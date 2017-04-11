25 Percent of US Driving Could Be Done By Self-Driving Cars By 2030, Study Finds (techcrunch.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: Self-driving still seems to be a ways off from active public use on regular roads, but once it arrives, it could ramp very quickly, according to a new study by the Boston Consulting Group. The study found that by 2030, up to a quarter of driving miles in the U.S. could be handled by self-driving electric vehicles operating in shared service fleets in cities, due mostly to considerable cost savings for urban drivers. The big change BCG sees is a result of the rise in interest in autonomous technologies, paired with the increased electrification of vehicles. There's also more pressure on cities to come up with alternate transportation solutions that address increasing congestion. All of that added together could drive reduction in costs by up to 60 percent for drivers who opt into using shared self-driving services vs. owning and operating their own cars.
Its called mass transit (Score:4, Insightful)
And I'll get ahead of it here: mass transit needs to be properly funded in order to work properly. Mass transit does not appear to pay for itself on the surface, it pays for itself because of increase in population density that occurs as a result.
>, it pays for itself because of increase in population density that occurs as a result.
You say that like it's a good thing.
Re:Its called mass transit (Score:4, Interesting)
It is. People living there receive more services, and businesses located there get more custom. And nobody's forced to use a mode of transportation they dislike - you're allowed to walk, you can take a bus or train, or you can drive. It's a win-win for everyone.
Larger cities need to invest in mass transit and maintain it. Look at NYC, Tokyo and London as working mass transit systems. Smaller cities need working bus systems that aren't starved for money in order to be useful.
So if you don't have that population density, it can't pay for itself.
Interesting that your examples are some of the largest cities in the entire world.
Did you even think about the fact that the point you just made is that mass transit is only cost-effective at planetary extremes?
Why do I suspect that the answer is no?
NYC a lot of people drive cause large parts of the city have no subway or it's a 2-3 hour one way trip to get there from where you live cause some genius designed the system for almost every train to go through Manhattan
and the subway is actually controlled by NY State here. the city has very little control over it
With Uber and the like in the mix, some towns are skipping expensive and inefficient busses in a new way:
https://news.slashdot.org/story/17/04/05/0439229/canadian-town-picks-uber-for-public-transit
Waiting for "density" to justify resources turns cities into a complete clusterfuck. While density creates justification for resource improvement projects, waiting for fucking years for those projects to be completed only adds more fuel to the chaos.
Ironically, the tactic of being reactive with regards to planning and resources isn't getting "ahead" of jack shit.
That's it? (Score:2)
I think that number is very, very low.
My prediction is that within 10 years, half of new cars will have some level of self-driving ability. High-end cars will be almost all autonomous capable.
I also predict that 1 or more of the classic "big 3" auto makers will go under or be purchased.
Do adaptive cruise control and lane following count? Because that's basically 25% of driving and it's already here.
The remaining 75% is when you've tuned out and the car forgets how to drive, it requires help, and you're forced to take over.
That would be Chrysler, it's always being purchased...
If half of all new cars have some level of self driving ability in ten years, then it's highly unlikely the 25% threshold will be met. Most cars on the road aren't new, and we don't know what percentage of car users will use the self driving capabilities of the cars that have it. That said, Tesla plans to make the (mid-range) Model 3 self driving (with the firmware permitting the feature released later this year), so there's at least some chance that
Self-Driving? Yes. Shared? No. (Score:2)
I like having my stuff (umbrella, bag full of fitness clothes and shoes, kids toys, pens, sunscreen/lotion, med kit, sunglasses, etc.) right where I want it at all times. I also like being able to clean my car to my standards and know that someone else hasn't been doing who knows what in my seat ten minutes ago.
I already see 5% (Score:2)
For at least 5% of cars on the road they already seem to be driving themselves.
Those self driving car engineers need to step up their game because the weaving side to side and driving well below the speed limit in the passing lane on the freeway is a dead give away that their algorithms can be improved.
Pooled driving? Already exists. (Score:3)
We already have pooled driving and shared cars. It's called a taxi.
The only thing a self-driving vehicle does is take out the cost of the human driver. That's it.
People also carpool. That's been around forever.
Self-driving vehicles will change a lot of things: delivery trucks will go cross-country without sleep breaks, off-site parking will be more practical, highway deaths will drop like crazy - but nothing about city traffic will fundamentally change.
Self-Driving Cars + Map Spoofing (Score:2)
This will end well...
I have various health issues.
I cannot legally drive.
A self driving vehicle would be enormously freeing.
"I don't know anyone who has a self driving car or who has any intention of getting a self driving car. "
Of course. They are not on the market yet.
But now that the many beta models cruising with regular traffic are already better drivers than humans, it has become inevitable that they WILL come to market.
Another point to consider - truck drivers (Score:2)
Let's say that trucking follows the same metric, 25% self driving inside of 15 years or so.
The trucking industry employs 3.5 million people. Source. [alltrucking.com]
That means that we are potentially looking at 875,000 freshly unemployed truckers over the next 15 years.
Is anyone planning for this?