit program to meet actions points identified by yet another commission. And it's not "dismantled", they just don't see a point to renew it since it's done nothing.
Learning the hard way (Score:2)
I think the real lesson here is that people should avoid making dramatic statements when it's not warranted.
fake news (Score:2)
Sessions isn't "dismantling" anything. The commission was created in 2013 and was supposed to do its job by 2017. It apparently has done that, Sessions has thanked them. The Trump administration is now deciding what to do next.
Calling this "ordering the Justice Dept. to end forensic science commission" or "dismantling forensic science commission", as if Trump or Sessions had taken extraordinary steps to kill the commission, is tendentious, politically motivated b.s. that reflects badly on the Washington Pos