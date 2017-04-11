Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


US Dismantles Forensic Science Commission

Posted by BeauHD
hondo77 writes a report via Washington Post: Thought the Trump Administration's war on science was just about climate change? Think again. "Attorney General Jeff Sessions will end a Justice Department partnership with independent scientists to raise forensic science standards and has suspended an expanded review of FBI testimony across several techniques that have come under question, saying a new strategy will be set by an in-house team of law enforcement advisers," reports Washington Post. The National Commission on Forensic Science, "jointly led by Justice and the Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has prompted several changes," including "new accrediting and ethical codes for forensic labs and practitioners" and the FBI abandoning "its four-decade-long practice of tracing bullets to a specific manufacturer's batch through chemical analyses after its method were scientifically debunked." "The availability of prompt and accurate forensic science analysis to our law enforcement officers and prosecutors is critical to integrity in law enforcement, reducing violent crime, and increasing public safety," Sessions said in the statement. "We applaud the professionalism of the National Commission on Forensic Science and look forward to building on the contributions it has made in this crucial field."

US Dismantles Forensic Science Commission

  • I'm ashamed to be an American.
    • Seriously. Who the fuck was calling for lowered standards in forensic science? I'm to the point where if there's a lobbying group for it, I assume the GOP is going to be for it. If it's something sane people really like, the GOP is going to be against it. But this? I'm honestly caught off guard.

      At this rate, I can only assume that next week, the GOP will announce that the official guidelines for miles, pounds, feet, and gallons are "too restrictive to business" and the new standard for how much gas will

      • Seriously. Who the fuck was calling for lowered standards in forensic science?

        Private prisons. They lobby for anything that results in higher and longer incarceration rates.

        http://www.huffingtonpost.com/... [huffingtonpost.com]

        https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]

        • Private prisons. They lobby for anything that results in higher and longer incarceration rates.

          That's the flip side of this. It's also about making sure there's enough "play" in the forensics to convict someone innocent or exonerate someone corrupt.

      • Who the fuck was calling for lowered standards in forensic science?

        Maybe people who are under investigation for some shady shit?

      • No this is just some biased news reporting as usual.

        From the article:

        In a statement Monday, Sessions said he would not renew the National Commission on Forensic Science, a roughly 30-member advisory panel of scientists, judges, crime lab leaders, prosecutors and defense lawyers chartered by the Obama administration in 2013.

        First, they do not "dismantle" the commission, they just don't renew its mandate. Second, it was a mostly idle project launched 4 years ago by Obama, it's not a long-standing institution of law enforcement.

      • On the plus side, illegal immigration is at the lowest it's been in 2 decades, the economy is up by 20%, and we made a strong-but-measured move in Syria which has garnered praise from many world leaders.

        It's fine to carp about every little thing the president does, but no one really expects the president to please everyone all the time. I'm against a fair number of the littl'er policy changes (such as abortion policy), but I also realize that several small issues can be compensated by one or two really big

    • I'm ashamed to be on the same planet, actually. What the heck is going on with you folks? Whatever happened to "Truth, Justice, and the American Way". (I admit I have no idea what the American Way is, maybe it's "the other thing")
      So let me see if I have this right ...
      The new incoming administration is trying to reduce the accuracy of evidence checking.

      The only reason I can think of is to hurry up and send the kind of people that end up in court to jail. Actual guilt is no longer relevant. Just "round up the

  • How can we even speak of reform, when the hands of every judge in the Empire are soaked and dripping with blood?

  • I think all this would be a lesson not only for the US and the RF, but for the whole humanity that a regime change from outside is not a good thing. No matter how much one dislikes an incumbent, a nation should be let to have its own history, revolutions, etc.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      I think the real lesson here is that people should avoid making dramatic statements when it's not warranted.

  • Now the free market can do it 1000 times better on its own without a subsidized competitor.

  • Sessions isn't "dismantling" anything. The commission was created in 2013 and was supposed to do its job by 2017. It apparently has done that, Sessions has thanked them. The Trump administration is now deciding what to do next.

    Calling this "ordering the Justice Dept. to end forensic science commission" or "dismantling forensic science commission", as if Trump or Sessions had taken extraordinary steps to kill the commission, is tendentious, politically motivated b.s. that reflects badly on the Washington Pos

